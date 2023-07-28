Zeelander reveals first images of its sophisticated new flagship Zeelander 8

Zeelander has just released early renderings of a voluptuous new addition to its family of yachts.

Soon to be taking its place as the flagship of the Dutch shipyard, the brand new Zeelander 8 is an aesthetic development of the smaller Zeelander models which are so coveted by yachting connoisseurs. It also features the same speed, quietness and immaculate finish that have helped position the brand at the very apex of yachting.

The new Zeelander 8's S-shaped sheerline, gracefully raked stern and wrap-around windscreen will seduce longstanding fans of the brand, as well as newcomers. Zeelander has imbued the yacht with the same effortless curves as the smaller models. In fact, you will struggle to find a plain, straight line anywhere about the exterior. This is a contemporary design with a quality of timelessness, which ensures the boat will look every bit as good in 20 years as it does now.

Designer Cor D. Rover's experienced touch is again evident in the balance and proportion of the yacht. Despite her impressive 23.9m length overall, she so closely resembles her smaller sisters that it is hard to make out her scale from the renderings. Only seeing the yacht alongside and with a human figure aboard betrays her true size.

Full details of how Zeelander has made the most of the extra volume afforded by the long hull and its 6.4m beam have yet to be revealed, except to say that the yacht will offer three double cabins for guests and space for up to three crew. It is also clear that the yacht will feature an innovative drive-in tender garage which builds on the system developed for the Zeelander 6 and 7.

Once again, the Dutch yacht builder has poured its industry-leading experience of noise and vibration attenuation into the new design. It enables the yacht to operate at full speed without noise levels on board ever breaking the 72dBa barrier. In other words, the Zeelander 8 will always be an oasis of comfortable calm - even at 38-40 knots.

Construction is already well advanced at Zeelander's newly expanded build hall in Groot-Ammers. This facility was recently renewed and extended in order to be able to accommodate client demand for larger yachts. The first Zeelander 8 will be delivered in summer 2024.

"We are both excited and proud to be able to reveal the timeless exterior form of our Zeelander 8 flagship," said Zeelander founder and owner, Sietse Koopmans. "Like all our yachts, she will stir excitement at the helm with her anticipated top speed of 38-40 knots. She will also be extremely quiet to operate, with peerless handling regardless of the propulsion options selected. When we are finally able to share details of the interior, it should become clear that this yacht represents the absolute peak of understated performance and comfort for the world's most demanding owners."

Zeelander Yachts' range now includes four models: Zeelander 5, Zeelander 6, Zeelander 7 and Zeelander 8.