Sanlorenzo and Volvo Penta collaborate to advance decarbonization efforts at sea

by Volvo Penta 23 Jan 04:38 PST

Volvo Penta and Sanlorenzo today announced they are working together to bring Volvo Penta's IPS Professional Platform, the industry's most advanced technology and propulsion platform for commercial marine vessels and superyachts, to two new Sanlorenzo yachts, the SX120 and the SX132.

The two models are expected to launch in 2025 and 2027 respectively and will be the first superyachts installed with the IPS Professional Platform. Volvo Penta and Sanlorenzo are showcasing their plans for the new IPS-powered yachts during Boot Düsseldorf in Germany, 22 January 2024, at the show's blue innovation dock.

The new IPS Professional Platform is a unique marine innovation, offering unparalleled comfort, performance, and sustainability for a new class of marine vessels and superyachts. Equipped with new intelligent technology features and designed for enhanced sustainability, the IPS Professional platform delivers exceptional efficiency, with users experiencing up to 30% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.

"When adopting new solutions into superyachts, we must always consider the experience of owners and the captain. The IPS Professional Platform not only delivers new levels of efficiency and flexibility but also elevates the yachting experience through the fully integrated helm-to-propeller platform. Intelligent features combined with the platform's unique design provide additional comfort and peace of mind," said Johan Inden, President of Volvo Penta Marine. "Our collaboration with Sanlorenzo marks a new journey towards decarbonization in the yachting sector. We're excited to see the launch of the first IPS Professional Platform-equipped superyacht in 2025."

Driving industry innovation and transformation

This latest collaboration between Volvo Penta and Sanlorenzo symbolizes an evolution in the ongoing journey together to drive transformation across the marine industry. The two companies will deliver a seamless onboard experience through increased precision and quieter operation. The unique and compact design of the IPS Professional platform frees up valuable onboard space and reduces perceived noise by up to 50%. Additionally, the forward-facing propeller design and efficient dual power input reduce vibration levels on board. Highlights of the new platform include:

Flexible dual power drive system - The solution can be installed as a twin, triple, or quad, enabling a mix of power sources to meet the yacht's needs. Each yacht can have between four to eight power sources from internal combustion engines (ICE) running renewable fuels to fully electric or hybrid solutions. The flexibility to select the type of power source and engine enables unparalleled efficiency.

- The solution can be installed as a twin, triple, or quad, enabling a mix of power sources to meet the yacht's needs. Each yacht can have between four to eight power sources from internal combustion engines (ICE) running renewable fuels to fully electric or hybrid solutions. The flexibility to select the type of power source and engine enables unparalleled efficiency. Intelligent power management - Eco Mode is a new smart feature that will leverage onboard sensors to automatically start/stop engines based on the power needs of the captain. The platform will consider optimal fuel consumption and engine run-time hours to engage the engine with the least hours for a given scenario. This will improve efficiency, and extend service/maintenance intervals.

- Eco Mode is a new smart feature that will leverage onboard sensors to automatically start/stop engines based on the power needs of the captain. The platform will consider optimal fuel consumption and engine run-time hours to engage the engine with the least hours for a given scenario. This will improve efficiency, and extend service/maintenance intervals. Technology features elevating experience - The IPS Professional platform includes intelligent features tailored to supporting captains such as Volvo Penta Assisted Docking, Dynamic Positioning, and diagnostic information provided through a professional-level Glass Cockpit helm display.

The future of sustainable yachting

Both Volvo Penta and Sanlorenzo are committed to accelerating sustainability goals and the decarbonization of the marine industry. The two companies are dedicated to exploring multiple solutions and paths including renewable fuels, hybrid and electric technology, fuel cells, and efficiency-driven innovations in yacht and propulsion design. The introduction of the IPS Professional Platform into Sanlorenzo's tailor-made yachts is one of the latest efforts by Volvo Penta to integrate sustainability into a seamless experience.

The collaboration also highlights Sanlorenzo's commitment to the environment and is consistent with the company's "Road to 2030" strategy. Sanlorenzo is slated to launch the first 50 Steel yacht in 2024, equipped with a modular Reformer Fuel Cell system capable of transforming green methanol into hydrogen and then into electricity to power on-board hotellerie equipment*. The system will lay the groundwork for the introduction of the first superyacht powered solely by green methanol - by the end of the decade.

"The wishes of the customer have always been a fundamental part of Sanlorenzo's philosophy. We begin at the intersection of technology and sustainability, combining the latest industry innovations with custom features and design that reflect the customer's individual style. As the marine industry moves toward decarbonization, we continue to pursue a premier experience that adheres to our vision of a sustainable future," said Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman of Sanlorenzo. "As a committed Project Partner at the blue innovation dock, Sanlorenzo is proud to produce the first custom yachts equipped with the all-new IPS Professional Platform and contribute to the journey of decarbonizing the marine industry."

*Power needed to supply the domestic loads of the yacht, such as lighting, air conditioning, and kitchen