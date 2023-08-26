Prestige reaffirms strong brand commitment to product innovation

Prestige F5 © Prestige Yachts Prestige F5 © Prestige Yachts

by Prestige Yachts 25 Jan 02:52 PST

On the heels of a successful 2023 replete with international recognition, Prestige claims its commitment for 2024, presenting the new F5 and announcing a new model soon to join the M-LINE.

On January 2274, Prestige revealed its upcoming new models to a large audience of members of the international press at the Groupe Beneteau press conference, held at the Dusselcorf Boat Show.

Prestige continues to invest, confirming its strong position following a successful year marked by two important launches: the flagshio of the multihull line, the Prestige M8, and the Prestige F4, the first model in the all-new generation of the F-LINE.

With the upcoming premiere of the F4 at the Miami International Boat Show, both models will have been officially introduced in European and American markets, and each has been met with success and international recognition. At the Dusseldorf Boat Show, the M8 has been awarded as Highly Commended model at the Motor Boat Awards in the category of Flybridges over 60ft.

At the Groupe Beneteau press conference, after discussing 2023 launches, Erwin Bamps, Prestige Vice President, focused on key goals for 2024 and announced the brand-new F5.

This new model is an important milestone in the development of the new generation of the F-Line, a new addition scheduled to be launched just one year after the line's introduction.

"The new F5 embodies all the key features of our latest flybridge generation, combining a dynamic exterior design with a refined interior fit and finish, in an innovative layout," stated Erwin Bamps, Prestige Vice President, "The yacht features a main deck interior with a nearly uninterrupted 360 degrees sea view and generous living spaces for entertaining, while also ensuring perfect privacy for the yacht owner."

Moreover, Prestige also announced a much-anticipated future addition to the M-LINE, a new model to join the extremely successful M48 and the M8, further strengthening Prestige's positioning in the multihull motor yacht segment.

More details will be revealed at 2024 Cannes Boat Show, where the new F5 will be on display for its official premiere.

www.prestige-yachts.com