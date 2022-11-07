Long range luxury has a name - Pardo E60

Please select your home edition
by eyachts 25 Jan 15:21 PST

Step aboard the Pardo E60, a perfect example of Italian craftsmanship and top-notch long-range cruising excellence.

With a spacious swimming deck, four cabins, and innovative features like folding wings, this model seamlessly blends luxury and practicality. Explore its stunning design, from the versatile cockpit to the elegant flybridge.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts.com.au
Swimming deck marvel

As we step onto the aft platform, an absolutely fantastic swimming deck unfolds. Beyond its elegance, it's practical, doubling as a space for a tender. The retractable ladder seamlessly extends, ensuring easy boarding from the cockpit to the submerged platform. And, let's not forget the option for four cabins, including a versatile stern cabin, perfect for crew or storage.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts.com.au
Luxurious cockpit design

Pardo is renowned for luxurious sun lounging, dining, and seating options, and the Pardo E60 doesn't disappoint. Moving into the cockpit, we find a great sun lounge pad with lifting backrests around the table. The extendable awning adds a touch of sophistication, and the folding wings on either side expand the cockpit area seamlessly, creating a perfect connection to the ocean.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts.com.au
Flybridge delight

Ascending to the flybridge, the access is straightforward, with large steps leading to an open deck space. Configurable to your liking, the flybridge showcases loose low sun lounge furniture, providing flexibility for different occasions. The impressive array includes track Vision for satellite communication, radar, and an electric bimini option for sun protection.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts.com.au
Command center brilliance

The helm station is a testament to innovation. It offers a commanding view, and the helm seat is a work of art with dual positions for standing and sitting. The IPS joystick control ensures smooth maneuvering. The comprehensive Garmin displays, anchor windlass remote, and gyro controls add to the helm's capabilities.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts.com.au
Sumptuous interiors

Moving to the interiors, the Pardo E60 is a haven of light and airiness. The full-beam master cabin is a masterpiece with an expansive bed, ample storage, and a luxurious bathroom. Every cabin boasts its own ensuite, with the VIP cabin featuring a queen mattress and excellent ventilation. The third cabin, connects to the day head for guest usage.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts.com.au
Galley and living elegance

The full-beam galley showcases Italian Oak finish and ample space. Experience the elegance of induction cooktops, fridges, ice maker, and chest freezer. The saloon exudes a light and airy ambience, providing comfortable lounging and dining options.

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts.com.au
Innovative design throughout

From the walkaround layout ensuring security, to the fully equipped galley with drop-down windows for optimal airflow, Pardo has thought of everything. The attention to detail extends to the unique reverse windscreen, creating a cool and shaded pilot house design.

The Pardo E60 stands as a powerhouse in the industry, blending innovative design, luxurious comfort, and Italian craftsmanship. Whether cruising, entertaining, or enjoying long-distance adventures, this model redefines expectations in the 60-foot range.

Learn more...

Pardo E60 - photo © eyachts.com.au
