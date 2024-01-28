Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Ferretti Group at Boot Düsseldorf with two major world premieres

by Ferretti Group 17 Jan 03:26 PST 20-28 January 2024
wallypower50 © Ferretti Group

Making their debut at the German boat show are Riva El-Iseo, the brand's first full electric model for the E-Luxury segment, alongside the new wallypower50, the versatile and high-speed Wally weekender.

Ferretti Group kicks off the year with the official presentation of two fantastic new products - Riva's first full electric model and the incredible wallypower50 - at one of the yachting world's most eagerly awaited showcases: Boot Düsseldorf, running this year from January 20 to 28.

Ferretti Group is taking a show-stopping fleet of 6 boats to next edition of the German boat show featuring the World Premiere of Riva El-Iseo, which was presented in prototype form last September at the Monaco Yacht Show. Now, after successfully completing the final test cycle, the official version of the first Riva model created for the E-Luxury segment is ready for sale.

Riva El-Iseo - photo © Max Sararotto
Riva El-Iseo - photo © Max Sararotto

A runabout almost 9 metres in length, Riva El-Iseo uses a full electric motor and high-density lithium battery pack with a capacity of 150 kWh split into two independent blocks, and delivers unprecedented performance in terms of speed, acceleration and navigation.

The other World Premiere is the wallypower50, which enriches the existing Wally range by serving as a link between the wallytenders and the wallypowers, establishing a new standard for being flexible, practical and dynamic.

With its iconic design and remarkable versatility, the model stands out for its spacious optimization both above and below deck, along with adrenaline-pumping performance allowing it to exceed 36 knots, making it ideal as both a chase boat and a weekender.

The fleet being taken to the show also includes:

  • Ferretti Yachts 720
  • Dolceriva
  • Riva 66' Ribelle
  • Pershing 7X
The Group will be organising its traditional press conference on Saturday January 20 at 11 am (Halle 6, stand 6D28), during which representatives will talk about the past year and unveil the eagerly awaited premieres and new projects planned for 2024.

At the German boat show, Ferretti Group works with a select team of exclusive Italian and international brands: the Group's uniforms are designed by Dolce & Gabbana, the drinks are chosen from the fine selections curated by La Scolca, and the end-of-meal coffee service is offered by Lavazza.

The Group's trusted automotive partner is Range Rover, which offers a car service to customers and owners in the new Range Rover line, while air transport is provided by Flexjet. The team also includes long-standing partner Seabob, which will be showcasing its magnificent limited editions with custom livery created specifically for Riva, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing and Wally. The line-up of sponsors is completed by Culti, Torello (logistics).

Related Articles

Infynito 90 charts a journey to sustainability
Unprecedented visual continuity between interiors and exteriors A one-of-a-kind yacht designed to offer the experience of life at sea in a sustainable way and personalisation at every level. Posted on 10 Nov 2023 Ferretti Group at FLIBS with two premieres
The wallywhy150 and Ferretti Yachts 1000 SkyDeck lead a magnificent fleet of nine boats Ferretti Group arrives at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show held from October 25 to 29 with nine amazing yachts representing the Wally, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Riva and Custom Line brands. Posted on 23 Oct 2023 Ferretti Group presents world premieres at Cannes
Attending the 45th Cannes Yachting Festival in grand style Ferretti will present on a world premiere Pershing GTX116, which delivers an eagerly awaited thrill and unprecedented performance, and Riva 82' Diva, the entry level model in Riva's flybridge range, as well as wallywhy150. Posted on 17 Jul 2023 Ferretti Yachts 580: Modern luxury has a new star
Comfort and sportiness at the highest levels for the new flybridge A sporty personality, contemporary taste and pared-down design: the new Ferretti Yachts 580 combines the brand's hallmark comfort, modern luxury and wellbeing, becoming the new star of the flybridge range. Posted on 13 Jun 2023 Ferretti Group stakes its claim to the East Coast
At the Palm Beach International Boat Show The Palm Beach International Boat Show returns to Florida's east coast, where the world's finest superyachts, boats and exhibitors meet up in sunny West Palm Beach. Posted on 22 Mar 2023 New Ferretti Yachts 1000 Skydeck
An upper deck transformed into an exclusive indoor area where you can touch the sky The determination of Ferretti Yachts to keep raising the standards of comfort and liveability has produced a spectacular new version of the brand's flagship. Posted on 19 Mar 2023 Ferretti Group goes to Miami with nine stars
The new Ferretti Yachts 860 and wallypower58, both making their debut in the US Sales in the Americas are trending up and Ferretti Group is taking a fantastic fleet of nine yachts to Miami, all sharing a winning formula: Made in Italy beauty and innovation, defined by cutting edge technology and a razor-sharp focus on sustainability. Posted on 15 Feb 2023 Ferretti Yachts Infynito 90: beyond imagination
Presenting the first model in a new range that creates limitless experience of sky and sea Ferretti Yachts InFYnito lets them enjoy life on board as if the yacht were an extension of their home, somewhere to breathe in the light and where the dialogue between interior and exterior gives a feeling of total fulfilment. Posted on 28 Jan 2023 Introducing the new Riva 102' Corsaro Super
Contemporary, sporty and with spaces created to feel in seamless contact with the sea To engage with heritage and contemporary trends, raising the standards of aesthetics, liveability and comfort through innovations in design, style and technology: this is the source of inspiration behind every boat that comes out from Riva' shipyards. Posted on 27 Jan 2023 Introducing the new Ferretti Yachts 580
Comfort and sportiness at the highest levels for the new flybridge A sporty personality, contemporary taste and pared-down design: the new Ferretti Yachts 580 combines the brand's hallmark comfort, modern luxury and wellbeing, becoming the new star of the flybridge range. Posted on 24 Jan 2023
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy