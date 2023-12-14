Bavaria Vida 33 viewings available | Bavaria C42 offer for immediate delivery

New Bavaria C42 - Special Offer We also have a unique opportunity available with huge savings on a new Bavaria C42 for immediate delivery ex Europe due to a cancelled order. Looking to get your hands on an award-winning Bavaria and sail the Mediterranean? Ensign Yachts can offer an incredible discount on this new model with the popular 3 cabin 2 head layout and upgraded sail drive engine. Plenty of other upgrades already optioned on. This model also took out the acclaimed European Yacht of the Year Award in 2021. Enquire with us today for details. POA.

Our team are excited to welcome a new Bavaria Vida 33 recently delivered in Pittwater, Sydney. This award-winning model is now available for viewings for a limited time at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. If you would like to come and take a look on board, please contact us today via return email or through our online enquiry form and one of our team members will be in touch. The Vida 33 will be berthed in E48 at the RPAYC.

