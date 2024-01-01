BlueNav keeps on innovating with the launch of a brand-new biomimetic design

by BlueNav 23 Jan 07:30 PST

BlueNav, established in 2020, focuses on developing forward-thinking and environmentally conscious motorization solutions. These solutions are designed to convert medium-sized boats, ranging from 8 to 15 meters in length, normally propelled by combustion engines, into hybrid electric boats.

At the heart of their innovation lies BlueSpin, a powerful electric motor equipped with a retractable, compact, and lightweight design. This motor can be effortlessly installed in both newly constructed boats and existing ones as a retrofit option.

BlueSpin seamlessly integrates with an advanced navigation system, enabling optimal energy usage scenarios while utilizing the motor.

The natural world of the oceans, a great source of inspiration and innovation

In their pursuit of continuous improvement, BlueNav's engineering office embarked on a journey to explore pathways for enhancing the efficiency of BlueSpin motors. After a year of research and technical studies, BlueNav announces a groundbreaking innovation - the Whale Design. Drawing inspiration from biomimicry, their engineers have crafted blades in the shape of a whale's fin. This innovative design will improve the efficiency of their engines, ushering in a new era of performance.

The Whale Design represents a culmination of BlueNav commitment to innovation and sustainable engineering practices.

"We are proud to introduce the Whale Design, a testament to our dedication to progress and sustainable engineering. Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of what is possible, and with this innovative design, we are one step closer to achieving that goal," said Hervé FROUIN, co-founder & CTO of BlueNav

Biomimetics design with natural efficiency

Biomimetics is always a source of inspiration for humans. While nature follows an incremental and random bias for its evolution, humans can mimic designs that have been shown to be more efficient and quieter, even if, sometimes, they defy traditional engineering theories. BlueNav's engineers demonstrated by CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) that the bumps on the flippers of cetaceans and the striations on their belly have a result, they reduce drag, and increase fluid flow efficiency.

The "Whale Design" is available as of second quarter of 2024.

