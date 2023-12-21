Sunreef 77 Ultima: A new cat joins the range

Sunreef 77 Ultima © Sunreef Yachts Sunreef 77 Ultima © Sunreef Yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 12 Jan 04:50 PST

The Sunreef 77 Ultima is Sunreef Yachts' latest addition to the range. With an advanced design enhancing performance and prioritizing energy efficiency, the newest Sunreef boasts a sleek and sporty hull with minimal drag.

The Sunreef 77 ULTIMA, is a versatile and dynamic yacht that is tailored to offer the most outstanding yachting experience. Using the latest green tech, she provides a clean cruising experience, performance, and generous living space of a total of 304m2. Her interiors offer a lot of natural light and freedom, with customization options including a spectacular full-beam master stateroom.

One of the catamaran's impressive features is her generous aft deck with a jet ski garage and foldout bulwark platforms. The 77's flybridge welcomes guests to a vast relaxation space with a jacuzzi and plenty of comfortable lounging options.