World premiere of BRABUS Marine's most powerful Shadow ever built: The all-new BRABUS Shadow 1200

by BRABUS Marine 19 Jan 10:47 PST

More power, more 1-Second-Wow, more BRABUS than ever before. At 45 feet, the BRABUS Shadow 1200 XC Cross-Cabin Black Ops Signature Edition is the biggest BRABUS Shadow ever built and the single boldest BRABUS statement out there on the seas. Combining unparalleled power and performance with an incredibly luxurious ambience and innovative comfort, this Grand Tourer of the world's oceans has absolutely everything, bringing next-level usability and versatility to the luxury boat segment.

This highly exclusive new premium range knows how to deliver an unprecedented BRABUS experience on the water with its towering size, breathtaking power, and an abundance of comfort and style, as well as onboard usability. Premiering as a fully enclosable cabin model and - for the first time in BRABUS Marine history - equipped with triple V10 powered engines producing a power output of 1,200 horsepower, the all-new Shadow is a true powerhouse and high performer, effortlessly eating up miles while offering all-weather protection and innovative social spaces for never-ending adventures at sea.

The BRABUS Shadow 1200 is unlike any other superboat of its class and a perfect match for those who want to renounce compromises and make an undeniable statement. With just a single touch, premium levels of onboard usability merge with unparalleled versatility. Seamlessly see the boat transform from an enclosed all-weather cabin to a fully open boat, perfected to deliver premium day and overnight boating experiences with nothing less than the highest level of BRABUS Masterpiece luxury and attention to detail.

Get ready for the ultimate all-weather experience that effortlessly accommodates any environment you are likely to come across. Open up the big dual sliding doors and the dual electric sunroof on the main cabin or the innovative gullwing doors of the front cabin to let in the elements on your day out at sea, or reverse the process to kick back and relax in a luxurious ambience during rainy days.

Truly impressive onboard this premium-luxury cabin cruiser are the five massive social spaces onboard: the foredeck, helm, cockpit, including the balcony doors, aft deck, and the front lounge with the gullwing doors. Thanks to the extra-wide sociable sofa that wraps around the cockpit wetbar, a large dining area, and the option for a u-sofa or an aft cabin on the aft deck, there is plenty of room to entertain guests. Next-level functionality especially meets style and comfort with the innovative, brabusized balcony doors: simply fold down the spacious side doors in the hull and extend your social and relaxation area amid-ship even further.

This truly is the most capable BRABUS shadow ever built, reaching entirely new heights of confident performance with the combined power of triple 400 HP Mercury Racing 5.7l V10 engines enabling top speeds of up to 55 knots, unmatched in the 45-foot size range. At the helm, you harness this mesmerizing power in a clean, functional, uncluttered cockpit that is packed with the best in marine technology - from the Intelligent Steering Module that controls the bow thruster, trim tabs, and audio - to the innovative Simrad navigational touchscreen displays. The driving experience is further enhanced with Mercury's JPO (Joystick Piloting for Outboards) joystick steering, including Skyhook and Mercury autopilot features.

The new BRABUS Shadow 1200 XC Cross-Cabin model enters the market with the bold and renowned Black Ops Signature Edition look, boasting a dark, unmistakable "BRABUS Graphite Black" paint job, with upholstery colors in BRABUS Graphite as well as Signature Style graphics that run across the entire exterior design concept and are accompanied by sleek hull badges in black chrome. This special edition is hand-built with a focus on precision and finish. The process of fairing, painting, and polishing alone takes up to six weeks due to non-automated, thorough, and highly labor-intensive procedures.

The dedication to luxurious practicality and passion for detail continues inside the wheelhouse, front cabin, and optional aft accommodation, with distinctive carbon fiber detailing, BRABUS fine leather options with BRABUS piping and stitching, and the BRABUS Sign of Excellence. This seal of craftsmanship guarantees that every BRABUS 1200 is built to the highest possible standards with the best materials, underscored by cutting-edge technology and engineering. The peerless premium onboard experience is enhanced with ambience features ranging from premium JL audio systems to dimmable LED, underwater and deck lighting, and optional full RGB lighting throughout the entire boat, creating the perfect mood and soundtrack for high-end everyday adventures.

The BRABUS Shadow 1200 Black Ops Signature Edition will be unveiled with a showcase of the BRABUS Shadow 1200 XC Cross-Cabin model at Hall 4 / B59 during an exclusive press event on the opening day of boot Düsseldorf, January 20-28, 2024.

Equipment Highlights

Power

Triple Mercury Racing 400R 5.7l V10 outboard engines with a power output of 1200 HP

BRABUS engine decals

Exclusive Black Ops Signature Edition yacht paint in BRABUS Graphite Black with high labor-intensive fairing, painting and polishing process

Signature Style graphics with red Signature Stripes running across the entire exterior design concept

Open Aft

Aft-Cabin Accommodation Package

U-Sofa

Aft Deck Bench

For the Signature Look: Exclusive BRABUS quilted upholstery in BRABUS Graphite or BRABUS Red. Additionally, four upholstery colors BRABUS Sunrise, BRABUS Merlot, BRABUS Platinum and BRABUS Ice are available as options.

Main Cabin and Front lounge in exclusive BRABUS fine leather in light grey/black color scheme with red accents or BRABUS Fine Leather light grey color scheme, and queen size bed mattress in grey/black square pattern

Optional Aft-Cabin in exclusive BRABUS fine leather in light grey /black color scheme with red accents or BRABUS Fine Leather light grey color scheme, and bed mattress for two persons in grey/black square pattern

Sliding wetbar in pilothouse with sink and fridge

Big dual sliding doors

Dual electric sunroofs

Balcony doors

Gullwing doors

Floor carpets in Front and Aft Cabin in black BRABUS Fine Leather

Adjustable and rotating table in pilothouse

Exclusive BRABUS carbon interior accent parts in glossy black finish

Exclusive BRABUS carbon dashboard in glossy black finish

Exclusive BRABUS carbon exterior styling parts in glossy black finish

Bathroom in the front lounge with shower, sink and toilet

Fresh water system

BRABUS composite decking in platinum/black

Shower on aft deck, port side

Water ski pole in matt black paint

Sunshades for front and aft deck with carbon fiber poles

Harbour covers

Full planofil cover in black

BRABUS mooring package

Protective window covers

Tinted windows with BRABUS branding

Twin Simrad NSO 16" Multifunction displays with BRABUS user interface

Simrad 9" additional helm display

Reverse / aft deck camera

Infotainment media wall for front lounge

Intelligent steering module (ISM) BRABUS steering wheel in leather with integrated controls for audio, trim tabs and bow thruster

Dimmable LED interior lights

Deck and underwater lights

LED Search light

1st mate marine safety & security system

Echo sounder, thru hull

Battery monitoring system

Hi-Fi audio entertainment system with remote controller

Bow thruster side -power

Fixed bow anchor windlass with remote control

Dual Shore-power 230V or 120V

USB sockets for charging in helm and front lounge

BRABUS front seats with full carbon backrests, exclusively in glossy black finish

BRABUS premium audio system by JL Audio

Carbon fibre LED roof lights in glossy black finish

Full RGB lighting for interior, deck and underwater lights

Extended navigation package: extended glass bridge/ information display with two additional 9" screens, on-board connectivity and 4G wifi router, VHF unit with AIS receiver and Simrad Halo20+ radar (XC/ST), 5" touch display in front lounge, BRABUS Lock Box, BRABUS additional roof instruments

Additional 65l fridge on wetbar

Electric grill on wetbar

Induction cooktop on wetbar

Wetbar in fenderbox

Barbecue grill on fenderbox wetbar

Front nightvision camera

Toilet in Aft Cabin

Infotainment media wall for Aft Cabin

Warm water system with 30l boiler

Air-conditioning in front lounge *

Air-conditioning in main cabin*

Air-conditioning outlets in Aft cabin*

Webasto Heater*

1000Ah power bank incl. 6kVA inverter system

Solar panel

Roof racks

Aft gates

Fishing targa

Antifouling, black

* Webasto heater and AC are not available at the same time

Detailing Highlights

Highly exclusive Black Ops BRABUS Masterpiece badges

Exclusive Black Ops Sign of Excellence badges

BRABUS double B designations and detailing

BRABUS Shadow 1200 badging and logotypes

Sleek hull badges in black chrome