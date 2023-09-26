Photos of A96-01 from Arcadia Yachts now available

by Arcadia Yachts 16 Jan 03:13 PST

A96 is a yacht of about 30 metres in length and nearly 8 metres in the beam, bringing together the plus features of the shipyard's two product lines with renewed force in a design that offers the huge stern terraces, highly manoeuvrable propulsion system and 23-24 knot top speed typical of the Sherpa range, as well as embracing the immense volumes and sumptuously high level of services of the A line.

The focus on contact with nature runs deep: the yacht's spaces merge into the surrounding panorama, while concept, external lines and onboard technology are all meticulously designed to offer total wellbeing, charting a new course for the brand.

From the swim platform to the bow, the spaces flow seamlessly into one another, allowing the owner to choose between the conviviality of the main deck, a more discrete setting on the upper deck, and total privacy in the bow area. Sliding doors make for highly versatile living areas on the Main and Upper Decks, where the side and aft walls can be opened to transform these settings into open air spaces.

High service standards are ensured by the separation of guest and crew flows (including a dedicated crew stairway), by the fully appointed pantry, and optionally by a second day toilet on the Upper Deck.

There are five cabins: the owner's full-beam, light-filled cabin is in the forward section of the Main Deck, while the four guest cabins are on the Lower Deck. For the interiors, the shipyard asked Igor Lobanov to privilege natural and, where possible, eco-friendly materials in a design characterized by soft lines and furnishings that have a pleasing hand feel, resulting in sleek curves and dark lacquered surfaces inspired by Art Deco. The colour palette is neutral and pale, with dark or metallic accents for contrast.

The A96-01 has three unique plus points in terms of volume, top speed (around 23-24 knots) and sheer surface area, offering over 400 square metres of liveable space. A lot of work went into optimizing weights, increasing structural comfort and boosting the efficiency of all the wiring and piping systems and the thermo-acoustic insulation of the engine room.

The four Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines in this unit offer high manoeuvrability (joystick control) and stability when pitching thanks to the interceptors and the satellite dynamic positioning system. The shallow draught and compact engine size mean that A96 can cruise in practically any waters.

Thanks to collaboration with Volvo Penta and Garmin, A96-01 is equipped with the most advanced port manoeuvring systems. Volvo based in Sweden supplied the Assisted Docking system that facilitates mooring operations, ensuring maximum safety in even the most demanding conditions. And Garmin, together with Arcadia, developed the Surround View Camera System, the first 360-degree vision system offering a bird's eye view using an array of six cameras installed in the hull, which transmit information in real time about the open water around the boat and the distance from any obstacles. The system also provides virtual manoeuvring guides and can detect and highlight moving objects.

Finally, the optional Silent Mode system - rated over 100kWh and powered in part by solar panels - guarantees up to 8-9 hours of onboard life in silent mode, while the air-conditioning in the cabins is very quiet and ensures a uniform temperature in the various areas. Waveless Stab fins from CMC Marine round out the range for optimum comfort both under way and at anchor.