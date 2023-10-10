Tankoa Yachts expands its range launching the first T450 MY Go

by Tankoa Yachts 7 Feb 07:41 PST

Sold in late 2021 shortly after the new series was presented, the first unit in the Tankoa T450 series has been launched and christened Go at the shipyard in Genoa.

First model under 50 meters in length, the T450 expands Tankoa's range of luxury yachts, bringing the builder's values to the market of more compact vessels. It reaffirms the boutique shipyard's reputation, rooted in its commitment to quality and comfort, coupled with innovation and elegance, making it a true benchmark.

Built in steel and aluminium, the T450 is an innovative project by Cassetta - Yacht Design & Architecture, intended to maintain the brand's timeless aesthetics while introducing bold vertical elements to the superstructure, combined with sleek horizontal lines.

Introduced to the shipyard by Italian Yacht Group of Ft Lauderdale, the American client for the first unit requested that the original gross tonnage of 430GT be increased to 450GT to provide more interior volume. "The all new Tankoa T450 M/Y Go is a great addition to the Tankoa core fleet of superyachts and it is an incredibly flexible platform on which we can create semi custom yachts, offering big volumes without compromising on the sleek and elegant lines," says Claudio Corvino, sales & business development manager for the Americas and Asia-Pacific. "This first unit is a statement of what Tankoa can offer even at this size, and the final result was made possible by great teamwork between the shipyard, the young and enthusiastic client, and Giorgio M. Cassetta's studio."

In terms of accommodation, M/Y Go offers a huge master stateroom forward on the main deck and five comfortable guest suites on the lower deck.

Throughout the yacht, expansive windows flood the interior with natural light, emphasizing the spaciousness of each area. The generous beach club features opening side platforms that wrap around the stern and a sliding sunpad that closes the pool during navigation.

The large sundeck has a hydromassage tub and shaded dining area, while the upper deck is fitted out with a dedicated gym and a fire pit in the bow.

With a second unit in the T450 sold and under construction, as well as the TX450, Go will be delivered in the spring and make her international debut at the autumn boat shows.