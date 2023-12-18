Leader 7.5 CC S3: Crafted for family fun

by Jeanneau America 18 Jan 12:48 PST

Designed by Michael Peters, the Leader 7.5 CC Series 3 was built for family fun. With versatile onboard entertaining spaces, the options are endless on this cruising console.

The new Leader 7.5 CC Series 3 with its performance hull, clever design, and attention to comfort onboard sets this center console in a category all its own.

At 25' 4", the 7.5 CC Series 3 is in many ways the perfect size boat for so many of our clients. Powered by a single Yamaha outboard with a maximum of 300HP, the Leader 7.5 CC Series 3 will easily get you to where you want to be quickly, safely and in total comfort. With a cruising speed of 30 mph and with a top speed of 46+ mph, you can cruise for 200 miles before a fuel up.

Getting to know the Leader 7.5 CC

In the spirit of Jeanneau's dedication to family fun, the Leader 7.5 CC Series 3 seamlessly combines outstanding performance, timeless aesthetics, and fantastic onboard living in an impressive 25-foot package.

Explore the Leader 7.5 CC S3