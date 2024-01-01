Please select your home edition
Tohatsu Corporation & Ilmor Marine unveil groundbreaking partnership in electric outboard technology

by Ilmor 8 Feb 19:46 PST
Tohatsu Corporation and Ilmor announce partnership © Ilmor

Tohatsu Corporation, the oldest Japanese outboard engine manufacturer with a legacy spanning more than a century, is proud to announce an innovative collaboration with Ilmor Marine, a renowned name in marine engine manufacturing and high-performance engineering solutions. This strategic collaboration marks a historic partnership between two industry leaders, combining the rich heritage of Tohatsu's expertise in marine outboard propulsion and Ilmor's cutting-edge engineering prowess.

Tohatsu Corporation, founded in 1922, has been at the forefront of outboard engine manufacturing, consistently setting industry standards with a commitment to precision, reliability, and innovation. The company's storied history includes the introduction of groundbreaking technologies, establishing Tohatsu as a trusted global leader in the marine industry.

Ilmor, founded in 1984, has been the driving force behind numerous victories in motorsports, as well as triumphs in recreational boating. Since entering the marine industry in 2001, Ilmor has become a leader in marine propulsion systems. Its engines are widely utilized across the marine industry, providing power behind several leading brands, such as MasterCraft, Formula, Aviara and more. This partnership marks Ilmor's commitment to electric marine propulsion, bringing its expertise and passion for innovation to the development of electric products.

The collaboration between Tohatsu and Ilmor centers around the creation of a premier line of electric products that will set a new standard. The first in line is a 6kW outboard. This electric outboard offers integrated tilt and trim, a gauge-style touch screen for centralized system operations, and multiple variants in both shafts and props.

Leveraging Tohatsu's heritage in marine propulsion and Ilmor's track record in engineering excellence, the partners are committed to delivering products that combine efficiency, power, and environmental sustainability.

"The partnership with Ilmor Engineering represents a significant milestone in Tohatsu's journey," said Tohatsu Corporation President Isami Hyuga. "Together, we are embarking on a transformative venture to introduce an electric outboard that not only meets the expectations of our loyal customers but also sets new benchmarks for the industry. This partnership reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation while staying true to the values that have defined Tohatsu for more than a century."

Ilmor shares Tohatsu's enthusiasm for this groundbreaking venture. "Joining forces with Tohatsu is an exciting opportunity for Ilmor to collaborate with a like-minded company that shares our values of performance, innovation, and environmental responsibility," said Mike Lindberg, VP of Marine at Ilmor. "Together, we jointly aim to create products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of boaters around the world. Along with the entire team at Ilmor, I share in the excitement of working with Tohatsu and what the future holds for both of our companies."

This partnership signifies a tremendous step forward in the evolution of marine propulsion technology, as both companies pool their collective strengths to address the growing demand for sustainable and efficient boating solutions. This collaboration is a testament to the shared vision of Tohatsu Corporation and Ilmor Marine to shape the future of marine propulsion.

Stay tuned for further updates as Tohatsu and Ilmor work together to bring this groundbreaking electric outboard to the global market, combining tradition and innovation to propel the marine industry into a new era. The products will be launched to the U.S., Canadian, and European markets in 2024.

