Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Renderings of the new Pirelli X400 Tender available

by Sacs Tecnorib 7 Feb 06:55 PST

As of today, renderings are available for the new PIRELLI X400 Jet Tender, which made its world premiere at Boot Düsseldorf 2024 together with the PIRELLI X350.

Born from the collaboration between Sacs Tecnorib and designer Christian Grande, the two models inaugurate the X line of PIRELLI-branded Jet Tenders, which will enrich the yard's offer and join the J range to propose a broader offering.

Pirelli X400 Tender - photo © Sacs Tecnorib
Pirelli X400 Tender - photo © Sacs Tecnorib

The PIRELLI X350 and X400 elevate the concept of a tender, which becomes even more versatile. The design is characterized by soft and welcoming shapes, with a wide bow and configurable backrests for the seats. The layout favors space and habitability, and the variety of accessories and customizations makes the X line adaptable to the needs of every customer and every size of yacht garage, allowing flexible use of the craft.

Among the many branded accessories, the owner can choose bags to mount on the sides of the tubes, a document and personal effect holder to attach to the console, and wakeboard racks, all secured with a special buckle system to maximize the available space. The waterjet propulsion includes a 90hp Rotax ACE 903 gasoline engine package.

Pirelli X400 Tender - photo © Sacs Tecnorib
Pirelli X400 Tender - photo © Sacs Tecnorib

Related Articles

New Images of Rebel 50 G launched
Featuring the typical stylistic elements of the brand with an unconventional design The Rebel family is enhanced with a new model that conveys the characteristics of the brand like never before: dynamism and versatility on the one side, with safety and comfort on the other. Posted on 29 Nov 2023 Sacs Tecnorib at FLIBS
With the PIRELLI 42 speedboat and the American Premiere of the new Rebel 47 Sacs Tecnorib returns to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the world's largest in-water boat show, with the PIRELLI 42 inflatable boat Posted on 15 Oct 2023 PIRELLI 35 and PIRELLI 50 at Miami Yacht Show
Both with outboard engines, attractive to the U.S. market for their power and sporty styling Sacs Tecnorib is showing the PIRELLI 35 and PIRELLI 50, two versions of the PIRELLI-branded walkaround speedboats line, for which it is a licensee, at the Miami International Yacht Show from February 15-19, 2023. Posted on 16 Feb 2023 TecnoRib with the Pirelli 42 at FLIBS
The first time in the United States TecnoRib, licensee of the PIRELLI brand for inflatable boats, makes its debut at the largest and most important U.S. boat show to exhibit the PIRELLI 42, the first model in the revolutionary Walkarounds line that continues to gather support. Posted on 21 Oct 2022 TecnoRib at the Palma Boat Show
TecnoRib has chosen the Palma International Boat Show for its spring preview TecnoRib has chosen the Palma International Boat Show, scheduled from 28 April to 1 May in Palma de Mallorca, for its spring preview of the Pirelli 50, the flagship and best representation of the design philosophy of its walkarounds line. Posted on 23 Apr 2022
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy