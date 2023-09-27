Imtra announces expanded Zipwake control options and availability

by IMTRA 8 Feb 03:13 PST

IMTRA, the leading manufacturer and importer of quality solutions and products for the marine, energy and transportation markets, announced today expanded control options with the introduction of the all-new Zipwake Mini Controller and availability of the Zipwake Dynamic Trim Control Solution with new boatbuilding partners.

For the last decade, Zipwake has enhanced the boating experience throughout North America, delivering a more comfortable ride, better performance and improved fuel consumption to an extensive range of vessels in all sea conditions. Offering unmatched control of running trim, heel or heading, the Zipwake system incorporates patented, durable fast-acting interceptors that provide efficient lift. The new Mini Controller acts as an "eyes free" remote for the system, giving boaters total control for optimal trim in any conditions. This allows users to have a compact control option, while being able to view Zipwake performance data on their MFD without needing a dedicated Zipwake control and display. Users can also let the Zipwake system work automatically or make manual adjustments with the easy-to-use control wheels.

"Zipwake makes the boating experience more enjoyable and accessible with smart, adjustable trim and stabilization," said Jamie Simmons, Zipwake Product Manager, IMTRA. "With the Mini Controller, boaters can now access that system with their fingertips, allowing total control without taking up valuable helm real estate. This solution is so desirable that we are already seeing boatbuilders adopt the technology on their flagship models."

As Zipwake's suite of user-friendly options expands, so do boatbuilders who are including the Zipwake Dynamic Trim Control Solution on their latest vessels. Recent additions include Bahama Boat Works, Cobalt Boats, Hinckley Yachts, Invincible Boats, NorthCoast Boats, Sea Pro, Steiger Craft and Tidewater Boats, to name a few.

"In this era of innovation and expansion from Zipwake, we're delighted to have more boatbuilders including these technologies on their vessels," said Simmons. "Zipwake enhances the boating experience by optimizing trim for any condition. We're excited that so many boat builders are adopting Zipwake to give their customers a better ride and with the release of the Mini Controller, this technology has never been more exciting or accessible."

The rugged and waterproof device can be surface-mounted or flush-mounted within easy reach and in any location. Users can choose from a number of configurations to suit their personal taste: a basic set-up with Zipwake's proven control panel, or a suite with connected MFDs and smart devices using the Integrator Module - all with the Mini Controller added for easier control. Up to three controllers can be integrated into the Zipwake system. It comes with built-in GPS, multifunction buttons for ease of use, and the option for automatic engine ignition through ignition key sense.

The Zipwake Mini Controller will be on display at IMTRA's booth, MB7000 at the Miami International Boat Show, February 14 - 18, 2024 and will be available for purchase starting in March of 2024.

For information on IMTRA and its entire product line, please call 508-995-7000 or visit www.imtra.com.