Sunreef 77 Ultima: A new cat joins the range

by Sunreef Yachts 12 Jan 04:50 PST
Sunreef 77 Ultima © Sunreef Yachts

The Sunreef 77 Ultima is Sunreef Yachts' latest addition to the range. With an advanced design enhancing performance and prioritizing energy efficiency, the newest Sunreef boasts a sleek and sporty hull with minimal drag.

Sunreef 77 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 77 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts

The Sunreef 77 ULTIMA, is a versatile and dynamic yacht that is tailored to offer the most outstanding yachting experience. Using the latest green tech, she provides a clean cruising experience, performance, and generous living space of a total of 304m2. Her interiors offer a lot of natural light and freedom, with customization options including a spectacular full-beam master stateroom.

Sunreef 77 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 77 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts

One of the catamaran's impressive features is her generous aft deck with a jet ski garage and foldout bulwark platforms. The 77's flybridge welcomes guests to a vast relaxation space with a jacuzzi and plenty of comfortable lounging options.

