The future of nautical excellence at boot Düsseldorf 2024

Riva El-Iseo © Ferretti Group Riva El-Iseo © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 20 Jan 22:26 PST

The Group unveils its new projects and eagerly awaited world premieres: Riva El-Iseo, the first full-electric model in the new E-Luxury segment, and wallypower50, the versatile and high-speed Wally weekender.

The Düsseldorf Boat Show, one of the yachting world's most prestigious events and an excellent showcase for the latest innovations and trends in the industry, provides the backdrop for Ferretti Group's press conference held today, Saturday January 20, to share the latest news and projects for 2024.

2023 was a particularly important year for Ferretti Group which, after closing financial 2022 with excellent results, completed the dual listing on Euronext Milan following their debut in Hong Kong. Ferretti Group is now a public company in every sense of the term, with over 50% of the share capital traded on the market, supported by qualified Italian and international investors.

"Ferretti Group's 2024 kicks off under the banner of innovation and sustainability, the two main coordinates for the future of yachting. El-Iseo, Riva's first full-electric powerboat, is proof that the world's most highly renowned shipyard is also the one that rises to and wins the challenges of today. Here at Düsseldorf, we also presented the world premiere of wallypower50, another groundbreaking addition to the Wally range," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi during the Boot Düsseldorf press conference. "Sustainable development also means expanding our production capacity by creating spaces where people can work in the best possible conditions. With this in mind, in December we officially opened the new area in the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, and we are making investments in the over 70,000 sqm production hub in Ravenna. Ferretti Group's 2024 has only just begun and promises great things.

As well as seeing the company in an excellent economic and financial situation - as testified by data for the first nine months of 2023, reporting revenues of EUR 856.4 million, up 9.8% on the first nine months the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 124.8 million, an increase of 17.7% on the first nine months of 2022 - 2023 was also a year of major new developments in terms of production capacity, with a 20% rise in global surface area as a result of recent redevelopments and acquisitions that added over 425.4 thousand square metres in the first half of 2023 (the total was 355.4 thousand square metres at the end of 2022).

All eyes remain on the upcoming world premieres, starting with: Riva El-Iseo, a fusion of evergreen elegance with latest-generation technology. After the presentation of the prototype in September 2022 at the Monaco Yacht Show, followed by successful completion of a cycle of complex technical and reliability tests, the official version of the first Riva model created for the E-Luxury segment is now ready for sale.

The German boat show also saw the world debut of the new wallypower50. This high-speed model in the wallypower range is also available in an outboard version - the wallypower50X - that has an even higher top speed but without affecting outstanding living comfort. Wally is also presenting a series of new sailing yachts in 2024, with the announcement of two new launches this summer: the wallywind110 cruiser-racer, a perfect combination of bluewater cruiser and high-performance racing yacht, and the wallyrocket51, the one-design pure racer created to be a winner in a wide range of competitions thanks to innovative features, ultra-light displacement and a high-performance hull. Also in the spotlight was the wallywhy range with the latest new model, wallywhy100, which was presented at a private preview in Venice last December and will be on display at the upcoming boat shows.

The main novelty from Ferretti Yachts is the new Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 80. Part of the innovative and sustainable INFYNITO range, this yacht offers two versions of the flybridge - open or semi-closed - and features versatile spaces. At Pershing, development work continues on the GTX80 project that will join the flagship this year.

Riva El-Iseo - World Premiere

Exterior Design: Officina Italiana Design

Interior Design: Officina Italiana Design

Shipyard: Riva (Sarnico - Italy)

An elegant 27-foot runabout, Riva El-Iseo inherits the sleek lines of the Iseo and combines them with a modern, full-electric core. On board, the stylistic hallmarks typical of the boats that have made Riva famous all over the world, such as the polished mahogany and the stainless steel detailing, go hand in hand with the modern and linear design of the helm station, creating a contrast between traditional and contemporary that sums up the very concept of the boat and the two souls inhabiting it.

Riva El-Iseo has a Parker GVM310 full-electric engine from Parker Hannifin, offering unprecedented performance in terms of speed and acceleration, and a high-energy-density lithium battery pack supplied by Podium Advanced Technologies, an efficient and extremely lightweight solution with a capacity of 150 kWh and a voltage of 800 V.

wallypower50 - World Premiere

Exterior Design: Wally and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department

Interior Design: Ideaitalia

Shipyard: Wally (Forlì - Italy)

The wallypower50 broadens the Wally range, acting as a link between the open style of the wallytender43 and wallytender48 and the more generous spaces of the wallypower58. The resulting model satisfies a wide range of customers and usage scenarios: from support vessel to comfortable family cruiser.

The wallypower50 has a generous deck, especially with the bulwarks lowered, featuring two separate sunloungers in a configuration that provides an additional 6 square metres of space. The raised cockpit can accommodate eight people under the hardtop and four more on forward-facing seats, while below deck there is a spacious cabin to ensure a comfortable and versatile on-board experience. The propulsion system features two Volvo Penta IPS650 engines that drive the wallypower50 to a top speed of 36 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots.

