Sunseeker reveal latest visuals of the Ocean 156

by Sunseeker International 2 Feb 01:05 PST

Sunseeker reveals the latest visuals of the all-new Ocean 156. Boasting a much larger feeling of space than other yachts of its size and with extremely flexible design options, the Ocean 156 is set to be a phenomenon in every boating destination across the globe.

Highlights:

  • The upper deck encompasses the central pilothouse with a single helm, port side access to the forward terrace and wide sliding doors to the aft fly deck
  • Infinity main deck with uninterrupted views from bow to stern
  • Multiple customisable design layouts to deliver maximum flexibility
  • Owner's Stateroom option to main deck provides accommodation for up to 10 people
  • Forward and aft upper decks allow for multiple furniture configurations
  • Beach Club option with X-TEND™ convertible seating

Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

Sunseeker was compelled to reinvent the naming convention of its new Ocean range to reflect the gross tonnage. The Ocean philosophy is a departure from traditional yacht design with an emphasis on penthouse apartment proportions. It reminds the owner that they are gaining a significant increase in interior volume in a yacht measuring 80 feet compared with a conventional yacht layout of a similar size.

With a completely enclosed upper deck and single helm station, the Ocean 156 frees up unprecedented space on board thanks to 1,770 square feet of internal floor space, to be found across three levels. Matched by substantial exterior entertaining spaces, the innovative design strikes the perfect balance for anyone wishing to spend extended periods afloat.

Andrea Frabetti, Chief Executive Officer at Sunseeker International, commented: "With production on schedule the interest from clients has been phenomenal. Our teams have managed to achieve the impossible, a luxury pocket superyacht with all the practicalities of a smaller model. With the beautiful new Ocean 156, we've really worked hard to maximise space on board whilst remaining fanatical about every single detail. The design options have been very well considered, incorporating yet more innovative solutions to deliver a true home-away-from-home feel."

Performance

Powered by twin MAN V8 1300 or V12 1650 engines on shafts, the Ocean 156 can operate comfortably up to 25 knots. Stabilisation options come courtesy of optional fins or gyro.

Exterior

Externally, and fore and aft of the pilothouse, are two upper deck areas; forward with fixed casual seating or spa tub option and aft, with space for free-standing or fixed furniture and built-in wet bar and BBQ. The spacious foredeck features a flush floor with anchoring hardware hidden below decks. Opposing seating can be converted to a sunbed on the starboard side whilst a wet bar with sink and fridge falls easily to hand with parasols offering shade where necessary. The signature Beach Club to the stern is available with Sunseeker's award-winning X-TEND™ convertible seating, facing forward at cockpit level or rearwards at deck level, complete with another built-in BBQ to starboard. The hi-lo hydraulic platform has a capacity of 550kgs, enough for a Willams 435 SportJet whilst a hydraulic sea stair can also be specified, to make fun in the water even more enjoyable for the entire family.

Interior

Several design layouts are offered as standard enabling owners to create their own style and practical needs. This is made more achievable thanks to minimal intrusions such as fixed furniture, as well as single-level flooring across all decks.

Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

Step into the main deck saloon and you are met with a 360°panoramic vista owing to the full height glazing and an open-plan layout that will astound you. With a luxury penthouse apartment feel and uninterrupted views from bow to stern, the area can be customised with multiple arrangements including an open galley and dining aft with bar area forward. A large L-shaped saloon sofa and TV can sit aft or forward depending on the arrangement chosen. Sliding doors are situated port and starboard to connect the outside with the stunning interior and an impressive glazed, floating staircase sits centrally but is subtle so as not to draw the eye away from the impressive setting.

The Ocean 156 accommodates an Owner's Stateroom option on the main deck that offers both impressive views and direct foredeck access via a wide sliding door option. Configured with the king size bed athwartship and en suite to starboard, the ample wardrobe and dressing area can be found to port, creating a truly breath-taking space with an uninterrupted vista as you enter this light-filled haven. On the lower deck, the alternative full beam Owner's Stateroom features ample storage, a vanity desk and connecting en suite with twin basins. Forward, the lower accommodation also comprises a forward VIP and two guest cabins with an option for the port cabin to be configured as a twin with sliding berths, accommodating in complete luxury up to ten persons in total. The lower deck once again has a completely level floor between all cabins, something that is rare on a yacht of its size and will benefit those on board in the subtlest of ways.

Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Ocean 156 - photo © Sunseeker International

A complete new range of fabrics and finishes will be offered exclusively on the Ocean 156 including curated light and dark contrasting schemes, subject to client preference. Interior designs have once again been conceptualised in collaboration with Design Unlimited, bringing a modern, cohesive palette to all spaces.

Crew accommodation for three is specified forward of the engine room with appliance block and worktop space built-in for self-sufficiency.

Principal Characteristics:

  • Length Overall: 25.14m / 82’6”
  • Beam: 6.56M / 21’ 6”
  • Draft: 1.86M / 6’ 1”
  • Displacement: 74,630 kg / 164,531 lb
  • Fuel Capacity: 8,500 litres / 2,245 US gal.
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 1,500 litres / 396 US gal.
  • Black Water Capacity: 800 litres / 211 US gal.
  • Grey Water Capacity: 1,250 litres / 300 US gal.
  • Engine Options: Man up to 3,300 ps
  • Maximum Speed: 25 knots

Engines

  • Twin MAN V8 1300 shaft (2 x 1300PS)
  • Twin MAN V12 1650 shaft (2 x 1650PS)

