Freedom Boat Club delivers a record-setting 600,000+ member trips in 2023

by Freedom Boat Club 30 Jan 16:52 PST

Freedom Boat Club, the world's largest boat club operator, today announced it delivered more than 600,000 member boating trips across its global footprint in North America, Europe and Australia throughout 2023. This milestone highlights Freedom's continued strategic growth and scale across the world's top boating destinations.

"We are thrilled to reach this exciting milestone surpassing 600,000 member trips in 2023, and equally passionate about executing on our mission of expanding marine participation and delivering remarkable member experiences," said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club Network. "We are committed to providing a pathway for new entrants and all who seek to enjoy the on-water lifestyle through our subscription-based boating model, and we believe this milestone reflects that strategy. On behalf of the entire Freedom family, we are excited to celebrate this accomplishment and look forward to welcoming more new boaters on the water in 2024."

This milestone follows Freedom's recent announcements highlighting the Company as a best-in-class boat club operator, including: