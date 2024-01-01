Smartmark becomes official supplier of the E1 Series

by Smartmark 18 Jan 22:17 PST

The electric powerboat racing series E1 Series has chosen 30 Smartmarks to efficiently and environmentally set race courses on the water.

The Hamburg-based start-up Smartmark has achieved a significant milestone in the sailing and watersports industry with its innovative buoy system of the same name. This system automates the deployment and adjustment of race markers and is now an official supplier of the electric powerboat racing series "E1 Series".

With the partnership between Smartmark and the E1 Series, not only will the efficiency and precision of buoy deployment reach new heights, but also a significant contribution to environmental conservation in the watersports sector will be made.

Smartmark is excited to support the E1 Series in its mission and enable exciting races on the water.

"The E1 Series is setting a milestone to raise awareness of this challenge while demonstrating that vision and innovation are crucial keys to a sustainable future. We are proud and grateful to be able to contribute alongside Smartmark. Smartmark is one of the most exciting innovations to come out of watersports in recent years. The technology is unique and sustainable, so it aligns perfectly with the values of the E1 Series. We look forward to them being part of the action in a promising racing season." - Rodi Basso, Co-Founder and CEO of E1 Series.

"The partnership between the E1 Series and Smartmark reflects the innovative spirit of this unique racing series. The oceans and seas are the lifeblood of our planet, indispensable for climate protection and increasingly crucial as a source of food and energy in the future. Achieving synergy between conservation and utilization will only be possible through cutting-edge technology." - Jonas Schumacher, Co-Founder and CEO of Smartmark GmbH.