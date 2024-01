World Cat 32 DC can go 60 miles farther with Sharrow Propellers. 56% faster at 3000 rpm. 20% more fuel efficient at 20 mph.

Amazing mid-range on Grady White 235 DC

MJM Yachts 43z with Triple Mercury 300 HP

Experience the Sharrow Propeller for yourself

Sharrow Engineering and VEEM sign agreement

Jeanneau Leader 9.0 with Twin Mercury 200 HP

Performance report: Pursuit S 328, Twin Yamaha 300

Performance report: Intrepid 345 Nomad

Sharrow Props on G3 SunCatcher Elite 326

Sharrow Props now available with financing

