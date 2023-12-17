Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S600 LEADERBOARD

Azimut wins 2024 European Powerboat Award

by Azimut 22 Jan 22:18 PST
Azimut Magellano 60 HVO © Azimut Yachts

The Azimut Magellano 60 was recognized as the winner of the European Powerboat Award for the category of yachts up to 20 meters during boot Düsseldorf 2024.

At Flagship Night, the nautical industry event organized by Boot Düsseldorf with the publishing house Delius Klasing on January 20th, the winners of the 2024 European Powerboat Award were announced, spotlighting the best boats tested by the jury during the previous nautical year.

Azimut's Magellano 60 is the winner of the "up to 20 meters" category. Presented for the first time at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, the already award-winning Magellano 60 also amazed the jury of the European Powerboat Award, which is made up of authoritative international experts from the main European nautical publications. They explained their decision to award Azimut, stating that "the Magellano 60 impresses in the motor yacht class up to 20 meters. In addition to its successful visual appearance, the Magellano 60 is characterized by her newly developed hull, which ensures perfect handling at both slow and fast speeds. The workmanship and safety standards are also of the highest level".

The Magellano 60, in fact, guarantees high performance with the efficient Dual Mode semi-planing hull, which cruises in total comfort at low speeds and can reach higher speeds, all the while mitigating the impact of waves and optimizing the yacht's consumption and emissions.

At just 60 feet, she is a true crossover of the sea, complete with all the comforts appreciated on long voyages. The elegant external lines traced by Ken Freivokh combine with the large spaces on board; the most characteristic part of the Magellano 60 is the stern, which is transformed into an Infinity Terrace with a transparent parapet that offers visual continuity with the sea. Additionally, the natural extension of the Main Deck to meet the cockpit helps to harmonize the experience of the yacht with nature.

Today, the Magellano 60 is also synonymous with reduced emissions, because she is the first boat in the Azimut fleet to run on HVO, the biofuel produced by Eni Live (Eni Sustainable Mobility) with 100% renewable raw materials*. According to the results of the tests carried out by the Shipyard, this biofuel, combined with the Dual Mode hull, supports high levels of performance and a reduction in well-to-wake CO2 emissions of more than 80% compared to a yacht of comparable size powered by fossil fuels.

*Pursuant to EU Directive 2018/2001 "REDII".

Related Articles

The Azimut Charter Club is born
Offering tailor-made charter experiences aboard a fleet of the brand's iconic recent yachts Azimut expands its service hub with the Charter Club, offering tailor-made charter experiences aboard a fleet of the brand's iconic recent yachts with a team dedicated to supporting owners at all times. Posted on 18 Jan Azimut unveils two new models
"Design experiences that evoke extraordinary emotions" A mission that has grown from its roots in the Azimut's DNA, now strengthened by an ambitious promise: to introduce, with each new model, an innovation that allows you to experience the yacht or an environment like never before. Posted on 17 Dec 2023 Magellano 60 reduces emissions with HVO biofuel
The tests carried out by Azimut in the summer of 2023 recorded exceptional results Magellano 60 is the model chosen by Azimut for the first voyage powered by HVOlution biofuel, produced by Eni Sustainable Mobility with 100% renewable raw materials.* Posted on 14 Nov 2023 Azimut brings AI onboard with Google Cloud & Reply
The two partners are synonymous with innovation Azimut brings artificial intelligence on board for the first time thanks to the collaboration with Google Cloud and Reply - the company specializing in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Posted on 11 Nov 2023 Azimut unveils Grande 30M and Seadeck 9
Innovation, design, emotion The involved designers play an important role in this achievement: m2atelier, in their first collaboration with the Shipyard, Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez and Alberto Mancini. Posted on 8 Nov 2023 Azimut presents four American premieres
At the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Azimut will be in the spotlight at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show where the Shipyard will be exhibiting the best of the fleet, including four models being presented for the first time to the U.S. market. Posted on 20 Oct 2023 Azimut presents four Americas Premieres
At the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Azimut impresses visitors again with four Americas premieres at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. They are the new Verve 48 outboard, the latest model in this Series so popular with thrill-seeking US owners Posted on 13 Oct 2023 Azimut brings artificial intelligence on board
A new onboard home automation system with Google Cloud developed Azimut inaugurates the 2023|2024 nautical season with the announcement of new projects and partnerships, demonstrating the Shipyard's dedication to continuous innovation. Posted on 7 Oct 2023 Azimut: Here and now
20 years after the launch of Azimut's pioneering strategy for reducing CO2 emissions 20 years after the launch of Azimut's pioneering strategy for reducing CO2 emissions, the Shipyard presents concrete results and new goals. Posted on 14 Sep 2023 Azimut|Benetti to decarbonise yachting industry
First to be supplied with biofuel for pleasure craft made from renewable materials Azimut|Benetti Group and Eni Sustainable Mobility have signed an agreement for the supply and use of HVOlution, the biofuel produced from 100% renewable raw materials*. This is the first yachting industry agreement that targets decarbonisation. Posted on 2 Jun 2023
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy