MC² Quick Gyro - Feeling is believing!

by Mark Jardine 22 Jan 14:00 PST

Fitting a gyro to a yacht was once seen as the preserve of superyachts, but the latest generation of MC² Quick Gyros have changed the game.

Quick gyros deliver up to 95% roll reduction which means improved vessel performance and improved safety, all in a small footprint.

A gyroscope is a spinning mass that rotates quickly around its own axis. The stabilisation is the product of the centrifugal force generated by the spinning mass (wheel) and that is then delivered to the hull structure of the vessel in the form of anti–roll torque. This is much the same principle as tyres spinning on a bicycle. Just as the spinning tyres on a bicycle keep the bike upright, the spinning mass of the gyro in a vessel will keep the vessel upright.

With a gyroscopic stabiliser, the disc (wheel) is far heavier than a bicycle wheel, meaning it can exert its stabilisation over a far bigger platform.

An MC² Quick Gyro will 'spool up' to stabilisation speed in just 10 minutes and reach max rated RPM in just 15 minutes on average. More importantly, unlike water cooled gyros, the MC² Quick Gyro can be spooled up whilst the vessel is on the trailer (ideal for trailer boats) or even when the vessel is underway at high speed. Just switch on the gyro and turn an uncomfortable rolling yacht into a pleasant day at sea with family and friends.

There are several advantages to a MC² Quick Gyro. The patented vertically spinning mass design reduces mechanical stress and friction by evenly distributing the weight of the mass and the anti-roll torque generated by the gyro on the two sets of bearings on either side of the spinning mass. Other brands that use a traditional horizontally spinning mass design, primarily put all the load and stress on the single lower bearing.

This means the MC² Quick Gyro are air cooled, so no water pumps or seawater inlets are needed and there is thereby no risk of electrolysis, or need for extensive and expensive routine maintenance. This patented vertically spinning mass design also means the footprint of MC² Quick Gyros is on average 30% smaller than other brands, making them easier to install whilst delivering market leading anti-roll performance.

There are 13 different gyro models in the range to cater for vessels from just 23ft and 6 of those are available in 12V DC version:

X DC Series, 12v DV powered with integrated driver

X AC Series, AC powered with external Driver Control

On the smaller end, the X2 and X3 DC units measure just 42 x 42 x 48 centimetres and weigh in at under 130 kilograms. Incredibly, the tiny X3 model delivers a staggering 3900N-m of anti-roll torque! This means these super-compact gyros can be used on yachts as small as 23ft and up to 30ft. At the top end of the range is the X75. The X75 model is just 1005 x 1005mm square. It weighs 2200kg and delivers a massive 75000N-m of anti-roll torque. The X75 will comfortably tame a superyacht. Quick can also deliver clever multi-gyro packages that synchronise together and will stabilise boats up to 250 tons.

DC units are LC Marine certified, meaning they are protected against the ignition of flammable gases in the surrounding environment.

The MC² Quick Gyro mobile app is also available for download on both iOS and Android to monitor the performance of your gyro.

Using the QNN (Quick Nautical Network), system data can also be shown on the latest generation of chart plotters, as well as through the remote touch panel displays.

Installation is exclusively carried out by authorized Quick centres, with the company's technical support ensuring each unit is installed properly and certifies its proper operation with 'Quick commissioning'.

Routine maintenance can be performed on board the boat, without having to dismantle the stabiliser and with only minimal fuss and minimal cost. The Remote Control display keeps track of operating hours and advises when the periodic maintenance is required. The maintenance must be performed by Quick authorised staff located in over 110 countries worldwide.

Feel the difference of an MC² Quick Gyro in Australia by contacting the team at Gineico.

Find out more at www.gineicomarine.com.au/quick-gyro-stabilizer