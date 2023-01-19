Yamaha unveils game-changing outboard model F350 at boot Düsseldorf

by Yamaha 18 Jan 08:46 PST

A world-renowned leader in outboard engines and boating system innovation, Yamaha is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its latest outboard engine model 350hp V6, as well as enhancements to its Helm Master® EX boat control system, at the boot Dusseldorf Boat Show, taking place from 20 to 28 January 2024.

"The past few years have seen Yamaha make great strides from a leading provider of outboard engines to a true boating systems provider. We have launched many industry-leading innovations during this period, but we haven't stopped there," says Fabrice Lacoume, Marine Director at Yamaha Motor Europe.

"This year's line-up sees us deliver an exciting and powerful new engine that really reflects the diversity demanded by today's boat owner, plus a range of more nuanced technical enhancements that meet and hopefully exceed our customers' advancing expectations."

Introducing the 350hp V6

The newly designed 350hp V6 engine joins the Yamaha Outboard family to meet customers ever-increasing demand for horsepower diversity combined with Yamaha's premium-level performance and reliability.

Highlights include 20 per cent more fuel efficiency than its predecessor, alongside enhanced user features and superior power to weight ratio. Add its distinctive new look in Pearlescent White and Traditional Gray into the mix and it's clear the new Yamaha 350hp V6 is the perfect big power, light-weight option for a wide variety of boating applications.

Performance optimisation

Bridging the power gap between the V6 and V8 engines, customers will love the higher power from a V6 and the increased torque at lower speeds, allowing for a more responsive, exhilarating experience when piloting the boat.

A valuable addition to the V6 line-up, the latest 350hp 4.3L engine also boasts larger intake and exhaust valves to maximise air movement. Better air flow equals more power as the engine's precisely mapped fuel and ignition timing match operator throttle demand for responsive performance, while a new robust crankshaft offers a longer stroke, enabling more torque at lower speeds.

Sync all this big-block power with Yamaha's built in Digital Electric Steering (DES) and exclusive Thrust Enhancing Reverse Exhaust (TERE) and the new 350hp V6 becomes the standard for an exciting boating experience.

Engine advancements

From the cylinder heads to the crankcase, Yamaha's new 350hp V6 reaps the benefits of meticulous technical design. With an impressive 11:1 compression ratio, the new engine expertly manages air displacement using tailored intake manifolds equipped with 40% larger surge tanks to maximise the amount and timing of air rushing into the intake ports, while also ensuring even distribution of air into each cylinder.

The new Yamaha 350hp V6 also incorporates the use of iridium spark plugs - appreciated for their hardiness and concentrated, efficient spark - combined with the premier of Yamaha's new fuel injection control technology, which produces a longer injector duration than that of the 300hp V6 for more power.

Enhancements to the Helm Master® EX

As with its other high-powered models, the new 350hp V6 outboard is designed to be used in concert with Yamaha's exclusive, category defining Helm Master EX® control rigging system, which makes boat operations both easy and enjoyable. Helm Master EX® uses sophisticated technology to help professionals, enthusiasts and leisure users boat with confidence, maximising fun on the water across both single and multiple outboard engine set-ups.

For 2024, Yamaha builds on the joystick-integrated variable speed bow thruster system with the addition of single, quad and quint outboard motor applications for larger boats that may require additional control. In addition, Sleipner joins Vetus for this next generation of integrated bow thrusters as supported vendor brands for this technology.

Also new for 2024, Yamaha's 704 Remote Control Box is now available with a neutral locking feature which allows the outboard to maintain a neutral position while the engine is running. This functionality is perfect for idling out on the water or wait time at the docks.

The top mount control box allows for easy, one-handed throttle control and effortless trim setting adjustment via a thumb operated toggle switch in the handle. Cruising has never been simpler.

These exciting new innovations from Yamaha are available to view at Yamaha's stand (Hall 3/C90.1) at boot Düsseldorf 20-28 January 2023.

To find out more about Yamaha's full range of outboards and marine technology visit: yamaha-motor.eu