Renderings of the new Pirelli X400 Tender available

by Sacs Tecnorib 7 Feb 06:55 PST

As of today, renderings are available for the new PIRELLI X400 Jet Tender, which made its world premiere at Boot Düsseldorf 2024 together with the PIRELLI X350.

Born from the collaboration between Sacs Tecnorib and designer Christian Grande, the two models inaugurate the X line of PIRELLI-branded Jet Tenders, which will enrich the yard's offer and join the J range to propose a broader offering.

The PIRELLI X350 and X400 elevate the concept of a tender, which becomes even more versatile. The design is characterized by soft and welcoming shapes, with a wide bow and configurable backrests for the seats. The layout favors space and habitability, and the variety of accessories and customizations makes the X line adaptable to the needs of every customer and every size of yacht garage, allowing flexible use of the craft.

Among the many branded accessories, the owner can choose bags to mount on the sides of the tubes, a document and personal effect holder to attach to the console, and wakeboard racks, all secured with a special buckle system to maximize the available space. The waterjet propulsion includes a 90hp Rotax ACE 903 gasoline engine package.