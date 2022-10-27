Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Simrad debuts the world's first fully-featured ultrawide marine display with the new NSX Ultrawide

by Simrad 9 Jan 13:14 PST
NSX Ultrawide © Simrad

Simrad Yachting, a leader in marine electronics and navigation, today introduced the NSX® ULTRAWIDE, the world's first fully-featured ultrawide marine display.

Delivering all the benefits of dual screens in one place, the new NSX ULTRAWIDE is up to 63% wider than the NSX* and provides a more streamlined and immersive experience resulting in an elevated dash aesthetic that unlocks new possibilities and a superior charting experience.

"With a show-stopping aesthetic and enhanced functionality, the NSX ULTRAWIDE is setting a new standard in the marketplace, and we are proud to pave the way," said Kevin Steinbraker, VP and General Manager, Digital Systems of Navico Group. "Whether in their cars, computer monitor at work, or the TVs in their homes, consumers have grown accustomed to and love the benefits of ultrawide screens. Now they can have those same experiences at the helm with immersive graphics and flexible viewing splits. The NSX ULTRAWIDE offers a new perspective on boating that consumers won't want to go without."

Available in 12-inch and 15-inch screen sizes, the NSX ULTRAWIDE is a versatile premium solution for a variety of vessel types including surf/wake, pontoons, cruisers, and small to mid-size center consoles. Boaters can upgrade their helm to a simpler and more premium display with its revolutionary aspect ratio that provides better functionality with perfectly optimized full page applications and application splits, as well as uninterrupted data flows that are easier to digest. Boaters can also create truly unique dashboards, combining multiple NSX ULTRAWIDE displays to best fit their needs. With ease-of-use at its core, the NSX platform was designed to feel instantly familiar to create a seamless experience on the water.

The chart experience on the NSX ULTRAWIDE is like never before. The latest C-MAP DISCOVER™ X charts are optimized specifically for NSX, and the NSX ULTRAWIDE display's high pixel density shows super-sharp resolution letting users appreciate unprecedented levels of detail. For avid anglers, extra detail can be added with an upgrade to REVEAL™ X, featuring incredible shaded relief and satellite imagery.

The X-Gen charts also unlock a host of ground-breaking new features, such as the new C-MAP Safety Alerts - built to automatically alert users to hazards up ahead, ranging from shallow waters to buoys. Additionally, in an industry first, the C-MAP X-Chart Manager lets users manage C-MAP chart updates and upgrades directly from their device, with the ability to choose custom areas for a near-instant download.

The NSX ULTRAWIDE also offers a competitive edge to OEMs and existing boat owners by delivering an instantly eye-catching dash that stands out among other boats. Bringing all the benefits of dual displays to a single unit, the NSX ULTRAWIDE provides an easier, faster, and more efficient installation with fewer cables, one cut and less set up.

The 12-inch NSX ULTRAWIDE is priced at $2,749 and the 15-inch is $3,399. The NSX ULTRAWIDE will be on display for the first time at boot Düsseldorf January 20-28, 2024, and for the first time in the United States at the Miami International Boat Show February 14-18, 2024.

For more information on Simrad Yachting, visit www.simrad-yachting.com.

*When compared with a Simrad® NSX 9-inch display

Related Articles

New Simrad HALO 2000 & HALO 3000 Radars debut
Simrad Yachting unveils two of its new high-performance radar products Simrad Yachting unveiled two of its new high-performance radar products this week with the Simrad® HALO® 2000 and HALO 3000 now available to customers around the world. Posted on 27 Oct 2022 Plastic Odyssey re-fitted with Simrad electronics
Research vessel scheduled to depart October 1 complete with full line of Simrad® navigation products Simrad Yachting has outfitted the bridge of the Plastic Odyssey research vessel as part of a 4-year partnership supporting Plastic Odyssey's expedition around the globe to tackle the issue of plastic pollution in our planet's oceans. Posted on 13 Jul 2022 Save $100 on Simrad® Cruise™ Chartplotters
Great savings to kick off the summer season Simrad Yachting, a global leader in marine electronics for powerboating and sportfishing, is offering great savings to kick off the summer season. Posted on 28 May 2022 Sergio Davì departing Mexico headed for the finish
Nearing the finish of his Ocean to Ocean RIB Adventure Captain Sergio Davì, the Italian seafarer who left Palermo, Italy in mid-December on his 11-meter (36-foot) rubber inflatable boat (RIB) headed for Los Angeles, is nearing the finish of his Ocean to Ocean RIB Adventure. Posted on 19 May 2022 Simrad electronics featured on NauticStar Boats
With a range of Simrad® multi-functional displays Simrad® products will be the exclusive marine electronics for NauticStar Boats, a performance fishing and deck boat manufacturer, as part of an expanded partnership announced today. Posted on 11 Mar 2022 Latest update to Simrad® App
Jam-packed with new features including satellite view capability, weather overlay, track sharing The Simrad® App debuted last summer and has already pushed out a series of new features to provide superior connectivity and safety for boaters. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 New Simrad NSX unveiled
Latest chartplotter and fishfinder makes virtual debut to media and customers Simrad Yachting's newest multifunction display - Simrad NSX™ - was publicly unveiled this week during a global livestream event, offering the latest evolution in chartplotters and fishfinders for powerboaters as a new mid-range product in the Simrad line. Posted on 10 Feb 2022 New Simrad products and Aviara Boats partnership
Marine electronics leader will be the exclusive supplier for the premium luxury dayboat manufacturer Simrad® products will be the exclusive marine electronics for Aviara Boats, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Brand. Posted on 28 Jan 2022 Sergio Davi to depart on next transoceanic journey
Palermo to Los Angeles with Simrad electronics on board Captain Sergio Davi, the Italian seafarer who first made headlines when he traveled from Palermo to New York in 2019, is ready for his next adventure across three continents, two oceans and covering over 10,000 nautical miles. Posted on 16 Dec 2021 E1 Series name Simrad Products as official partner
New Electric Powerboat Championship will feature Hydrofoil boats competing on a closed course Simrad Yachting has partnered with the E1 Series to become the Official Marine Electronics Partner of the world's first electric powerboat championship, scheduled to kick-off in early 2023. Posted on 22 Sep 2021
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy