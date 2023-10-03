Please select your home edition
First Custom Line Navetta 38 launched

by Custom Line 2 Feb 04:39 PST

The first Custom Line Navetta 38 superyacht touched the water for the first time yesterday, January 31, at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, during a ceremony attended by the owner family and the shipyard's employees, who witnessed the launch of the new prototype yacht with great pride and satisfaction.

Multiple features ensure that the owner and his family will have a unique cruising experience on board this superyacht, with sophisticated combinations of elegance and liveability, timelessly classic style, immersive continuity between interiors and exteriors, and direct contact with the sea, not least thanks to the generous and versatile beach club.

Custom Line Navetta 38 - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line Navetta 38 - photo © Custom Line

Custom Line Navetta 38 was designed, engineered and built at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona and is the result of a joint design effort by the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Department - chaired by Piero Ferrari - and its Engineering Department. She's a made-to-measure yacht - 38.76 m in length and 8 m in the beam, with a displacement hull and a total volume of 299 GT - characterised by innovative exterior and interior design and outstanding seagoing performance.

The exterior styling is by Filippo Salvetti, while the interior design is by ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel.

Custom Line Atelier provided vital interior design consulting, working in close contact with the owner to transform the yacht into a faithful portrait of his style preferences.

Custom Line Navetta 38 - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line Navetta 38 - photo © Custom Line

"Seeing a new Navetta enter the water is a powerful emotion. As it is to go aboard and experience the level of comfort offered by this outstanding ship. As a great fan of the Custom Line world, I can assure you that Navetta 38 is seriously exciting and represents a new way to enjoy the sea, featuring elegant materials and interior and exteriors spaces that offer unprecedented liveability. She is extraordinary but in a natural and harmonious way, with all the grace of a true thoroughbred. I'm sure she will be adored by all owners looking for a superior yachting experience," commented Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi.

Custom Line Navetta 38 - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line Navetta 38 - photo © Custom Line

A hymn to the values of quality, volume and comfort extending across four decks, the new Custom Line Navetta 38 has in fact been designed to maximise use of all the spaces available on its four decks. In more detail, it has a large master suite of over 40 square metres on the main deck, with completely separated crew and guest flows to ensure maximum privacy. In addition to the master suite, Custom Line Navetta 38 has four guest cabins on the lower deck, accommodating a total of 10 people on board and seven crew members, including the captain.

Custom Line Navetta 38 - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line Navetta 38 - photo © Custom Line

The exterior design of Custom Line Navetta 38 is classic and timeless, featuring essential and elegant sculptural lines enhanced by generous glazed surfaces and forming a harmonious blend of maritime tradition and stylish innovation.

The yacht's interiors are designed for maximum use of space, with optimum control of all volumes and functional exploitation of the entire available surface area to ensure flexibility. Natural light is amplified by huge floor-to-ceiling windows, creating stylish continuity between external and internal spaces and a feeling of perfect harmony with the marine environment.

