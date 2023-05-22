Vision turns view: the first unit of the WiderCat 92 hits the water

WiderCat 92 © Wider Yachts WiderCat 92 © Wider Yachts

by Wider 16 Jan 07:37 PST

Renowned for its forward-thinking technologies and unwavering commitment to conscious cruising, Wider once again pushes the boundaries of maritime excellence: departing from the Wider Vision Hub - Wider's cutting-edge headquarters in Fano - the 28-meter composite catamaran stands as the trailblazer in a series of avant-garde multihulls meticulously crafted by the Fano-based brand.

Designed by Luca Dini Design in partnership with Wider Centro Stile, the WiderCat 92 not only captivates with its seamless integration of outdoor and indoor spaces but also pioneers technological advancements, embodying a harmonious fusion of beauty, functionality, sophistication, and innovation.

Distinctive layout and innovative features

With a focus on aesthetics and design ingenuity, Wider has elevated the WiderCat 92 to embody the style and elegance reminiscent of a monohull or even a superyacht. The catamaran reflects a thoughtful balance between form and function, showcasing Wider's commitment to refined design within the realm of multihulls.

WiderCat 92's unit #1 features two generous VIP cabins and a twin guest cabin located lower deck. The main deck is dedicated to a capacious owner's suite, complete with a private foredeck lounge, occupying nearly half of the total space. Additionally, a 4-cabin layout option is available. The galley is conveniently situated on the main deck as well.

Beyond the customizable aft cockpit on the main deck, which provides a breathtaking view through uninterrupted windows, the upper deck boasts and additional forward cockpit, a sky lounge and the helm station.

The tender garage, boasting a transom hatch that effortlessly transforms into an expansive swim platform, sets the stage for a remarkable maritime experience. The fold-down bulwarks serve a dual purpose, not only enriching the generous Beach Club, conveniently accessible from the VIP cabins, but also discreetly concealing storage compartments for water toys. This innovative design, that sets this model apart from others of similar length and category, ensures that every aspect of the WiderCat 92, from its functional elements to its recreational spaces, is meticulously crafted to enhance the overall seafaring pleasure.

A remarkable combination of hybrid technology and solar energy

The integration of Wider's advanced serial hybrid propulsion system, rooted in the shipyard's profound technical expertise, sets the WiderCat 92 apart also in terms of performance achievements.

With twin electric motors delivering 500kW each to the thrusters and two 349kW variable speed generators for electrical energy production, the catamaran exemplifies nautical advanced engineering.

The heart of this prowess lies in the n degrees30 LiFePO4 (Lithium-Iron Phosphate) batteries, meticulously managed by a state-of-the-art Battery Management System. This system ensures continuous monitoring of operating parameters, facilitating intelligent charge balancing. Beyond its impressive efficiency, it's crucial to underscore that this outstanding performance is achieved with a total commitment to safety, reflecting Wider's dedication to delivering a secure and exhilarating yachting experience.

Generators operate at minimum power consumption, allowing cruising in ZEM (Zero Emission Mode) with a 27-nautical-mile range at 6 knots in complete silence or a 14-hour autonomy on battery power at anchor. Additionally, 150 m2 of solar panels ensure energy self-sufficiency at anchor, with any excess energy stored in the batteries for nighttime use.

The Wider serial hybrid propulsion system minimizes engine strain, extending maintenance intervals compared to traditional yachts, as well as reduces fuel consumption, noise and vibrations emitted.

"The WiderCat 92 is a collective masterpiece, a synthesis of vision, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology." says Marcello Maggi, head of W-Fin Sarl, the holding company that owns 100 per cent of Wider equity. "Each designer, engineer, and craftsman has poured their passion into this endeavor. As we celebrate this achievement, I have full confidence that, just as in our previous milestones, the WiderCat 92 will set a new standard in the industry."

High-tech production facility

The production facilities at Wider's high-tech shipyard between Fano's old port and the Touristic Marina in Fano are already partially operational and set for completion in a few months. Construction of the portion dedicated to the offices will start soon. With environmental consciousness a key factor in Wider's corporate mission, the roof will be completely covered with solar panels.

The outfitting of the WiderCat 92 will continue prior to sea trials and commissioning.