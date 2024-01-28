Ferretti Group at Boot Düsseldorf with two major world premieres

wallypower50 © Ferretti Group wallypower50 © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 17 Jan 03:26 PST

Making their debut at the German boat show are Riva El-Iseo, the brand's first full electric model for the E-Luxury segment, alongside the new wallypower50, the versatile and high-speed Wally weekender.

Ferretti Group kicks off the year with the official presentation of two fantastic new products - Riva's first full electric model and the incredible wallypower50 - at one of the yachting world's most eagerly awaited showcases: Boot Düsseldorf, running this year from January 20 to 28.

Ferretti Group is taking a show-stopping fleet of 6 boats to next edition of the German boat show featuring the World Premiere of Riva El-Iseo, which was presented in prototype form last September at the Monaco Yacht Show. Now, after successfully completing the final test cycle, the official version of the first Riva model created for the E-Luxury segment is ready for sale.

A runabout almost 9 metres in length, Riva El-Iseo uses a full electric motor and high-density lithium battery pack with a capacity of 150 kWh split into two independent blocks, and delivers unprecedented performance in terms of speed, acceleration and navigation.

The other World Premiere is the wallypower50, which enriches the existing Wally range by serving as a link between the wallytenders and the wallypowers, establishing a new standard for being flexible, practical and dynamic.

With its iconic design and remarkable versatility, the model stands out for its spacious optimization both above and below deck, along with adrenaline-pumping performance allowing it to exceed 36 knots, making it ideal as both a chase boat and a weekender.

The fleet being taken to the show also includes:

Ferretti Yachts 720

Dolceriva

Riva 66' Ribelle

Pershing 7X

The Group will be organising its traditional press conference on Saturday January 20 at 11 am (Halle 6, stand 6D28), during which representatives will talk about the past year and unveil the eagerly awaited premieres and new projects planned for 2024.

At the German boat show, Ferretti Group works with a select team of exclusive Italian and international brands: the Group's uniforms are designed by Dolce & Gabbana, the drinks are chosen from the fine selections curated by La Scolca, and the end-of-meal coffee service is offered by Lavazza.

The Group's trusted automotive partner is Range Rover, which offers a car service to customers and owners in the new Range Rover line, while air transport is provided by Flexjet. The team also includes long-standing partner Seabob, which will be showcasing its magnificent limited editions with custom livery created specifically for Riva, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing and Wally. The line-up of sponsors is completed by Culti, Torello (logistics).