Ferretti Yachts extends the brand's Infynito range with Infynito 80

by Ferretti Group 9 Feb 05:32 PST

The INFYNITO range is for people who love the sea without limits or boundaries, as expressed by the "Further than you can Sea" concept.

Making her debut at Boot Düsseldorf, INFYNITO 80 joins the brand's hugely successful INFYNITO 90 and builds on the range's typical characteristics: environmental friendliness, unprecedented flexibility and innovative layouts, as magnificently embodied in the iconic All-Season Terrace. Other strengths include the yacht's versatility, with a sundeck that can be open or semi-closed, and the sheer size, above average for the segment, of the exterior surface area covered and protected by the hard top or superstructure.

Built at the Marina di Ravenna shipyard, Ferretti Yachts' INFYNITO 80 is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee chaired by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, with exterior design by Filippo Salvetti and interiors by design firm Ideaeitalia.

With an overall length of 23.70 metres (77ft 9in) and a maximum beam of 6.36 metres (20ft 10in), INFYNITO 80 is designed to offer lovers of the sea a new and gratifying experience in highly customisable spaces where interiors and exteriors blend into one another.

Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts

"After INFYNITO 90, we developed the range's second model with the aim of retaining some of this design's unique and inimitable characteristics, while also adding new features tailored for a project of a different size," explained designer Filippo Salvetti. "We're proud to present INFYNITO 80, a solution with above-average covered exterior space, enabling owners to enjoy the yacht in all seasons and weather conditions but without sacrificing direct contact with the sea, the surrounding environment or the sun."

INFYNITO 80 also features the Group's F.S.E.A. technology (Ferretti Sustainable Enhanced Architecture), a package of environmentally friendly cruising solutions. They include an integrated system that stores the solar energy collected by the photovoltaic panels installed on the hard top in an Energy Bank, which consists of 14 high-density lithium batteries that deliver more energy at the same time as guaranteeing a favourable weight-power ratio. The battery pack is in the engine room, in watertight steel containers fitted with temperature monitoring sensors. There was also a special focus on the use of green materials, such as natural and bamboo fabrics, regenerated leather and recyclable materials, ecological water-based paints and lamellar teak with FSC 5 certification, used throughout the exteriors.

Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts

An overview of the various decks highlights the main deck astern, with a generous 18 square metres dedicated to a beach area that features a sea-view couch incorporating a generous storage unit. There is also a stern platform with a linear lift for launching and hauling up the tender. The 19 m" cockpit has a living area with free-standing furniture for greater flexibility in terms of layout and use. In the 29 m" interior saloon, the dining room (available in the standard version) can be replaced by a show kitchen with a bar counter and stools. The yacht's main galley is at the forward end of the main deck, with an electrically operated sliding glass door providing direct access to the All-Season Terrace. The hallmark of the range is its iconic covered terrace, sheltered by an extension to the superstructure for protection in all weather conditions and total privacy. On INFYNITO 80, the 13 m2 terrace can be configured as a dinette, with seating and an extending table, or as a bar counter.

Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts

The raised helm station provides excellent visibility and is accessed by a staircase in the centre of the main deck.

The upper deck, which is closed on INFYNITO 90, is replaced on INFYNITO 80 by a totally open sundeck in the standard version, and a semi-closed one with glass panels as an option. The hard top provides shade for the entire dining area and foredeck. The stern section of the upper deck is a sunbathing area with free-standing furniture and an outdoor galley.

Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts

The 43 m2 lower deck has a master suite - in the midship section of the boat and fitted with plenty of storage space - a VIP cabin and two guest cabins. The crew quarters contain two cabins sleeping a total of three people.

"INFYNITO 80's interior design builds on the sustainability solutions adopted for INFYNITO 90, which are the key plus point of this range. From lamellar teak and eco-friendly paints to regenerated leather and other recyclable materials, everything is designed to offer a yachting experience that fully respects the environment," commented Davide Bernardini and Alessio Battistini of Ideaeitalia. "Not to mention the iconic Ferretti Yachts moods: Classic, which taps into earthy elements, and Contemporary, featuring glowing woods and fabrics in fresh hues inspired by the colours of the sea. Both moods create a sophisticated aesthetic in functional and efficient spaces designed for owners who increasingly see their yacht as a new place to live in, as if it were an extension of their home".

INFYNITO 80 can be fitted with a pair of MAN V12 engines rated up to 1400 mHP (in the optional version), driving the yacht to a top speed of 23 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots (preliminary data). And with the new high-efficiency hull, the yacht has a range of 1000 nm at an economy cruising speed of 12 kt.

Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Infynito 80 - photo © Ferretti Yachts

