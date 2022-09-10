Smartgyro announces seamless integration with Navico Group Multifunction Displays

by Smartgyro 16 Jan 21:42 PST

Smartgyro and Navico Group, a global leader in technology for marine, RV, and specialty vehicle industries, announce official integration to enhance the onboard experience.

This strategic partnership seamlessly integrates Smartgyro's cutting-edge stabilization technology with Navico's multifunction displays (MFDs), creating a synergy that promises unparalleled marine navigation and control.

Smartgyro's mission to deliver a comfortable, safe, and seamless onboard experience to ensure boaters can live out their dreams aligns with Navico Group's commitment to shaping the future of boating with advanced navigation solutions and intuitive technology.

This new integration not only signifies a union of two industry leaders but also provides captains, crew, and boat owners with a comprehensive overview and effortless control of their SG series gyro stabilizers through state-of-the-art MFDs such as Lowrance®, Simrad, and B&G®. Options include the ability to monitor in real time the behaviour and boat-roll reduction performances of one or more SG units installed on board. Users can also switch from day mode to night mode, check for alarms and access a password-protected installer/service section through which they can run diagnostics and tests.

Carlo Gazerro, Sales Director at Smartgyro, commented on this development: "We're delighted to collaborate with Navico Group on this solution to support boaters with enhanced control of their SG unit and onboard systems. Smartgyro's units demand a highly capable and comprehensive monitoring system, and Navico's MFDs deliver the enhanced functionality required to manage and monitor our systems effectively."

"Our integrated user-friendly interfaces help to further enhance the overall boating experience of those with Smartgyro units onboard, providing boaters with a powerful tool for safety, navigation, control, and monitoring that supports the vessel's enhanced functionality" said Cristian Bellini, Sales Manager Navico Connect.

For more information, visit Smartgyro at boot Dusseldorf, Hall 10, Stand A40. Smartgyro looks forward to celebrating its 10-year anniversary milestone in 2024.