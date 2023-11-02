Latest Martinique hull arrives for outfitting at Moonen Yachts

by Moonen Yachts 21 Jan 06:41 PST

The latest Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205, completed her first journey this week. Following the launch at her Dutch hull builder, the Martinique hull was transported to the Moonen Yachts outfitting yard in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

The 37.4m yacht is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025. She will be the seventh yacht of the proven Martinique design.

The Martinique stands out with her long-range steel-hull capability combined with refined design, Dutch quality and custom interior. Early engagement from a buyer provides the best opportunity to develop an interior to suit customer specific style and taste.

Moonen Yachts Project Manager Ian Vermoen says the hull's launch at Moonen's partner yard Talsma went very smoothly.

"This is the third Martinique hull that we have built with Talsma," Ian says. "We work very closely together with them and that results in very well-built hulls. They think along with us during the build and you can see that in the high quality result."

With the hull in white primer and the interiors and tanks already painted, the Moonen Yachts outfitting team is excited to get started. The next step will be the marriage of the steel hull and aluminium superstructure before she enters the fitout shed.

Moonen Yachts currently has two other Martiniques in build for their owners with deliveries scheduled in April and June this year.

Moonen 122 Martinique: build number YN205:

Delivery April 2025

Length overall 37.4m (122.8ft)

Beam overall 8m (26ft)

Draft 2.15m (7ft)

Gross Tonnage 345

Max speed 17 knots

Steel hull, aluminium superstructure

10 + 2 guests (1 Owner Stateroom, 2 VIP Staterooms & 2 Guest Cabins)

7 crew (1 Captain's Cabin and 3 Crew Cabins)

Exterior design: René van der Velden

Naval architect: Diana Yacht Design

Interior design: Hollander Yacht Design

More information at moonen.com