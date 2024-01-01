Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Get ready to cruise the world with the 77 meter superyacht La Datcha

by TWW Yachts 24 Jan 02:25 PST
La Datcha 77m Superyacht cruising © TWW Yachts

TWW is proud to welcome the explorer yacht La Datcha to its fleet of charter yachts. La Datcha joins the expert team of TWW charter specialists who will assist the customers in organizing the most memorable holiday.

Built to cruise from the Arctic to Antarctica and certified Ice Class and IMO Polar Coded, she can explore such a wide range of destinations that guests will be in awe of discovering the many different types of continents she'll take them to.

The stunning 77-meter vessel is now ready to cruise the seven seas in 2024.

"I am hugely excited to announce LA DATCHA joining the prestigious TWW Yachts charter fleet, where she will become our flagship charter yacht." starts James Graham-Cloete, Director Charter Management at TWW Yachts

"In a global market full of luxury yachts doing the usual Mediterranean, Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries, we are proud to represent this iconic expedition yacht, which is able to explore the more remote and inaccessible parts of the world, whilst offering the ultimate in luxury and guest amenities.

She is cruising and available for charter in such stunning and interesting locations as Antarctica, the Sea of Cortez, French Polynesia, The Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Australia over the coming 12 months. LA DATCHA is without a doubt, one of if not the very best expedition yachts available for charter."

La Datcha 77m submarine - photo © Christopher Scholey
La Datcha 77m submarine - photo © Christopher Scholey

The Itinerary

Constructed to face and tame the wildest elements, La Datcha is not only a performing superyacht, but she is also the epitome of luxury in the large sense of the word.

The scheduled 2024 itinerary ventures off the beaten track and explores less popular destinations that promise to offer unique adventures for charterers, revealing unusual and endemic landscapes, cultures, flora and fauna that will provide unforgettable experiences and memories.

  • Jan - Feb - Antarctica
  • Mar - June - Sea of Cortez
  • July - unavailable
  • August - September - French Polynesia
  • Oct-Dec - Solomon Island, Papua New Guinea, Australia
  • Jan - Feb 2025 - Australia
  • Summer 2025 - Coral Sea, South Pacific, Micronesia and South East Asia

La Datcha jacuzzi - aft deck - photo © TWW Yachts
La Datcha jacuzzi - aft deck - photo © TWW Yachts

Luxury and comfort are the watchwords onboard

Designed to accommodate 12 guests on board 6 extravagant and luxury cabins including two master and one VIP, La Datcha also boasts spacious salons, and six decks allowing everyone on board to enjoy some privacy while still being able to spend time together.

Her relaxing and opulent interiors boast an entire wellness area including a jacuzzi on the deck and one inside and offers a Turkish Hamman, sauna, as well as a dedicated massage area so guests can unwind and get pampered by some of the most caring treatments.

La Datcha 77 meters and toys - photo © TWW Yachts
La Datcha 77 meters and toys - photo © TWW Yachts

25 Crew members onboard

There are 25 crew members onboard to manage the navigation and tend to the charterers' desires.

Amongst them, La Datcha's Chef proposes that guests indulge their palate to flavors that draw their inspiration from local produce. The chef on board will delight them with a gourmet cuisine worthy of a Michelin-starred restaurant tailored to their tastes and desires.

Activities to do onboard

Guests can also keep in shape thanks to a full gym with sea views.

The exploration of the wonders underwater is also a possibility as La Datcha boasts a certified dive center equipped with a decompression chamber and a three-person TRITON submersible. Get ready to admire the most amazing waters and its treasures.

Despite full diving equipment, the yacht also offers some of the latest toys such as seabobs, jet skis, bicycles, wakeboards, seaboards, kayaks, surfboards... Endless possibilities for memorable adventures on the ocean, but also on land.

Other equipment

To allow charterers to travel to and from the yacht easily, the vessel is equipped with a helipad along with two helicopters.

La Datcha is fitted with enhanced fuel tanks and an improved refuse management system, which enables her to keep autonomy at sea for up to 40 days!

Charter Rates

$730,000 per week (high season)
$630,000 per week (low season)

For more information visit www.twwyachts.com.

Related Articles

Quick unveils new customizable Intercepta range
Intercepta X Series launched at boot Dusseldorf Quick, international leader in the marine equipment industry, has unveiled its new tailor-made oriented Intercepta range during the 2024 boot Dusseldorf boat show in Germany, January 20-28. Posted today at 7:18 am Costa Rica Raid 2024
The first International RIB Adventure Championship This year, the breathtaking beauty of Costa Rica will be the setting for the first edition of a new International RIB-Adventure Championship: The Costa Rica RAID. Posted on 23 Jan The story of Kishti - a 34' wooden power cruiser
The first powerboat to come out of Brooklin Boat Yard While she isn't as well known as High Time or Maine Idea, Kishti boasts the distinction of being number one. After stumbling on a single photograph of Kishti in our archives halfway through 2023, we set out to find her. Posted on 23 Jan BlueNav keeps on innovating
With the launch of a brand-new biomimetic design BlueNav, established in 2020, focuses on developing forward-thinking and environmentally conscious motorization solutions. Posted on 23 Jan Sanlorenzo and Volvo Penta collaboration
To advance decarbonization efforts at sea Volvo Penta and Sanlorenzo today announced they are working together to bring Volvo Penta's IPS Professional Platform to two new Sanlorenzo yachts, the SX120 and the SX132. Posted on 23 Jan Azimut wins 2024 European Powerboat Award
Magellano 60 is the winner of the "up to 20 meters" category The Azimut Magellano 60 was recognized as the winner of the European Powerboat Award for the category of yachts up to 20 meters during boot Düsseldorf 2024. Posted on 23 Jan Sale of Sanlorenzo 44 Meter Alloy
MarineMax Yachts celebrates milestone MarineMax Yachts is proud to announce the sale of Sanlorenzo 44 Meter Alloy, by esteemed yacht brokers James Corts and Frank Camarda of MarineMax Naples Posted on 22 Jan Princecraft launches all-new Ventura 230 WRL model
A result of direct consumer feedback offering enhanced designed functionality Following an overwhelming successful launch of the completely redesigned Ventura series in 2023, Princecraft® Boats today announced the newest model in the Ventura lineup - the 230 WRL. Posted on 22 Jan Cantiere del Pardo unveils Pardo GT65 at boot
Fast, flexible and fun for an unparalleled onboard living experience This new model, the GT65, preserves the iconicity and elegance of the Walkaround range, that made Pardo Yachts a leading player in the market, while delivering an unparalleled onboard living experience. Posted on 22 Jan Amels 60 SATEMI
First delivery of 2024 for Damen Yachting Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the delivery of the Amels 60 SATEMI. This 60-metre superyacht is the fourth yacht to be delivered from the Dutch builder's next generation Amels Limited Editions design. Posted on 22 Jan
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy