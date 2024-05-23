Please select your home edition
Big names and new products to take centre stage at SCIBS 2024 with tickets now on sale

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 22 Jan 23:47 PST May 23-26, 2024
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Groupe Beneteau

Australia's largest marine lifestyle event, the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), being staged from May 23 to 26, 2024, is close to full capacity and attracting many of the biggest and best marine brands.

Mulpha Events General Manager Johan Hasser says: "With 85% of exhibition space already booked, we are thrilled to play host to the industry's finest. We encourage businesses who still want to secure space to submit their applications now as we expect to finalise allocations in the coming weeks. SCIBS is where the marine business does business, and our exhibitors have a great track record in securing strong sales at the event. We're extremely proud of our reputation as one of the leading showcases in the region for those in the marine sector."

Welcoming the industry's newest products

With the show synonymous with attracting the biggest names in boating from around the globe, Mr Hasser says attendees should expect to see world-leading ocean craft make their debut. "We're thrilled that many of the world's foremost marine manufacturers are choosing SCIBS to launch their new products, with the announcement of many brands and models never before seen in Australia."

The latest in luxury motor yachts

Among the boats making their debut will be the stunning FD80 from leading yacht brand Horizon Yachts. Horizon Yachts Australia, Director Mark Western says it is sure to attract the attention of those who imagine sailing the ocean in a vessel that balances style and space with superyacht amenities.

"SCIBS has always been our most successful Australian show," says Mr Western. "With our Australian headquarters based at Sanctuary Cove Marina, we are able to showcase a large range of Horizon models at SCIBS which is a huge advantage.

"We've sold more boats in southeast Queensland than in any other state and we sell more at SCIBS than at any other show. We very much expect that someone local will purchase this amazing yacht, priced at $14.5 million, because the market for us is here."

Mr Western added that Horizon Yacht Australia also hopes to showcase a brand new FD90 with a full beam flybridge with great entertaining space and a microbridge offering the best of both worlds.

Largest ever showcase

Short Marine, one of Australia's leading boat dealerships representing some of the world's premium boat brands, will bring their greatest ever line-up in both quality and quantity to the marina at SCIBS, say Sam and Ryan Short, Founders and Directors of Short Marine.

"We're excited to be introducing Chris Craft luxury day boats to the Queensland market. They will definitely be a stand-out and crowd favourite. Also debuting will be the show-stopping Viking 54 Convertible, along with our largest ever showcase of Grady-White boats and a variety of new Regal boats.

"We're also extremely excited about our third year at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show which just keeps getting bigger and better."

Style, seaworthiness and record sales

Top dealership, Wynnum Marine has also chosen SCIBS 2024 to debut two new boat brands to the Australian market, the Kingfisher Powercat and the stylish Yamarin boats.

"SCIBS is the perfect setting and show to be able to launch these boats," says Johnny Milton, Principal of Wynnum Marine Brisbane. "You get so many people through the door and such a large range of customers. Last year we showcased the smaller Kingfisher boats and we're really happy with the follow up in sales enquiries."

SCIBS attendees can expect to see the 6m+ Kingfisher Powercats, that offer fantastic fishability, including a flagship hard top being built ready for SCIBS 2024, says Mr Milton. "These boats have unbelievable seaworthiness with superior stability, a wide beam and flat casting decks that means you can fish from all corners."

Also on display will be the Yamarin 63 Daycruiser that combines first-class handling with carefree recreation and a modern appearance, and the durable and stylish Cross 62BR whose versatile features and excellent layout create a new kind of luxury and ease for family boating.

"This high-quality brand brings unique European design and luxury style combined with the enviable reliability reputation of Yamaha Outboard Motors to Australian customers for the first time," says Mr Milton.

A boating environment like no other

Jack Ludemann, Marketing Manager of Sports Marine crowned Nimbus Boat Dealer of the Year for 2023, says SCIBS 2024 is the perfect platform to launch the Nimbus Weekender W11. This next-level boat includes a spacious aft lounge area, multiple sunbeds, outdoor dining, plenty of storage for gear and toys and a generous deck.

"SCIBS is our favourite show and year on year consistently proves fruitful for Sports Marine and our continued growth of the Nimbus Boats brand in Australia," he says.

"The relaxed atmosphere, perfect weather and wide range of boats on display creates an environment like no other."

Tickets on sale now

Early bird general admission tickets and the all-new Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience tickets are on sale now. Tickets can only be purchased online - there will not be a Box Office at the Show. Early bird tickets are available now until May 8 from $30 (kids under 16 enter for free with a paying adult) at www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au/tickets or via Oztix.

Early bird ticket holders will also have the opportunity to enter the draw to WIN the ultimate Hunter Valley vineyard getaway at The Lane Retreat, Bimbadgen, the region's newest accommodation destination, valued at $3,000.

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast, Major Events Gold Coast and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.

The 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 23-26, 2024. For more, visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

