Introducing the Pershing GTX80, the second model in the GTX range

by Pershing 24 Jan 03:45 PST

The Pershing GTX80 is synonymous with fun, total control and unchallenged supremacy.

Characterised by beautifully seamless connections between the internal and external spaces, this new GTX80 design follows in the wake of the GTX range's flagship, launched in spring 2023, and reprises the philosophy that inspired this new generation of sports boats, that of raising on-board comfort and liveability to new levels, along with the excellent performance and extreme sportiness encoded in Pershing's DNA.

The splendid result of collaboration between the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari, the design firm headed by Vallicelli Design, and the Group's Engineering Department, the hull was built at the Ferretti Group Plug and Mould facility, bringing together advanced technologies and Pershing's signature craftsmanship.

At around 24 metres long and 5.80 metres in the beam, this new design in the GTX range is characterised by generous open spaces, areas in direct contact with the sea, maximum on-board liveability and excellent performance. The yacht has two decks and a sportbridge and can comfortably accommodate up to 8 guests thanks to the new four-cabin layout. There is also a cabin with two beds for the crew. Pershing GTX80 is a masterpiece of balance and architectural harmony in which design meets technology to elevate and transform a sporty motor yacht into a work of avant-garde nautical art.

Exterior design and main features

Pershing GTX80 is the result of an in-depth study of proportions in which the external lines show an impressively refined volumetric equilibrium between superstructure and hull, giving the model an architectural harmony that is new for sports motor yachts of this size.

The exterior lines in this new design are characterised by the Pershing brand's signature stylistic elements and innovative choices. One example of this combination is the profile of the hull, which has a near vertical bow and a continuous, slightly convex sheer-line.

In another striking feature, the bulwarks in the bow section have been lightened by a longitudinal slot, while those in the stern have a dual function, both incorporating the winches and converting into lateral terraces that swing down to provide even more contact with the water. The stern platform has three different positions, making it an extremely important feature of the boat. It can be left in the default position, or raised using the dual linear lift function so that it extends and integrates the aft living area, together with the lateral terraces when open. It can also be used to launch the tenders.

The sundeck is very spacious - at 23 m2 it's 60% larger than the category average - but at the same time guarantees internal space of gran turismo proportions. This effect is partly due to the sleekly dynamic arch-shaped deckhouse and the carbon fabric hard-top - the real novelty of this model and an optional - which offers the perfect way to lighten up the superstructure, guaranteeing maximum performance and maintaining a chromatically uniform finish.

Interior design and layout

The interior design reflects Pershing's cruising style and approach to life on board, both extremely dynamic. The new Pershing GTX80 brings owner and guests even closer to the sea, not least thanks to the layout of the main deck saloon, where the configuration of the exterior glazing - which extends below the lateral walkways - ensures seamless visual contact with the water, even when sitting on the sofas.

Still on the main deck, the generous interior volumes are obtained with a partially full-beam saloon, offering better liveability and an innovative approach to the decor, designed for conviviality and informal use.

Another new development in this area is the innovative layout of the open galley-bar, which is fully integrated into the lounge setting and opens out onto the cockpit, acting as the main hub connecting and enhancing the painstaking interior design work on the main deck.

Sculptural architecture is a feature of all Pershing GTX80's interiors, showcasing seamless interconnection between the lounge and the cockpit, which is also illuminated by lighting integrated in the ceiling. The division of the lacquered ceiling panels with metallic silver paint creates an interplay of intersecting diagonal LED lights, ensuring uniform light diffusion across the entire deck - from exterior to interior - with a pared-down design that focuses on multiple angles.

The highly customised interior decoration is epitomised by the master cabin, which is clad from top to bottom in cloud-effect sky blue leather panelling, applied with different spacings and widths, in the ultimate expression of the style concept underpinning this new project.

The colour pairings have been chosen to point up contrasts, with the leather sofas in pale but warm colour tones combined with colder steel-effect metallic lacquer, just as the sky blue leather in the cabins is juxtaposed with the warmer feel of the theme wood. All the bathroom areas have metallic lacquered panels on the walls and feature sculptural furniture in a sky blue similar to the leather in the cabins. The spacious, comfortable cabins guarantee maximum privacy for guests with respect to the crew quarters, which are accessed from the outdoor cockpit area through a door under the staircase leading up to the flybridge, hiding it from view.

In perfect Pershing style, this new project speaks the language of technology, not only in terms of the engineering, but also as a stylistic hallmark enhanced by the materials chosen for this extremely comfortable environment. The various settings use materials featuring tones that are evocative of steel, water and electricity. Each material is also powerfully three-dimensional: from metallic lacquers to sky blue leather, all the surfaces are enhanced by finishings that are never repetitive and colour tones that often change depending on the point of view.

The raised helm station in the bow has 360-degree visibility, thanks in part to the huge windshield with no central pillar and the extensive use of continuous glazing. A sunroof above the windshield can be opened for natural ventilation.

Propulsion and technology

Pershing GTX80 is a planing boat equipped with three 1,000 mhp VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1350 engines that reaches a top speed of 34 knots (preliminary data) and a cruising speed of 28 knots. The yacht will have CE Class A certification, the safest for boats under 24 m.