Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail-World Asia
Sail-World Australia
Sail-World Canada
Sail-World Europe
Sail-World New Zealand
Sail-World United Kingdom
Sail-World USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern Hemisphere
Cruising Southern Hemisphere
Marine Business Europe
Marine Business North America
Marine Business Oceania
Powerboat.World Europe
Powerboat.World North America
Powerboat.World Oceania
FishingBoating.World Australia
FishingBoating.World New Zealand
FishingBoating.World USA
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
EDITORIAL
POWERCATS
PARIS 2024
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Nordhavn video walkthrough with Garrett Severen - Nordhavn 68 Sunday Morning
by Nordhavn 5 Feb 10:03 PST
Nordhavn 68 Sunday Morning © Nordhavn Yachts
Nordhavn video walk through with Garrett Severen - Nordhavn 68 Sunday Morning.
Related Articles
Nordhavn convoy to the Sea of Cortez
A nod to the Nordhavn Atlantic Rally on the Pacific Ocean
A convoy of Nordhavns, led by a Nordhavn 57 and comprising of crews manned with members of the brand's design, project and sales teams departed Dana Point, CA Wednesday for an extended cruise through international waters.
Posted on 4 Dec 2023
Nordhavn 41 hitting its stride
With amped spec and bolstered quality
The Nordhavn 41 is the company's first-ever production boat and it has been received exceptionally well with 41 hulls committed, just three years since the launch of the first boat.
Posted on 1 Dec 2023
Ross Shadix owner of Nordhavn 63 True Blue
The latest Nordhavn Profile, plus James Leishman take us on a trip from Nanaimo, BC to Anacortes, WA
Ross Shadix owner of N63 TRUE BLUE along with Nordhavn Sales Rep.
Posted on 6 Oct 2023
On the drawing board: the Nordhavn 112
The next Nordhavn to be introduced to the market just might be an ultra-versatile 112-footer
Nordhavn Chief of Design Jeff Leishman has drawn the lines for a super yacht with all the amenities, features and luxuries of larger yachts but one which levels down in manageability requirements.
Posted on 23 Jul 2023
Latest Nordhavn 96 delivers for her new owners
Having immediately embarked on a six-week maiden voyage following her handover
New Journey is the latest Nordhavn 96 motor yacht to be delivered to her new owners, having immediately embarked on a six-week maiden voyage following her handover last month.
Posted on 7 Jul 2023
N80-02 exterior overview with Dave Harlow
Currently being commissioned at the Nordhavn headquarters Dana Point, CA
Nordhavn project manager Dave Harlow gives an overview of the N80-02 exterior. N80-02 is currently being commissioned at the Nordhavn headquarters Dana Point, CA.
Posted on 26 Mar 2023
N625-01 arrives in Dana Point for commissioning
Nordhavn is excited to welcome the brand new N625-01
Nordhavn is excited to welcome the brand new N625-01 to its headquarters in Dana Point, CA for commissioning.
Posted on 8 Mar 2023
Victor & Anna Maria Larraguibel profile
Interview and five day journey in southern Chile with the owners of Nordhavn 64 Grankito
Interview and five day journey in southern Chile with Victor & Anna Maria Larraguibel owners of Nordhavn 64 Grankito
Posted on 30 Oct 2022
Disabled owner achieves milestone ocean crossing
Philippe Guglielmetti set a goal to captain his own boat across an ocean
Philippe Guglielmetti, who was left disabled following a serious stroke he suffered in 2015, set a goal to captain his own boat across an ocean.
Posted on 26 Jul 2022
Nordhavn Profiles: Mike Ridgway
Interview with the owner of Nordhavn 76 Spirit Of Ulysses
Interview and epic Atlantic crossing with Mike Ridgway owner of Nordhavn 76 Spirit Of Ulysses.
Posted on 17 Mar 2022
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy