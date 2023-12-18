Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

Leader 7.5 CC S3: Crafted for family fun

by Jeanneau America 18 Jan 12:48 PST

Designed by Michael Peters, the Leader 7.5 CC Series 3 was built for family fun. With versatile onboard entertaining spaces, the options are endless on this cruising console.

The new Leader 7.5 CC Series 3 with its performance hull, clever design, and attention to comfort onboard sets this center console in a category all its own.

Leader 7.5 CC S3 - photo © Jeanneau America
Leader 7.5 CC S3 - photo © Jeanneau America

At 25' 4", the 7.5 CC Series 3 is in many ways the perfect size boat for so many of our clients. Powered by a single Yamaha outboard with a maximum of 300HP, the Leader 7.5 CC Series 3 will easily get you to where you want to be quickly, safely and in total comfort. With a cruising speed of 30 mph and with a top speed of 46+ mph, you can cruise for 200 miles before a fuel up.

Getting to know the Leader 7.5 CC

In the spirit of Jeanneau's dedication to family fun, the Leader 7.5 CC Series 3 seamlessly combines outstanding performance, timeless aesthetics, and fantastic onboard living in an impressive 25-foot package.

Explore the Leader 7.5 CC S3

Leader 7.5 CC S3 - photo © Jeanneau America
Leader 7.5 CC S3 - photo © Jeanneau America

Related Articles

Discover the new Sun Odyssey 350
The pure pleasure of cruising with family Following the tremendous success of the Sun Odyssey 349, launched in 2013 and having sold nearly 1,000 sailboats, Jeanneau proudly introduces its worthy successor: the Sun Odyssey 350. Posted on 18 Dec 2023 Kristina's Travels on all new Jeanneau Yachts 55
Meet John Tilley and Kristina Costalos who run an exciting YouTube channel Meet John Tilley and Kristina Costalos who run an exciting YouTube channel called Kristina's Travels. Posted on 13 Oct 2023 NSW Jeanneau Rendevous 2023
Stunning weather for the fleet of over 25 yachts A very warm morning with some promising Northwest wind greeted over 25 yachts congregating on Pittwater for the Performance Boating's 2023 NSW Jeanneau Rendezvous. Posted on 20 Sep 2023 Kristina's travels aboard Jeanneau Yacht 55
The idea of learning how to sail and sailing off over the horizon was what they wanted to do For John Tilly and Kristina Costalos, the idea of learning how to sail and one day sailing off over the horizon, was something they always knew they wanted to do. Posted on 13 Aug 2023 The stunning new Jeanneau Yachts 55
The ability to have guests on board while preserving the privacy of all The Jeanneau Yachts 55 is not a version of the 60-footers and 65-footers already in existence. It is really and truly a unique new model without equal. Posted on 22 Jul 2023 Navigating to the high arctic
Jeanneau owner Andreas B. Heide has embarked on yet another expedition This year's expedition, Arctic Sense 2023, builds upon the work of Arctic Sense 2021 and will once again find Barba and her crew sailing and exploring the remote areas of Svalbard. Posted on 21 Jul 2023 Sydney Jeanneau Sail Show in August
This show will coincide with the Darling Harbour Boat Show PBS will host our own Jeanneau Sail Show at Middle Harbour Yacht Club August 4-6 in conjunction with our Jeanneau Power associates who will have their range on display nearby at the D'Albora Marina. Posted on 17 Jul 2023 Sydney Jeanneau Sail Show in August 2023
A 2023 model Sun Odyssey 380 is now available 'as new' 2023 model Sun Odyssey 380 is now available 'as new'. It features the lighter timber 'grey cedar' interior finish with the two-cabin single head layout. Posted on 7 Jun 2023 Jeanneau Underway Episode #13
Kristina and John Sailing through Covid aboard Tucana, their Jeanneau 50DS John Tilley and Kristina Costalos, stars of YouTube Channel Kristina's Travels, had always entertained the idea of living on a boat and embarking on an adventure. Posted on 19 Apr 2023 Sydney Jeanneau Sail Show in August 2023
Display will coincide with the Darling Harbour Boat Show The display will coincide with the Darling Harbour Boat Show, so for those visiting Sydney we look forward to seeing you at Middle Harbour. Posted on 15 Apr 2023
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy