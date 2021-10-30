Discover the all-new H9, the Epitome of H-Series Sophistication

24 Jan

Dedicated to the finer side of life for nearly 50 years, Four Winns is delighted to announce the launch of the all-new H9. With this new model, Four Winns remains dedicated to elevating the boating experience.

Combining unique features, customization and modular layouts, the H9 embodies the H-Series sophistication.

Iconic moments on the water

The H9 comes standard with an Ultimate Swim Platform, a unique feature on any boat under 40' in the industry. Opening with electronic controls, it allows the deck to be extended sideways on the same level, creating additional space for iconic moments on the water. This area being perfect to embrace the sun, the H9 additionally provides a fold-down backrest that transforms the rear seats into sunbathing areas.

For more memorable moments on the water, the H9 can be equipped with an electric folding tower with ski towing point allowing the addition of sail shading extensions,

"Our commitment to our boaters, drives our creativity to fulfill a vision of elegance they can enjoy during timeless moments on the water - whether out on a lake or out on the ocean." - Matt Kline - Director of Engineering

The epitome of style and convenience

True to the brand's heritage, the H9 is all about elegant styling and customization, offering special curated fabrics, plush textures, and stainless steel features. With a keen attention to the smallest details, the premium, hand-sewn upholstery ensures a superior level of elegance and comfort. Supplying multiple upholstery and hull colors combinations, every boater can make the H9 their own.

Crafted for convenience, the H9 with its 30-foot overall length (9.14m), provides easy access, with a single level cockpit, from the stern to the bow social areas. The H9 offers multiple clever storage compartments, insulated bow cooler and fold-down armrests. The helm seat swivels to face the cockpit and allows passengers to enjoy a standard galley equipped with built-in sink and a flip-out counter space.

Elevating the boating experience

Designed for the smoothest and best instinctive boating experience, the H9 features the sleek lines of the H-Series, with elongated proportions and a vertical stem profile. The enhanced cockpit, with larger screens and improved SST switches makes navigation even easier on the H9, which is powered by up to 600 hp.

As with all 2024 Four Winns models, the H9 will come with a 1-year complementary trial period to the SeaNapps app allowing Four Winns owners to track the care and maintenance needs directly from their phones.

Part of the H-Series, which has thrived since 2021 with 4 models (H1, H2, H4, and H6) and over 20 power configurations — embracing surf and electric propulsion — Four Winns remains dedicated to elevating the boating experience.

