BRABUS Marine unveils the next level of luxury superboats: The BRABUS Shadow 1000

by BRABUS Marine 21 Jan 05:38 PST

The lightning-fast BRABUS Shadow 1000 range combines raw power with top-tier handling and agility in a one-of-a-kind luxury performance superboat that leaves nothing to the imagination.

Breathtaking acceleration and speed, race-responsive handling, and bespoke craftsmanship - the BRABUS Shadow 1000, BRABUS Marine's fastest ever superboat, is an entirely new breed of beast. The BRABUS Shadow 1000 Black Ops Signature Edition is a thrilling addition alongside the award-winning 37-foot BRABUS Shadow 900 series and follows the BRABUS Masterpiece design philosophy, with different power ranges being produced side by side as they cater to differing clienteles.

Available in Cross-Cabin and Sun-Top configurations, the all-new Shadow 1000 range and fastest Shadow ever, is the ultimate combination of pure excitement and uncompromising strength that redefines the limits of what is possible for luxury performance boats. While the Shadow 900 remains a highly popular option for customers worldwide in search of the latest in luxurious, comfortable, and fast long-distance cruisers, the new Shadow 1000 will be taking things further than ever before. It is the Gran Turismo of the sea, radiating raw BRABUS power, race-responsive steering, and handling that guarantees an unfiltered, high-performance driving experience.

Packed with the latest technology available in the industry, the BRABUS Shadow 1000 is equipped with twin Mercury V8 500R racing engines, delivering a total of 1,000 horsepower ready to be unleashed right at your fingertips. Never has a BRABUS Shadow been this powerful, offering even more boost, more torque, more responsive steering, and higher revs. Trimmed to perfection and running 4.6-liter V8 powerheads with superchargers, the new 500R is Mercury Racing's flagship outboard motor, boasting a benchmark power-to-weight ratio, 10 percent higher torque, and a 26 percent increase in supercharger boost pressure. Experience a new level of power merging with cutting-edge innovation as you reach speeds of up to 60 knots with absolute ease. Beyond mesmerizing performance figures, it is the first marine engine to ever monitor air humidity levels to maintain the most vigorous calibration and high performance in any environment.

Every element of the BRABUS Shadow 1000 is perfectly fine-tuned for any adventure, meticulously hand-crafted with the attention to detail that BRABUS Marine is renowned for. From the signature paint scheme to the elegant upholstery and branded detailing, this sporty racing machine sets a new standard in luxury day-boating. Marked by the BRABUS Sign of Excellence, it is a true Masterpiece, built to the highest possible standards in typical BRABUS fashion.

The BRABUS Shadow 1000 Black Ops Signature Edition is a totally different beast, racing across the waves with all-new and unparalleled performance characteristics while impressing with a perfectly complemented Signature Style design, luxurious upholstery, and carbon elements, as well as painstakingly crafted detail work.

This new class of adrenaline and agility will be revealed with a showcase of the BRABUS Shadow 1000 XC Cross Cabin Black Ops Signature Edition at Hall 4 / B59 during an exclusive press event on the opening day of boot Düsseldorf, January 20-28, 2024.

Equipment Highlights

Power

Dual Mercury Racing 500R 4.6l V8 supercharged outboard engines

Custom made high-performance calibrated engine brackets

Exclusive Black Ops Signature Edition yacht paint in BRABUS Graphite Black with high labor-intensive fairing, painting and polishing process

Signature Style graphics with red Signature Stripes running across the entire exterior design concept

Open Aft Deck

Aft Bench

Wet Bar Package

Multi Storage Compartment

Aft-Cabin Accommodation Package

Sun Lounge option: extended sunbathing area and storage compartment

Sofa with table in bow option

For the Signature Look: Exclusive BRABUS quilted upholstery in BRABUS Graphite or BRABUS Red. Additionally, four upholstery colors BRABUS Sunrise, BRABUS Merlot, BRABUS Platinum and BRABUS Ice are available as options.

Main Cabin, Front Lounge and optional Aft-Cabin in BRABUS Fine Leather light gray upholstery or BRABUS Fine Leather dual tone black/light gray upholstery option

Gullwing doors

Exclusive BRABUS carbon in glossy black finish

Fender box panels in BRABUS carbon with glossy black finish

Dashboard panels in BRABUS carbon with glossy black finish

?Electric opening/closing of sliding sun-roof awning

Integrated electric toilet under foldable L-sofa

Fresh water system 80l including cabinet with sink in front lounge

BRABUS composite decking in platinum/black

Shower on aft deck, port side

Water ski pole in matt black

Side rails

Full planofil cover in black

Sunshades for aft and bow with carbon fiber poles

Glass bridge/information display with two 12" screens

Panerai digital watch integrated into the Simrad user interface

Intelligent steering module with integrated controls

1st mate marine safety & security System

Hi-Fi audio entertainment system with JL Audio

Bow thruster Side-Power SE60

Fixed bow anchor windlass with remote control

Shore-power 230V or 120V incl. isolator, 60Ah charger

Wireless phone charger

Extended carbon fiber package: BRABUS sports seats with full carbon backrests, exclusively in glossy black finish

LED roof light bar in BRABUS carbon with glossy black finish

Extended navigation package: extended glass bridge/ information display with two additional 9" screens, on-board connectivity and 4G/USB mobile wifi router, VHF unit with AIS receiver and Simrad Halo20+ radar (XC/ST), 5" touch display in front lounge, BRABUS Lock Box including PIN control via touch screen

Hi-Fi onboard audio system with JL Audio. Premium Upgrade package, incl. 8 x 7.7-inch M6 speakers with sport grill, 2 x 6.5-inch C1 speakers, 1 x subwoofer, and 2 x DSP amplifiers enabling premium sound. The Sun-Top version features 2 integrated tweeters for the helm area.

Lounge Package

Enclosed toilet compartment

Folding aft deck seats *

Warm water option **

Air-conditioning in front lounge ***

Air-conditioning in main cabin ***

Heater Webasto ***

Zero emission power bank

Gas cooktop on wet bar

Infotainment media wall

Roof racks

Fishing targa

* Not available with BRABUS Aft-Cabin or Multi Storage compartment** Warm water option not available with air-condition in both front lounge and main cabin*** Webasto heater and AC are not available at the same time

Detailing Highlights

Highly exclusive Black Ops BRABUS Masterpiece badges

Exclusive Black Ops Sign of Excellence badges

BRABUS "Double-B" designations and detailing

BRABUS Shadow 1000 badging and logotypes

Wall pockets in BRABUS design - only in combination with optional Aft-Cabin

Sleek hull badges in black chrome

Technical Specifications:*

Overall Length (excl. Engine): 38 ft / 11,6 m

Beam: 3,35 m / 11 ft

Draft to props: 0,85 m / 2 ft 9 in

Weight (including engines): 5400 kg / 11905 lbs (XC) 5123 kg / 11294 lbs (ST)

Passengers: 10 Cat B / 12 Cat C

Berths: 2 persons (with optional aft-cabin

Accommodation Package 2+2)

Fuel capacity: 730 l / 192 gal

Construction: GRP

Classification: B - Offshore, C - Coastal

Top speed: 60+ knots

Power: 1,000 hp

Outboard engine: 2 x 500 hp

Hull design: Twin stepped 20-degree V "Sharp Entry Hull"

* Specifications may be changed without prior notice. Performance may vary due to equipment, weather, and load conditions.