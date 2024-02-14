Introducing the new ILIAD 75

ILIAD 75 © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 16 Jan 21:44 PST

Following the recent announcement of the new ILIAD 53E, we are excited to unveil our spectacular flagship model, the ILIAD 75.

Designed to deliver breathtaking performance with class-leading fuel efficiency, this remarkable motor yacht is ideal for discerning owners who want to go further in consummate style.

With a remarkable selection of areas to relax or enjoy social gatherings with friends and family, the ILIAD 75 is conceptualised to be the quintessential entertainer. Her flexible layout options also make her ideal for commercial use, providing exceptional living space and comfort for charter guests to experience the world's most beautiful cruising grounds.

Meticulous craftsmanship and the finest materials are employed with unwavering attention to detail to create a motor yacht without equal. This impressive catamaran is designed to achieve exhilarating top speeds, while cruising at low speeds provides a range of more than 4,000nm.

Explore the world's most remote and picturesque cruising grounds or simply enjoy five-star luxury closer to home. With state-of-the-art technology and a class-leading design, the ILIAD 75 has been conceptualised to afford ease of handling and optimal safety in all conditions.

The yacht's exquisite accommodations are beautifully appointed with remarkable headroom, natural light and an abundance of storage for extended cruising.

Specifications: