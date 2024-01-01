Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

BlueNav keeps on innovating with the launch of a brand-new biomimetic design

by BlueNav 23 Jan 07:30 PST

BlueNav, established in 2020, focuses on developing forward-thinking and environmentally conscious motorization solutions. These solutions are designed to convert medium-sized boats, ranging from 8 to 15 meters in length, normally propelled by combustion engines, into hybrid electric boats.

At the heart of their innovation lies BlueSpin, a powerful electric motor equipped with a retractable, compact, and lightweight design. This motor can be effortlessly installed in both newly constructed boats and existing ones as a retrofit option.

BlueSpin seamlessly integrates with an advanced navigation system, enabling optimal energy usage scenarios while utilizing the motor.

BlueSpin Family - photo © BlueNav
BlueSpin Family - photo © BlueNav

The natural world of the oceans, a great source of inspiration and innovation

In their pursuit of continuous improvement, BlueNav's engineering office embarked on a journey to explore pathways for enhancing the efficiency of BlueSpin motors. After a year of research and technical studies, BlueNav announces a groundbreaking innovation - the Whale Design. Drawing inspiration from biomimicry, their engineers have crafted blades in the shape of a whale's fin. This innovative design will improve the efficiency of their engines, ushering in a new era of performance.

Outboard whale design - photo © BlueNav
Outboard whale design - photo © BlueNav

The Whale Design represents a culmination of BlueNav commitment to innovation and sustainable engineering practices.

"We are proud to introduce the Whale Design, a testament to our dedication to progress and sustainable engineering. Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of what is possible, and with this innovative design, we are one step closer to achieving that goal," said Hervé FROUIN, co-founder & CTO of BlueNav

Spirit of BlueNav - photo © BlueNav
Spirit of BlueNav - photo © BlueNav

Biomimetics design with natural efficiency

Biomimetics is always a source of inspiration for humans. While nature follows an incremental and random bias for its evolution, humans can mimic designs that have been shown to be more efficient and quieter, even if, sometimes, they defy traditional engineering theories. BlueNav's engineers demonstrated by CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) that the bumps on the flippers of cetaceans and the striations on their belly have a result, they reduce drag, and increase fluid flow efficiency.

The "Whale Design" is available as of second quarter of 2024.

bluenav.com

BlueSpin outboard - 3D bateau HD de´toure´ - photo © BlueNav
BlueSpin outboard - 3D bateau HD de´toure´ - photo © BlueNav
Spirit of BlueNav - photo © BlueNav
Spirit of BlueNav - photo © BlueNav
Autopilot - photo © BlueNav
Autopilot - photo © BlueNav
Advantages - photo © BlueNav
Advantages - photo © BlueNav

Related Articles

Sanlorenzo and Volvo Penta collaboration
To advance decarbonization efforts at sea Volvo Penta and Sanlorenzo today announced they are working together to bring Volvo Penta's IPS Professional Platform to two new Sanlorenzo yachts, the SX120 and the SX132. Posted today at 12:38 pm Sale of Sanlorenzo 44 Meter Alloy
MarineMax Yachts celebrates milestone MarineMax Yachts is proud to announce the sale of Sanlorenzo 44 Meter Alloy, by esteemed yacht brokers James Corts and Frank Camarda of MarineMax Naples Posted on 22 Jan Princecraft launches all-new Ventura 230 WRL model
A result of direct consumer feedback offering enhanced designed functionality Following an overwhelming successful launch of the completely redesigned Ventura series in 2023, Princecraft® Boats today announced the newest model in the Ventura lineup - the 230 WRL. Posted on 22 Jan Cantiere del Pardo unveils Pardo GT65 at boot
Fast, flexible and fun for an unparalleled onboard living experience This new model, the GT65, preserves the iconicity and elegance of the Walkaround range, that made Pardo Yachts a leading player in the market, while delivering an unparalleled onboard living experience. Posted on 22 Jan Amels 60 SATEMI
First delivery of 2024 for Damen Yachting Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the delivery of the Amels 60 SATEMI. This 60-metre superyacht is the fourth yacht to be delivered from the Dutch builder's next generation Amels Limited Editions design. Posted on 22 Jan Help reduce carbon emissions from boats
The Pathways to Decarbonisation for the Recreational Marine Industry report ICOMIA today shared further insights from its first-of-its-kind research outlining a portfolio of existing technologies best positioned to continue to propel the industry toward decarbonisation and outlined what this means for consumers. Posted on 22 Jan World debut of wallypower50
At boot Düsseldorf 2024 Ever since its first groundbreaking models, Wally has stood as a bridge from the present to the future of yacht design and boating. Posted on 22 Jan Princecraft unveils the all-new Vectra 23 WRL
And model year 2024 Vectra Series enhancements Princecraft® Boats, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and a leading manufacturer of high-quality aluminum boats, have announced the launch of the all-new 2024 Vectra 23 WRL, the newest model in the Vectra lineup Posted on 21 Jan Axopar launches the all-new Axopar 29 range
Celebrating a decade of innovation and adventure This launch not only marks a new era in innovation but also kicks off Axopar's 10th-anniversary celebrations with the introduction of the Axopar 29 range, looking forward to continue revolutionizing its genre in the boating industry. Posted on 21 Jan Latest Martinique hull arrives for outfitting
The 37.4m Moonen Yacht is available for sale and scheduled for completion in April 2025 The latest Moonen 122 Martinique, YN205, completed her first journey this week. Following the launch at her Dutch hull builder, the Martinique hull was transported to the Moonen Yachts outfitting yard in Den Bosch, Netherlands. Posted on 21 Jan
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy