Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Latest Martinique hull arrives for outfitting at Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 21 Jan 06:41 PST

The latest Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205, completed her first journey this week. Following the launch at her Dutch hull builder, the Martinique hull was transported to the Moonen Yachts outfitting yard in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

The 37.4m yacht is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025. She will be the seventh yacht of the proven Martinique design.

Launch hull at Talmsa Shipyards - Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Tom van Oossanen
Launch hull at Talmsa Shipyards - Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Tom van Oossanen

The Martinique stands out with her long-range steel-hull capability combined with refined design, Dutch quality and custom interior. Early engagement from a buyer provides the best opportunity to develop an interior to suit customer specific style and taste.

Moonen Yachts Project Manager Ian Vermoen says the hull's launch at Moonen's partner yard Talsma went very smoothly.

Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Tom van Oossanen
Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Tom van Oossanen

"This is the third Martinique hull that we have built with Talsma," Ian says. "We work very closely together with them and that results in very well-built hulls. They think along with us during the build and you can see that in the high quality result."

With the hull in white primer and the interiors and tanks already painted, the Moonen Yachts outfitting team is excited to get started. The next step will be the marriage of the steel hull and aluminium superstructure before she enters the fitout shed.

Moonen Yachts currently has two other Martiniques in build for their owners with deliveries scheduled in April and June this year.

Hull at Moonen Yachts yard - Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Tom van Oossanen
Hull at Moonen Yachts yard - Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Tom van Oossanen

Moonen 122 Martinique: build number YN205:

  • Delivery April 2025
  • Length overall 37.4m (122.8ft)
  • Beam overall 8m (26ft)
  • Draft 2.15m (7ft)
  • Gross Tonnage 345
  • Max speed 17 knots
  • Steel hull, aluminium superstructure
  • 10 + 2 guests (1 Owner Stateroom, 2 VIP Staterooms & 2 Guest Cabins)
  • 7 crew (1 Captain's Cabin and 3 Crew Cabins)
  • Exterior design: René van der Velden
  • Naval architect: Diana Yacht Design
  • Interior design: Hollander Yacht Design

More information at moonen.com

Hull arrives at Moonen Yachts yard - Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Tom van Oossanen
Hull arrives at Moonen Yachts yard - Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205 - photo © Tom van Oossanen

Related Articles

Moonen Yachts turns latest Martinique's steel hull
The Martinique's hull flip marks another successful construction milestone Moonen Yachts has turned its latest Martinique's steel hull at the shipyard in the Netherlands. The in-build 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique (345GT) is available for sale and scheduled for completion on April 25, 2025. Posted on 2 Nov 2023 Moonen reveal pricing for its latest Martinique
The next available Moonen 122 Martinique will be delivered on April 25, 2025 Imagine stepping on board your brand new 37.4m Moonen 122 Martinique in time for summer 2025, fully customised to your personal lifestyle and tastes. Posted on 13 Sep 2023 Meet the new 34m Mustique by Moonen Yachts
Mustique YN202, the first build, is currently available for sale and immediate delivery With its new design family name 'Mustique', the new long-range steel yacht joins the Dutch yacht builder's line-up of premium semi-custom yachts alongside the 37.4m 'Martinique' family. Posted on 2 Aug 2023 Start your weekend on board the Moonen 110!
The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale The first Moonen 110 (34m / 279GT) is now available for sale and immediate delivery. We're excited to bring you an exclusive online tour. Posted on 23 Jul 2023 Moonen 110 completes sea trials in the Netherlands
Including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea The first 34m Moonen 110 has completed a week of sea trials including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea. Posted on 13 May 2023 Moonen Martinique available for 2025 delivery
YN205 will be the seventh Moonen Martinique delivered Dutch shipyard Moonen Yachts is proud to announce the start of a 37m (123ft) new build yacht based on its successful Moonen Martinique design. Posted on 19 Apr 2023 First Moonen 110 hits the water
Celebrating the launch at its shipyard in the Netherlands Moonen Yachts has celebrated the launch of the first Moonen 110 at its shipyard in the Netherlands. The long-range steel 34m (112ft) yacht is for sale at €17 million*. Posted on 4 Apr 2023 New Moonen 110 superyacht walkthrough
With Studio Indigo's Mike Fisher shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch We enjoyed welcoming Mike Fisher, Creative Director and Founder of Studio Indigo, on board the first Moonen 110 shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch. Posted on 29 Mar 2023 Hull turning of 36m Moonen yacht
YN204 will be delivered to her owner in 2024 Watch our recent milestone hull turning of YN204, a 36m (119ft) Moonen Martinique that will be delivered to her owner in 2024. Posted on 25 Mar 2023 Moonen 37.8m Cocoon delivered
The sea trial team took the yacht out during heavy mid-winter conditions for her endurance test The Moonen Yachts team is proud to confirm the successful sea trials and delivery of the 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft) COCOON. The yacht completed her sea trials on the North Sea in January. Posted on 18 Mar 2023
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy