Cantiere del Pardo unveils Pardo GT65 at boot Dusseldorf

by Cantiere del Pardo 22 Jan 06:44 PST

Pardo Yachts, renowned for its commitment to innovative nautical design, proudly presents the latest addition to its fleet.

This new model, the GT65, preserves the iconicity and elegance of the Walkaround range, that made Pardo Yachts a leading player in the market, while delivering an unparalleled onboard living experience.

Positioned strategically between the GT52, presented in 2022, and the upcoming GT75 flagship set to launch this year, the GT65 serves as the latest addition to Pardo Yachts's versatile series of crossover runabouts. This third model in the GT range perfectly balances spacious interiors and exteriors, flexible layouts and performance, providing an exhilarating yet comfortable cruising experience.

The GT65 project centers on the creation of livable and cozy interior spaces, ensuring maximum comfort while preserving an essential connection to the sea. Whether on deck or inside, expansive windows and retractable doors offer panoramic views, embodying the GT65's dedication to freedom and openness towards the sea. This design philosophy places the owners at the forefront, allowing them to be the protagonist of their journey in uninterrupted contact with the marine environment.

The GT65 introduces several innovations compared with its predecessors. First among these is the fold-away tender garage capable of accommodating 3mt tender, ensuring sleek and uncluttered exterior lines.

Like the GT75, the meticulous job made by Nauta Design - responsible for exterior design, interior design and G.A. - is evident in the subtle low volumes at the stern, accommodating a sunpad and a lounge area. This design preserves the spacious and open ambiance of the cockpit while seamlessly maintaining the fluidity of the exterior lines. The low volumes minimize visual impact, while an uninterrupted connection with the sea is sustained through thoughtfully designed elements, such as wrap-around glazing, a folding aft window offering a view of the cockpit, and a sliding glass sunroof atop the deckhouse. Noteworthy features include a retractable TV that rotates 180 degrees, providing viewing options from both the cockpit and interior.

The foredeck offers an additional outdoor lounge, complete with a large sunpad and a transformable, forward-facing sofa. The walkaround deck configuration ensures easy access both fore and aft, enhancing the overall accessibility of the yacht.

The innovations continue on the inside where the GT65 boasts different layout options. The standard version features a main deck galley facing the lounge area, freeing up room on the deck below for two comfortable ensuite guest cabins (1 twin and 1 double); while the exceptionally spacious owner's cabin, located forward, showcases a transversally arranged double bed. There is also a port-side crew cabin with independent access forward of the engine room providing enhanced functionality.

For those preferring a galley-down configuration, the yacht offers a larger main saloon but with a slightly smaller V-berth owner's cabin in the bow.

The GT65 profile is characterized by the distinctive reverse bow, an aesthetic hallmark of Pardo Yachts, and the naval architecture is the result of Zuccheri Yacht Design's work. The technical specifications of the GT65 are still in development, but in terms of propulsion, we can already state that the most powerful version will be equipped with Volvo Penta IPS 1350 engines for maximum performance.

The GT65 is set to make its debut in Cannes 2025 showcasing a blend of advanced technology with an unwavering commitment to comfort and style on the open sea.

Pardo GT65 specifications

Length overall: 19,75 M / 64,80'

Hull length: 18.04 m / 59,19'

Beam Max: 5,80 m - 19 feet

Fuel tank: 3200 L / 845USG

Water tank: 1100 L / 291USG

Displ. full load: 38.000 KG / 83775 LBS

