Nordhavn video walkthrough with Garrett Severen - Nordhavn 68 Sunday Morning

Nordhavn convoy to the Sea of Cortez

A nod to the Nordhavn Atlantic Rally on the Pacific Ocean A convoy of Nordhavns, led by a Nordhavn 57 and comprising of crews manned with members of the brand's design, project and sales teams departed Dana Point, CA Wednesday for an extended cruise through international waters.

Nordhavn 41 hitting its stride

With amped spec and bolstered quality The Nordhavn 41 is the company's first-ever production boat and it has been received exceptionally well with 41 hulls committed, just three years since the launch of the first boat.

Ross Shadix owner of Nordhavn 63 True Blue

The latest Nordhavn Profile, plus James Leishman take us on a trip from Nanaimo, BC to Anacortes, WA Ross Shadix owner of N63 TRUE BLUE along with Nordhavn Sales Rep.

On the drawing board: the Nordhavn 112

The next Nordhavn to be introduced to the market just might be an ultra-versatile 112-footer Nordhavn Chief of Design Jeff Leishman has drawn the lines for a super yacht with all the amenities, features and luxuries of larger yachts but one which levels down in manageability requirements.

Latest Nordhavn 96 delivers for her new owners

Having immediately embarked on a six-week maiden voyage following her handover New Journey is the latest Nordhavn 96 motor yacht to be delivered to her new owners, having immediately embarked on a six-week maiden voyage following her handover last month.

N80-02 exterior overview with Dave Harlow

Currently being commissioned at the Nordhavn headquarters Dana Point, CA Nordhavn project manager Dave Harlow gives an overview of the N80-02 exterior. N80-02 is currently being commissioned at the Nordhavn headquarters Dana Point, CA.

N625-01 arrives in Dana Point for commissioning

Nordhavn is excited to welcome the brand new N625-01 Nordhavn is excited to welcome the brand new N625-01 to its headquarters in Dana Point, CA for commissioning.

Victor & Anna Maria Larraguibel profile

Interview and five day journey in southern Chile with the owners of Nordhavn 64 Grankito Interview and five day journey in southern Chile with Victor & Anna Maria Larraguibel owners of Nordhavn 64 Grankito

Disabled owner achieves milestone ocean crossing

Philippe Guglielmetti set a goal to captain his own boat across an ocean Philippe Guglielmetti, who was left disabled following a serious stroke he suffered in 2015, set a goal to captain his own boat across an ocean.