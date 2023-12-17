The Azimut Charter Club is born

Please select your home edition
Azimut expands its service hub with the Charter Club, offering tailor-made charter experiences aboard a fleet of the brand's iconic recent yachts with a team dedicated to supporting owners at all times.

Azimut presents the Azimut Charter Club, the tailor-made charter service for yachts that exemplify the Shipyard's global leadership in technological innovation and design.

The Charter Club is part of the development strategy for Azimut's service hub, which welcomes enthusiasts and newcomers to enjoy unforgettable experiences in Azimut style, in close contact with the sea and on models which redefined and elevated the concept of on-board lifestyle.

Azimut Charter Club - photo © Azimut
Azimut Charter Club - photo © Azimut

The philosophy of the Charter Club is to offer a personalized service with attention to the smallest details, guaranteed by the Brand's expertise and the territorial coverage ensured by its extensive network of Dealers and partners.

The service represents a new standard in the chartering sector and stands out for the selected fleet and the assistance offered to the customer: all the yachts available for charter, which extend up to 24 meters at the waterline, have been produced within five years and belong to owners who are part of the Brand's strong community.

Azimut Charter Club - photo © Azimut
Azimut Charter Club - photo © Azimut

Through a dedicated portal, users can book their stays independently or even take advantage of the Azimut concierge, a complementary service that will guide the user from the reservation to the legal and administrative aspects. Once the details are decided, the selected Azimut Dealer will take care of check-in and check-out activities, satisfying every request, whether at sea or at anchor.

The service is active today and different yachts to navigate the most beautiful destinations in the Mediterranean are already available on the portal. Other models will soon be added, as well as new destinations, to ensure the perfect setting for a summer with family and friends on board yachts created to arouse extraordinary emotions.

Seadeck 9 - photo © Azimut Yachts
Seadeck 9 - photo © Azimut Yachts

