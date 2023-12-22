Wally wows with world debut of wallypower50 at boot Düsseldorf 2024

by Wally 21 Jan 23:40 PST

Ever since its first groundbreaking models, Wally has stood as a bridge from the present to the future of yacht design and boating. With the all-new wallypower50, which made her world debut at boot Düsseldorf 20-28 January 2024, the Wally and Ferretti Group teams have embraced that concept, skillfully building a bridge between two key ranges within the Wally powerboat lineup.

Spanning the arc between the stylishly practical wallytender range and the practically stylish wallypower58, the new wallypower50 is so flexible and adaptable that it can serve as anything from chaseboat to tender to day-cruiser to luxury weekender to high-octane thrill-ride - proof indeed that whatever life you want to lead, the wallypower50 is the bridge that can take you there.

"We're thrilled to introduce our latest masterpiece, the wallypower50, at Boot Düsseldorf this January. It's a proud moment for us to showcase this stunning model to the world," says Stefano de Vivo, Wally's Managing Director. "The wallypower50 is an extraordinary blend of design, engineering, and construction, seamlessly incorporating elements from Wally models into a sublime design. It's a true stroke of genius, embodying the best of both boat styles based on customer preferences. She's unequivocally a Wally in every sense."

Multiple profiles with model looks

The wallypower50 combines the more open design of the wallytenders with the more spacious areas of the wallypower58, with an extensive options list that mean you can define your wallypower50 to meet your operational wishes. Love the vertical stem and inimitably striking lines of the wallypowers? The new wallypower50 carries that design DNA in her profile and her hull, matching flair with finesse. But if you want an element of wallytender practicality, no problem - you can spec a wraparound fender like those found on the wallytenders to give you more rugged workhorse capability.

"At Wally, design has always been at the forefront of what we do, and what we do has always been at the forefront of the yachting industry," says Luca Bassani, Founder and Chief Designer of Wally. "The wallypower50 is another perfect example of form and function coming together, where stylish lines do not come at the expense of dynamic performance but complement it. And the further you drill down into the details, the more of Wally you find, from our distinctive angular windshield design up top to the option of our Magic Portholes below."

Deck divine and interior iconic

Central to the onboard experience is the beautifully drawn balance between rugged practicality and sublime functionality, and it is here that the shared genes between the wallytenders and the wallypowers is truly evident.

The wallypower50 boasts all the open space of her smaller cousins, which lends herself perfectly to working tender operational parameters, but adds touches that speak to her standalone capabilities too. There are two sunbeds aft instead of one, with a generous walkway between them offering easy boarding and disembarkation; moreover, drop-down aft bulwarks extend the aft deck space by six square metres, creating a luxurious area for enjoying the sea or enjoying a sundowner or two with family and friends.

Forward of the sunbeds, nestling under the protection of the angular cockpit structure yet still delivering an alfresco feel, is the cockpit saloon. A dining table with banquettes and further bench seating comfortably accommodates eight guests, with space for more on forward-facing bench seats plus the helm chairs. Of course, there is also a foredeck sunpad with adjustable headrests, ideal for soaking up some rays at anchor or away from prying eyes when moored stern-to; there is also easy access to the hidden anchoring system, which itself is not only a neat design trick but also means even the foredeck is clutter free.

The helm itself is elegant and modern, offering all controls to hand and with two large MFDs providing access to all operating and systems data as well as a comprehensive navcomms suite. The helm is ideally located for all-round visibility - particularly pertinent when riding the wallypower50 to her higher performance limits.

Below, the wallypower50 reveals her power roots, with not only a full head and shower but a welcoming space that can offer everything you need for weekending, or even longer cruising. A large forward double berth, cosy saloon area and kitchenette galley, all finished to the highest standards, mean the wallypower50 can just as easily be your pied-a-terre wherever you wish to go - a luxurious and inviting studio apartment that's perfect for couples.

"On deck and below deck, the wallypower50 really shows her true colours in terms of being able to meet the demands of any boater and any operating profile," says De Vivo. "From tender to weekender, she can do it all."

Life, accelerated

The wallypower50 doesn't just encompass flexibility, she also offers a bridge into the rarefied world of true performance boating - because if a thrilling, responsive, exhilarating dream-ride is what you're after, of course there's a version for you.

The standard model offers propulsion via twin Volvo Penta IPS650s that offer a 30-knot cruise and a top speed of 36 knots, all the while combining performance with easy handling thanks to a perfect hull, and joystick control with optional DPS for close-quarters situations.

For those who revel in real performance, there's the wallypower50X. Offered in two variants, each with quad Mercury outboards, the wallypower50X multiplies the Wally factor and takes you for a serious blast. With the quad 400hp options, you're looking at a 48-knot max with a range of 240 nautical miles. Step up to the quad 500hp option and watch the wallypower50X power to more than 50 knots.

It's not just about grunt, of course. The wallypower50 and wallypower50X draw on a deep-V hull to offer stability at speed and the ability to cruise faster even in bigger seas, meaning more scope to enjoy everything the wallypower50 offers in more conditions.

"It's no accident the original wallypower118 has become so iconic, thanks to her revolutionary looks and revelatory performance," says Bassani. "And it's no accident that the new wallypower50 shares that groundbreaking spirit and performance DNA, showing how we are able to capture the essence of that original model and distil it into a new milestone model for the modern boater."

Main technical specifications

Engines

2 x VOLVO PENTA IPS650 power 480 mhp / 353 kW at 3700 rpm

Speed (knots)

VOLVO IPS 650

Maximum speed knots 36

Cruising speed knots 30

Range (nautical miles)

VOLVO IPS 650

Maximum speed n.m. 250

Cruising speed n.m. 280

Main sizes

Loa = overall length (standard ISO 8666) 14,6 m. 47 ft. 11 in.

Lh = hull length (standard ISO 8666) 14,6 m. 47 ft. 11 in.

Lwl = waterline length (boat fully laden) 13,4 m. 44 ft. 0 in.

Maximum beam 4,3 m. 14 ft. 1 in.

Depth under propellers (boat fully laden) 1,3 m. 4 ft. 1 in.

Displacement unladen 12,9 ton./lb. 28440

Displacement laden 16,6 ton./lb. 36597

Maximum number of persons on board 12 16

Design category Directive 2013/53/EU B C

Certification modules B + F RINA S.p.A.

Technical data

Hull type: warped hull with spray rails and aft deadrise 18 °

H = overall height 5,3 m. 17 ft. 3 in.

P = pulpit + transom 0,0 m. 0 ft. 0 in.

Fuel tank capacity 1400 lt./US gals. 370

Water tanks capacity 240 lt./US gals. 63

Performance specifications

The performance is estimated at the following conditions:

Standard version displacement of the yacht: at 1/3 of load, clean hull, 25°C air temperature, good weather conditions, 4 persons on board 13,8 ton./lb. 30362

Overloading the yacht by 0,5 ton./lb. 1102

Top speed decreases of 1 knot