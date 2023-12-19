Please select your home edition
The Italian Sea Group unveils the Quaranta project, the new 40-metre Admiral superyacht

by The Italian Sea Group 4 Feb 03:13 PST
Quaranta project, the new 40-metre Admiral superyacht © The Italian Sea Group

The Italian Sea Group introduces the new Quaranta project, marking the debut of the 40-metre range within the Admiral fleet.

The project, developed in collaboration between the Monaco-based studio The A Group and The Italian Sea Group Centro Stile, signifies a new step in the Group's strategic expansion by introducing a new 40-metre production line among the semi-custom Admiral models while maintaining the brand's distinctive and elegant design lines.

"The Admiral Quaranta yacht was made possible thanks to the perfect synergy found with The A Group, to offer a 40-metre yacht that encompasses typical layout and comfort features usually only found on much larger yachts" - comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group - "We have created a harmonious synergy at the core of this project thanks to our strong expertise in terms of design, quality and innovation".

The style of the exterior lines is contemporary and modern, but without excesses; curved, sharp or soft lines alternate with more distinct and marked straight lines, providing an elegant and timeless character to the overall aesthetic. Thanks to its shallow draft, and a flexible internal layout easily adaptable to diverse owner preferences, the QUARANTA motor yacht is ideal for a clientele interested in chartering, both in the Mediterranean and in particular the Caribbean.

The interiors feature six guest cabins, two of which are dedicated to the owner, one located on the main deck, and a more spacious one on the upper deck. The latter, with exclusive access via an off-centre external staircase, guarantees maximum privacy and ample outdoor spaces entirely dedicated to the owner.

On the main deck, a large salon houses the living-dining area and a technologically advanced game area; three expansive full-height windows frame the landscape, offering uninterrupted views of the surroundings, putting guests in close visual communication with the open spaces and ensuring optimal natural lighting.

On the aft deck, a striking full-beam staircase becomes the iconic "signature" element of the yacht. The conventional platform or "beach club" conceals an additional platform that, smoothly extending like a drawer triples the surface area, allowing sea access typical of larger yachts.

The interiors of this new line are envisioned as an expression of sporty and youthful elegance that dialogues perfectly with the exterior style. Sinuous curves, soft surfaces and sophisticated details create a welcoming, relaxed, and luxuriously discreet atmosphere.

With a view to eco-sustainability, the aluminium hull is designed to minimize fuel consumption.

