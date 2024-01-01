Exploring the Prestige 460 Flybridge: a luxury boating experience

by TMG Yachts 20 Jan 00:42 PST

When it comes to luxury yachts, the PRESTIGE 460 Flybridge stands out as a shining example of elegance, innovation, and functionality.

In this blog post, we will take a closer look at the key features of this remarkable vessel, a true testament to PRESTIGE's dedication to quality and design.

Flybridge excellence

PRESTIGE has long been a leader in the flybridge segment of the yacht market, and the PRESTIGE 460 Flybridge continues to set the standard. With a size range from 40 to 80 feet, PRESTIGE has truly mastered the art of creating luxurious and practical flybridge yachts. On the flybridge of the PRESTIGE 460, you'll find a well-thought-out layout designed for relaxation and entertainment. The hardtop, an optional feature, not only provides structural integrity but also features integrated LED lights for evening ambience. The flybridge offers a balance between shaded seating areas and sunbathing spots, making it a perfect place for everyone to enjoy.

Spacious aft deck

Starting at the back of the boat, you'll find an optional hydraulic platform that can accommodate a dinghy on chocks. This feature makes launching and retrieving your dinghy breeze, making water activities more enjoyable for you and your guests. Many owners choose to keep the platform at water level, creating a perfect "beach" for swimming and relaxation.

One of the standout features of the PRESTIGE 460 Flybridge is the beach galley. This outdoor wet bar area is a popular option among Australian PRESTIGE yacht owners. It allows you to barbeque, wash dishes, and prepare food while enjoying the fresh air and beautiful surroundings next to the ocean. It's the perfect setup for outdoor living and entertaining.

An expansive bow

Heading up to the bow, you'll find yet another entertaining area. The spacious bow area features ample seating and sunbathing spots, making it perfect for enjoying the view and soaking up the sun. It's another example of how PRESTIGE maximizes every inch of space for the ultimate in relaxation.

The anchor setup is robust and reliable, with a Delta anchor and stainless steel options available. There's plenty of storage for fenders, anchor chains, and more. The remote control for the anchor windlass, located on the starboard side, allows for easy operation, whether you're guiding from the helm or using the remote control.

All weather cockpit

Once inside, you'll be greeted by a welcoming cockpit area with comfortable seating and all-weather upholstery. The versatile table can be adjusted to create a sunbathing area or a space for outdoor dining.

To make your time on board even more comfortable, PRESTIGE has included an integrated sunshade that can be extended with a simple switch. This feature allows you to enjoy the outdoors while staying protected from the sun, a must-have for sunny Australian days

The art of living

PRESTIGE and renowned designer Camillo Garonihave collaborated to create a vessel that embodies the "art of living." The interior of the 460 Flybridge reflects this philosophy with attention to detail, quality materials, and ergonomic design. The galley is a prime example, offering ample preparation space, an induction cooktop, and a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor dining.

The PRESTIGE 460 Flybridge is not just a boat; it's a luxurious floating home. The full-height glass windows provide panoramic views, and the multi-function table adapts to different needs, whether it's dining, relaxing, or watching TV. The interior finishes, from stitching to upholstery to woodwork, are meticulously crafted to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The yacht's design emphasizes natural light and airflow. Patio doors at the back open to let in the breeze, and electric windows at the helm provide additional ventilation. It's all about creating a comfortable environment, whether you're cruising or at anchor.

Accommodations for all

Below deck, the PRESTIGE 460 Flybridge offers versatile sleeping arrangements. You can configure the boat to accommodate up to nine people comfortably for overnight stays. Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a longer adventure, this yacht provides ample space and comfort for everyone. The yacht offers a full-beam master stateroom below deck, providing a sense of spaciousness that is often lacking in similar vessels. With its king-sized bed, storage, and luxurious finishes, it's a true haven for relaxation. Additionally, there's a VIP guest cabin, two separate heads, and even cleverly designed crew quarters, which can also serve as additional storage.

A closer look at the engines

For those interested in the technical aspects, the PRESTIGE 460 Flybridge is equipped with Volvo IPS engines, specifically the IPS 500 D6s. These engines provide ample power for smooth cruising and manoeuvring. PRESTIGE was one of the pioneers in integrating IPS technology and it continues to be a hallmark of their yachts.

Easy handling and control

PRESTIGE has simplified boat operations with intuitive controls and technology integration. The helm station features a joystick for ease of maneuvering, and the yacht boasts an integrated system that covers everything from autopilot to drive rain, all part of the Volvo system. Whether you're an experienced captain or a novice, you can confidently navigate and control the PRESTIGE 460.

The PRESTIGE 460 Flybridge is a remarkable vessel that seamlessly combines luxury, functionality, and innovative design. Whether you're looking for a yacht for family getaways, entertaining friends, or simply indulging in the joys of boating, the PRESTIGE 460 Flybridge offers an unforgettable experience. PRESTIGE'scommitment to quality and reliability shines through, making it a top choice for discerning yacht enthusiasts.

If you are interested in this vessel it is currently for sale through TMG Yachts brokerage