Sirena Yachts launches into 2024 with full order book following exceptional 2023

by Sirena Yachts 18 Jan 02:17 PST
Istanbul-based shipyard Sirena Yachts has revealed that it is beginning 2024 on a high note, as a result of its full order book for 2024, continuing the trend of growth which has been enjoyed by this forward-looking builder since its foundation.

  • Total production capacity for 2024 has been increased by 20% with a full order book
  • Impressive 40+ yachts delivered in 2023
  • First ever deliveries to New Caledonia and Maldives (Sirena 68)
  • Models across size-range such as Sirena 68, Sirena 58 and Sirena 78 remain enduringly popular
  • Construction of first ever-Sirena Superyacht anticipated for this year, with range slated for completion by 2026

The shipyard celebrated more than 40 successful yacht deliveries in the year just gone, which spanned its entire size range. These included the delivery of two units of its smaller, but perfectly formed, entry-level yacht, the Sirena 48 - which made its highly-anticipated debut at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival - to Turkey.

Moving up slightly in size, an incredible 14 units of the Sirena 58 yacht were delivered in 2023, with eight finding their homes in the US, three in Italy and three in Turkey. Indeed, the geographical distribution of these vessels to their new owners is no surprise, given that both Turkey and the US represent extremely strong markets for Sirena Yachts.

The model with the largest number of deliveries in 2023, however, is one which can be found squarely in the middle of the Turkish builder's product range: the sleekly designed and highly efficient Sirena 68. A grand total of 16 units of this model were delivered in the 12 months just passed, including the first ever delivery to both the breathtakingly beautiful archipelago of New Caledonia to a private client, alongside one to the Maldives, which will be used for the purposes of tourism.

In addition, five units of the Sirena 68 were delivered to the US, seven to Turkey, one to Spain and one to France. The fact that its owners hail from such diverse corners of the world serves to highlight the diverse appeal of this high-performance model, which boasts a maximum speed of up to 28 knots (when powered by 1000 hp engines) alongside a range of 1,200 nautical miles at an economical cruising speed of 10 knots.

Turning now to the largest models currently on offer from this innovative builder, Sirena Yachts was able to deliver four units of both its Sirena 78 and Sirena 88 in 2023. These found happy homes in Turkey and the US, in the case of the Sirena 78, and in the US, UAE and Turkey for the largest model in its product range, the Sirena 88.

The flexibility of Sirena's models goes some way in explaining their widespread popularity. As one notable example, owners of the Sirena 78 able to opt for an open, a semi-enclosed or a fully-enclosed flybridge design, depending on their preferences and needs, with all designs benefitting from enormous windows to allow in natural light and facilitate stunning views, whilst blocking the effects of wind, spray and adverse weather.

Furthermore, Sirena continues to stay ahead of the curve where technology is concerned, as evidenced by its deployment of new highly efficient dual mode hull technology which ensures smooth navigation and excellent seakeeping, alongside the exceptional sound insulation and advanced carbon technology which can be found on all of its latest models. Looking ahead, Sirena Yachts' total production capacity for 2024 has been increased by 20% with a full order book and the company anticipates ever-more growth going forward.

Sirena Yachts CEO Çagin Genç says: "As we reflect on the year just gone, we could not be happier with our results, and it is all thanks to the hard work, expertise, skill and dedication of our team, as well as the fantastic owners we work to serve. Looking to the future, we look forward to beginning construction of the first Sirena superyacht in 2024. This is our three-model range of steel and alloy superyachts which will be completed by 2026 - we can't wait to showcase these to the industry to highlight what we are capable of."

