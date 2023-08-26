Eternal Spark: Bilgin Yachts' premier launch of 2024 sets sail

by Bilgin Yachts 9 Feb 06:31 PST

Bilgin Yachts proudly announces the launch of the remarkable 50-meter Bilgin 163 yacht, "Eternal Spark," from its headquarters at West Istanbul Marina.

Eternal Spark signifies Bilgin Yachts' first launch of 2024, showcasing a new level of luxury and innovation while reinforcing Bilgin Yachts' dedication to excellence. Ismail Sengün, CEO at Bilgin Yachts, shares his enthusiasm about the launch: "I am proud of our team's dedication and the exceptional results achieved. Looking ahead, we are focused on a future of continued success and innovation."

With exterior design and naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design, complemented by the interior expertise of Hot Lab, the yacht embodies a harmonious fusion of aesthetics and functionality. Berkay Yilmaz, the Commercial Director of Bilgin Yachts describes the interior of Bilgin 163-I as modern, luxurious and elegant. He says, "Eternal Spark itself was everything and more than described "in the brochure"! A superbly designed charter vessel, and a great layout with plenty spaces to enjoy whatever the day delivers. She has a sleek, sporty and elegant exterior design with huge exterior space throughout the vessel including large beach club with sauna included. You can spend time in a number of different areas on the yacht for numerous entertainment experiences. I believe that she will offer the best experiences to her charter clients and the best charter yacht in the market." Yilmaz underlines the fact that the yacht's interior design offers very dynamic and elegant styling with comfort to her owner and clients. He says, "She is the most technically equipped 499 GRT yacht which has similar standards of Bilgin Yachts 80-meter iconic Superyachts M/Y Tatiana and M/Y Leona."

Matija Longin, manager of Eternal Spark, reflects on the intricate process of building the vessel, expressing, "For nearly three years now, each day has been dedicated to refining and perfecting every aspect of this magnificent creation. When she finally emerged in the daylight, the experience was truly otherworldly. Surrounded by the dedicated individuals who poured their hearts into her construction, we stood in awe, witnessing the culmination of our labor, filled with boundless joy and pride. She is so different from any yacht in her class, and we are very proud of her. Born from ongoing conversations with leaders and professionals in the yachting industry, as well as from the feedback of our loyal clientele and passionate travel enthusiasts. This superyacht seeks to satisfy the most demanding cultures, emotions, and charter expectations. Six cabins for twelve guests, 9+1 crew, four decks, five separated bars, seven divided socialising areas, ability to host over a hundred people for stationary parties, vast storage spaces, gymnasium equipment, full indoor and outdoor cinema, custom build chase boat... You name it!"

The yacht's amenities cater to every desire, including ample storage space for water toys, gymnasium equipment, a full indoor cinema, an outdoor cinema, and a custom-built chase boat. Enrico Lumini, Partner and Head of Design at Hot Lab, describes the yacht as follows: "Bilgin 163 follows the studio's new philosophy 'Architecture for Voyagers' and focuses on cleanliness of architectural volumes, and a renewed sense for a softness of lines. A plastic minimalism, sober, but rich in details."

Noteworthy features include a full-height round glass wall separating the lobby from the main living room, a floating staircase, a skylight on the sundeck floor, and a stunning chandelier in the main lobby, all meticulously designed by Hot Lab, the renowned interior design studio. Emrecan Özgün of Unique Yacht Design has meticulously crafted the well-defined interior lines of Bilgin 163, complementing its effective exterior living areas. With twin 1,450 CAT engines, the new Bilgin 163 achieves a top speed of approximately 17 knots with low operational costs. Last but not least, Eternal Spark will make her premiere during the 2024 Monaco Yacht Show.

Brief Technical Specifications: