Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Photos of A96-01 from Arcadia Yachts now available

by Arcadia Yachts 16 Jan 03:13 PST

A96 is a yacht of about 30 metres in length and nearly 8 metres in the beam, bringing together the plus features of the shipyard's two product lines with renewed force in a design that offers the huge stern terraces, highly manoeuvrable propulsion system and 23-24 knot top speed typical of the Sherpa range, as well as embracing the immense volumes and sumptuously high level of services of the A line.

The focus on contact with nature runs deep: the yacht's spaces merge into the surrounding panorama, while concept, external lines and onboard technology are all meticulously designed to offer total wellbeing, charting a new course for the brand.

From the swim platform to the bow, the spaces flow seamlessly into one another, allowing the owner to choose between the conviviality of the main deck, a more discrete setting on the upper deck, and total privacy in the bow area. Sliding doors make for highly versatile living areas on the Main and Upper Decks, where the side and aft walls can be opened to transform these settings into open air spaces.

High service standards are ensured by the separation of guest and crew flows (including a dedicated crew stairway), by the fully appointed pantry, and optionally by a second day toilet on the Upper Deck.

A96-01 - photo © Arcadia Yachts
A96-01 - photo © Arcadia Yachts

There are five cabins: the owner's full-beam, light-filled cabin is in the forward section of the Main Deck, while the four guest cabins are on the Lower Deck. For the interiors, the shipyard asked Igor Lobanov to privilege natural and, where possible, eco-friendly materials in a design characterized by soft lines and furnishings that have a pleasing hand feel, resulting in sleek curves and dark lacquered surfaces inspired by Art Deco. The colour palette is neutral and pale, with dark or metallic accents for contrast.

The A96-01 has three unique plus points in terms of volume, top speed (around 23-24 knots) and sheer surface area, offering over 400 square metres of liveable space. A lot of work went into optimizing weights, increasing structural comfort and boosting the efficiency of all the wiring and piping systems and the thermo-acoustic insulation of the engine room.

A96-01 - photo © Arcadia Yachts
A96-01 - photo © Arcadia Yachts

The four Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines in this unit offer high manoeuvrability (joystick control) and stability when pitching thanks to the interceptors and the satellite dynamic positioning system. The shallow draught and compact engine size mean that A96 can cruise in practically any waters.

Thanks to collaboration with Volvo Penta and Garmin, A96-01 is equipped with the most advanced port manoeuvring systems. Volvo based in Sweden supplied the Assisted Docking system that facilitates mooring operations, ensuring maximum safety in even the most demanding conditions. And Garmin, together with Arcadia, developed the Surround View Camera System, the first 360-degree vision system offering a bird's eye view using an array of six cameras installed in the hull, which transmit information in real time about the open water around the boat and the distance from any obstacles. The system also provides virtual manoeuvring guides and can detect and highlight moving objects.

A96-01 - photo © Arcadia Yachts
A96-01 - photo © Arcadia Yachts

Finally, the optional Silent Mode system - rated over 100kWh and powered in part by solar panels - guarantees up to 8-9 hours of onboard life in silent mode, while the air-conditioning in the cabins is very quiet and ensures a uniform temperature in the various areas. Waveless Stab fins from CMC Marine round out the range for optimum comfort both under way and at anchor.

A96-01 - photo © Arcadia Yachts
A96-01 - photo © Arcadia Yachts

Related Articles

Arcadia Yachts in Monaco with the A96
The latest new model from the shipyard founded by Ugo Pellegrino The latest new model from the shipyard founded by Ugo Pellegrino will be showcased at the boat show in Monaco dedicated to superyachts. Posted on 26 Sep 2023 World premiere of A96 at Cannes Yachting Festival
Arcadia Yachts confirms its intention to innovate in the industry again The shipyard on the Sorrento coast chooses the Cannes Yachting Festival - held this year from September 12 to 17 - for the international debut of its A96, the 29-metre yacht designed to offer an innovative approach to wellbeing. Posted on 16 Jul 2023 Arcadia Yachts announces the sale of a new A105
These are hectic months for the yard founded by Ugo Pellegrino The sale of a new A105 and the fact that the yard's entire range is currently in production is the best possible message to send out for 2023, the year in which the new A96 is being launched. These are hectic months for the yard founded by Ugo Pellegrino. Posted on 11 Mar 2023 Arcadia A96: Wellbeing on the water
The official debut and world premiere is planned for the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023 A strong and almost overwhelming desire for a new form of wellbeing is trending in many areas, embracing not only physical and mental wellness linked to sport and meditation, but also the search for an authentic bond with nature. Posted on 8 Dec 2022 A new Sherpa 80 XL is ready for the seas
The aft deck has been customized to the owner's wishes Arcadia Yachts is delighted to announce the launch of the latest Sherpa 80 XL unit featuring a new layout. Posted on 16 Jul 2022 New Arcadia Sherpa XL ready for world debut
Italian shipyard's best will be at the Cannes Yachting Festival It has been ten years since the first A85 was presented to the public, marking the introduction of new concept of yacht. During these ten years, Arcadia Yachts has gained a starring role on the stage of international yachting, delivering about 30 vessels Posted on 28 Jun 2019 Arcadia Yachts launches two yachts in May
A superb month for the Italian shipyard Arcadia Yachts is proud to announce the recent launches of no fewer than two yachts in the month of May, i.e. the A85 hull#16 and the A105 hull #3. These deliveries confirm the Italian shipyard good performance on the market and its financial strength Posted on 1 Jun 2019 Arcadia new Sherpa XL takes shape
International debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019 The new yacht of the Italian shipyard will be yet again an innovator and a turning heads model with features typical even of the world of 85-90 footers. Its international debut will be at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2019. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Arcadia Yachts begins 2019 with ten new units
Remaining one of the most active shipyards on the international yachting stage At the beginning of 2019, Arcadia Yachts remains one of the most active shipyards on the international yachting stage. No fewer than ten hulls are currently under construction in the shipyard's renovated production area. Posted on 8 Feb 2019 A105 takes Arcadia Yachts to a whole new level
With signature generous convivial and al fresco spaces ARCADIA YACHTS' core vision in the development of its models has always been to start with the Owner and the use they intend to make of the boat, and then craft the latter to give form and substance to the client's ideas and wishes. Posted on 28 Nov 2018
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy