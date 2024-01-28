Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

The future of nautical excellence at boot Düsseldorf 2024

by Ferretti Group 20 Jan 22:26 PST 20-28 January 2024
Riva El-Iseo © Ferretti Group

The Group unveils its new projects and eagerly awaited world premieres: Riva El-Iseo, the first full-electric model in the new E-Luxury segment, and wallypower50, the versatile and high-speed Wally weekender.

The Düsseldorf Boat Show, one of the yachting world's most prestigious events and an excellent showcase for the latest innovations and trends in the industry, provides the backdrop for Ferretti Group's press conference held today, Saturday January 20, to share the latest news and projects for 2024.

2023 was a particularly important year for Ferretti Group which, after closing financial 2022 with excellent results, completed the dual listing on Euronext Milan following their debut in Hong Kong. Ferretti Group is now a public company in every sense of the term, with over 50% of the share capital traded on the market, supported by qualified Italian and international investors.

"Ferretti Group's 2024 kicks off under the banner of innovation and sustainability, the two main coordinates for the future of yachting. El-Iseo, Riva's first full-electric powerboat, is proof that the world's most highly renowned shipyard is also the one that rises to and wins the challenges of today. Here at Düsseldorf, we also presented the world premiere of wallypower50, another groundbreaking addition to the Wally range," said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi during the Boot Düsseldorf press conference. "Sustainable development also means expanding our production capacity by creating spaces where people can work in the best possible conditions. With this in mind, in December we officially opened the new area in the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, and we are making investments in the over 70,000 sqm production hub in Ravenna. Ferretti Group's 2024 has only just begun and promises great things.

As well as seeing the company in an excellent economic and financial situation - as testified by data for the first nine months of 2023, reporting revenues of EUR 856.4 million, up 9.8% on the first nine months the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 124.8 million, an increase of 17.7% on the first nine months of 2022 - 2023 was also a year of major new developments in terms of production capacity, with a 20% rise in global surface area as a result of recent redevelopments and acquisitions that added over 425.4 thousand square metres in the first half of 2023 (the total was 355.4 thousand square metres at the end of 2022).

All eyes remain on the upcoming world premieres, starting with: Riva El-Iseo, a fusion of evergreen elegance with latest-generation technology. After the presentation of the prototype in September 2022 at the Monaco Yacht Show, followed by successful completion of a cycle of complex technical and reliability tests, the official version of the first Riva model created for the E-Luxury segment is now ready for sale.

wallypower50 - photo © Ferretti Group
wallypower50 - photo © Ferretti Group

The German boat show also saw the world debut of the new wallypower50. This high-speed model in the wallypower range is also available in an outboard version - the wallypower50X - that has an even higher top speed but without affecting outstanding living comfort. Wally is also presenting a series of new sailing yachts in 2024, with the announcement of two new launches this summer: the wallywind110 cruiser-racer, a perfect combination of bluewater cruiser and high-performance racing yacht, and the wallyrocket51, the one-design pure racer created to be a winner in a wide range of competitions thanks to innovative features, ultra-light displacement and a high-performance hull. Also in the spotlight was the wallywhy range with the latest new model, wallywhy100, which was presented at a private preview in Venice last December and will be on display at the upcoming boat shows.

The main novelty from Ferretti Yachts is the new Ferretti Yachts INFYNITO 80. Part of the innovative and sustainable INFYNITO range, this yacht offers two versions of the flybridge - open or semi-closed - and features versatile spaces. At Pershing, development work continues on the GTX80 project that will join the flagship this year.

Riva El-Iseo - World Premiere
Exterior Design: Officina Italiana Design
Interior Design: Officina Italiana Design
Shipyard: Riva (Sarnico - Italy)

An elegant 27-foot runabout, Riva El-Iseo inherits the sleek lines of the Iseo and combines them with a modern, full-electric core. On board, the stylistic hallmarks typical of the boats that have made Riva famous all over the world, such as the polished mahogany and the stainless steel detailing, go hand in hand with the modern and linear design of the helm station, creating a contrast between traditional and contemporary that sums up the very concept of the boat and the two souls inhabiting it.

Riva El-Iseo has a Parker GVM310 full-electric engine from Parker Hannifin, offering unprecedented performance in terms of speed and acceleration, and a high-energy-density lithium battery pack supplied by Podium Advanced Technologies, an efficient and extremely lightweight solution with a capacity of 150 kWh and a voltage of 800 V.

wallypower50 - World Premiere
Exterior Design: Wally and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department
Interior Design: Ideaitalia
Shipyard: Wally (Forlì - Italy)

The wallypower50 broadens the Wally range, acting as a link between the open style of the wallytender43 and wallytender48 and the more generous spaces of the wallypower58. The resulting model satisfies a wide range of customers and usage scenarios: from support vessel to comfortable family cruiser.

The wallypower50 has a generous deck, especially with the bulwarks lowered, featuring two separate sunloungers in a configuration that provides an additional 6 square metres of space. The raised cockpit can accommodate eight people under the hardtop and four more on forward-facing seats, while below deck there is a spacious cabin to ensure a comfortable and versatile on-board experience. The propulsion system features two Volvo Penta IPS650 engines that drive the wallypower50 to a top speed of 36 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots.

For more information visit www.ferrettigroup.com.

Related Articles

Ferretti Group set for Boot Düsseldorf
Kicking off the year with the official presentation of two fantastic new products Making their debut at the German boat show are Riva El-Iseo, the brand's first full electric model for the E-Luxury segment, alongside the new wallypower50, the versatile and high-speed Wally weekender. Posted on 17 Jan Infynito 90 charts a journey to sustainability
Unprecedented visual continuity between interiors and exteriors A one-of-a-kind yacht designed to offer the experience of life at sea in a sustainable way and personalisation at every level. Posted on 10 Nov 2023 Ferretti Group at FLIBS with two premieres
The wallywhy150 and Ferretti Yachts 1000 SkyDeck lead a magnificent fleet of nine boats Ferretti Group arrives at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show held from October 25 to 29 with nine amazing yachts representing the Wally, Ferretti Yachts, Pershing, Riva and Custom Line brands. Posted on 23 Oct 2023 Ferretti Group presents world premieres at Cannes
Attending the 45th Cannes Yachting Festival in grand style Ferretti will present on a world premiere Pershing GTX116, which delivers an eagerly awaited thrill and unprecedented performance, and Riva 82' Diva, the entry level model in Riva's flybridge range, as well as wallywhy150. Posted on 17 Jul 2023 Ferretti Yachts 580: Modern luxury has a new star
Comfort and sportiness at the highest levels for the new flybridge A sporty personality, contemporary taste and pared-down design: the new Ferretti Yachts 580 combines the brand's hallmark comfort, modern luxury and wellbeing, becoming the new star of the flybridge range. Posted on 13 Jun 2023 Ferretti Group stakes its claim to the East Coast
At the Palm Beach International Boat Show The Palm Beach International Boat Show returns to Florida's east coast, where the world's finest superyachts, boats and exhibitors meet up in sunny West Palm Beach. Posted on 22 Mar 2023 New Ferretti Yachts 1000 Skydeck
An upper deck transformed into an exclusive indoor area where you can touch the sky The determination of Ferretti Yachts to keep raising the standards of comfort and liveability has produced a spectacular new version of the brand's flagship. Posted on 19 Mar 2023 Ferretti Group goes to Miami with nine stars
The new Ferretti Yachts 860 and wallypower58, both making their debut in the US Sales in the Americas are trending up and Ferretti Group is taking a fantastic fleet of nine yachts to Miami, all sharing a winning formula: Made in Italy beauty and innovation, defined by cutting edge technology and a razor-sharp focus on sustainability. Posted on 15 Feb 2023 Ferretti Yachts Infynito 90: beyond imagination
Presenting the first model in a new range that creates limitless experience of sky and sea Ferretti Yachts InFYnito lets them enjoy life on board as if the yacht were an extension of their home, somewhere to breathe in the light and where the dialogue between interior and exterior gives a feeling of total fulfilment. Posted on 28 Jan 2023 Introducing the new Riva 102' Corsaro Super
Contemporary, sporty and with spaces created to feel in seamless contact with the sea To engage with heritage and contemporary trends, raising the standards of aesthetics, liveability and comfort through innovations in design, style and technology: this is the source of inspiration behind every boat that comes out from Riva' shipyards. Posted on 27 Jan 2023
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy