Azimut wins 2024 European Powerboat Award

Azimut Magellano 60 HVO © Azimut Yachts Azimut Magellano 60 HVO © Azimut Yachts

by Azimut 22 Jan 22:18 PST

The Azimut Magellano 60 was recognized as the winner of the European Powerboat Award for the category of yachts up to 20 meters during boot Düsseldorf 2024.

At Flagship Night, the nautical industry event organized by Boot Düsseldorf with the publishing house Delius Klasing on January 20th, the winners of the 2024 European Powerboat Award were announced, spotlighting the best boats tested by the jury during the previous nautical year.

Azimut's Magellano 60 is the winner of the "up to 20 meters" category. Presented for the first time at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival, the already award-winning Magellano 60 also amazed the jury of the European Powerboat Award, which is made up of authoritative international experts from the main European nautical publications. They explained their decision to award Azimut, stating that "the Magellano 60 impresses in the motor yacht class up to 20 meters. In addition to its successful visual appearance, the Magellano 60 is characterized by her newly developed hull, which ensures perfect handling at both slow and fast speeds. The workmanship and safety standards are also of the highest level".

The Magellano 60, in fact, guarantees high performance with the efficient Dual Mode semi-planing hull, which cruises in total comfort at low speeds and can reach higher speeds, all the while mitigating the impact of waves and optimizing the yacht's consumption and emissions.

At just 60 feet, she is a true crossover of the sea, complete with all the comforts appreciated on long voyages. The elegant external lines traced by Ken Freivokh combine with the large spaces on board; the most characteristic part of the Magellano 60 is the stern, which is transformed into an Infinity Terrace with a transparent parapet that offers visual continuity with the sea. Additionally, the natural extension of the Main Deck to meet the cockpit helps to harmonize the experience of the yacht with nature.

Today, the Magellano 60 is also synonymous with reduced emissions, because she is the first boat in the Azimut fleet to run on HVO, the biofuel produced by Eni Live (Eni Sustainable Mobility) with 100% renewable raw materials*. According to the results of the tests carried out by the Shipyard, this biofuel, combined with the Dual Mode hull, supports high levels of performance and a reduction in well-to-wake CO2 emissions of more than 80% compared to a yacht of comparable size powered by fossil fuels.

*Pursuant to EU Directive 2018/2001 "REDII".