Mercury Racing expands 500R offering, launches new propeller case

by Mercury Racing 13 Feb 08:39 PST February 14-18, 2024

Mercury Racing, a division of Brunswick Corporation and Fond du Lac, Wis.-based global provider of high-performance marine propulsion systems, will introduce two new product offerings - the 500R with Joystick Piloting for Outboards and the Mercury Racing Propellers Case - during the Miami International Boat Show, beginning on February 14, 2024.

Last June, Mercury Racing elevated outboard engine power and technology with the introduction of the V8 500R model. The supercharged 500hp V8 outboard was created for no-compromise owners of the fastest luxury sport boats and introduced a host of new components engineered to complement the raw power produced by the engine. Today, the confidence, convenience and control of Joystick Piloting is now available for the Mercury Racing 500R. JPO provides 360-degree control with throttle, shift and steering for ultimate vessel control.

"With the tech advancements and size of the 500R, we weren't able to provide JPO when the engine was introduced," explained Jeff Broman, director of category for Mercury Racing. "Our engineering team has tested multiple set ups and now the 500R with JPO is available for applications running speeds up to 80 mph, ultimately allowing the 500R to be an option for luxury pontoons and ribs."

For all boaters, Mercury Racing Propellers has added the all-new Propeller Case to its lineup. The case features high-tech design, ergonomic handles, multiple padlock locations and military-grade injection-molded construction. It has two different internal fixtures: one for M6 and M8 Drive Cleavers and one for Outboard Cleavers, including any other Flo Turq® hub-equipped propeller line.

Mercury Racing Props Case - photo © Mercury Racing
Mercury Racing Props Case - photo © Mercury Racing

"Our propellers are designed to maximize boat performance and handling, and we needed to elevate our Propeller Case to match," said Nicholas Petersen, performance propeller manager. "The new cases are solid, lockable and stackable to provide protection and convenience for boaters and race teams."

The Propeller Case will ship standard with all Precision Series propeller purchases and is available to purchase separately at Mercury Racing dealers.

Learn more about Mercury Racing high-performance products at www.mercuryracing.com.

