Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Revolutionize your boating experience with Volvo Penta Electronic Vessel Control upgrade

by AB Volvo Penta 12 Feb 22:53 PST
Revolutionize your boating experience with Volvo Penta Electronic Vessel Control upgrade © Volvo Penta

Volvo Penta launched its popular Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) back in 2003 and is now offering customers the opportunity to upgrade their boat with the latest version, via tailored upgrades for all eligible boats. In many cases this will enable a substantial and optimized advance of the features and capabilities of older boats. Boaters will enjoy elevated experiences and performance levels while also boosting re-sale values. Electronic Vessel Control upgrade kits are available through Volvo Penta's dealer network.

Volvo Penta's Electronic Vessel Control upgrade offer is the first initiative of its kind on this scale. Upgrades are available up to the current EVC-E4 generation and include the option to add new instruments and displays, and potentially even a redesigned helm station, on top of additional functionality and technical features. Customers can also select the range of software upgrades they want to include. Once Electronic Vessel Control upgrades are completed new functionality becomes available immediately.

Volvo Penta continues to shape the future of boating through services, technology and power solutions to ensure the next adventure is the most exhilarating. With an updated Electronic Vessel Control system, users get more pleasure from their time at sea. On top of improved functionality, Electronic Vessel Control upgrades include the chance to revamp the helm station. That includes the addition of Glass Cockpit, new controls and displays, plus a full 2-year Volvo Penta warranty when work is managed by an authorized dealer. Volvo Penta's famed Glass Cockpit integrates the engine, driveline and navigation in a single interface for a seamless and transformative driving experience - it's a shining example of the company's helm-to-prop philosophy.

Additional functionality will vary by boat, but features such as Powertrim Assist, Cruise Control and Interceptors will become more widely accessible. These features can deliver a far superior boating experience, allowing owners to relax and enjoy the drive, while enabling smoother and safer turns, increasing stability, safety, efficiency and more. Upgrades can also include Tow Mode and Trip Computer, for more enjoyable watersports and enhanced peace of mind.

For customers with the Volvo Penta IPS platform there is an opportunity to add Joystick Steering, Assisted Docking, and Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) for fingertip control, stress-free docking and effortless boating. The Joystick Steering function ensures smoothness and precision in every situation for one-handed steering at any speed with the perfect response. Assisted Docking is Volvo Penta's award-winning marine automation platform that simplifies boat docking by removing the dynamics of wind and current. Volvo Penta's DPS will hold the boat's exact positioning or heading at just a touch, allowing the driver to relax and enjoy the ride.

David Aas, Global Product Manager at Volvo Penta, said:

"Every trip to sea should inspire your next, and using the latest generation Electronic Vessel Control makes for a more integrated, intuitive and easy-to-use experience. An upgrade of the Electronic Vessel Control incorporates software and hardware, and a new helm station can transform a boat by making it more ergonomic and intuitive. As well as a modern look, owners get new technology including Glass Cockpit and the latest controls. And when it's time to sell the re-sale price could be higher. This is a great way to future-proof your boat and avoid any potential headaches further down the line as older components become harder to source. Customers can begin their upgrade journey today, with a conversation with their local Volvo Penta dealer who can help them find the right package for their vessel."

Bespoke solution

Volvo Penta introduced the earliest version of its Electronic Vessel Control (EVC) system back in 2003 and since then has continued to expand, improve and update its functionality. Today it is one of the best-loved and most advanced operating systems on the market.

The exact scope of each vessel's Electronic Vessel Control upgrade kit depends on factors such as the number of drivelines, which Volvo Penta drive system and engine are installed, and which generation of the Volvo Penta Electronic Vessel Control is in place. To assess an upgrade, boat owners should contact their local Volvo Penta dealer for an individualized report on the options available. Volvo Penta estimates there are up to 50,000 boats in operation that would benefit from an upgrade of the Electronic Vessel Control system.

"This is a bespoke solution and as far as we know the only service of its kind in the industry. Solutions are tailor-made to each boat and owner. To understand why this is necessary, it's good to think of the advances in Electronic Vessel Control in the same way as mobile phones. If we look back 15 to 20 years, the mobile phones of that time were only able to do a fraction of what today's phones can do. It's the same with our Electronic Vessel Control. With an upgrade there's an opportunity to get a more enjoyable and modern experience," added David Aas.

Related Articles

Sanlorenzo and Volvo Penta collaboration
To advance decarbonization efforts at sea Volvo Penta and Sanlorenzo today announced they are working together to bring Volvo Penta's IPS Professional Platform to two new Sanlorenzo yachts, the SX120 and the SX132. Posted on 23 Jan Customer experience crucial for boating solutions
This comes from testing and research into hybrid-electric solutions Volvo Penta and Groupe Beneteau are revealing further insight into the needs and behaviors of leisure boaters, where comfort is emerging as a key driver towards sustainable boating. Posted on 16 Nov 2023 Volvo Penta and Groupe Beneteau share insights
Collaborative, hands-on testing event for an innovative hybrid-electric experience Volvo Penta and Groupe Beneteau joined forces to host a collaborative, hands-on testing event for an innovative hybrid-electric experience in June. Posted on 11 Jul 2023 Introducing new Volvo Penta Joystick Driving
Now, maneuverability, course adjustment, throttle and shift can be controlled through one joystick Volvo Penta is announcing a revolutionary new level of joystick driving with the integration of shift, throttle, and steering into a single joystick control. Posted on 30 May 2023 Volvo Penta launches new IPS professional platform
Aiming to lead the marine industry with premium, sustainable solutions Introducing the new Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) professional platform - the next evolution in our fully integrated helm-to-propeller experience. Posted on 22 May 2023 A series of launches for Volvo Penta
The lineup of innovations is headlined by the Twin Forward Drive V8-400 horsepower engine Volvo Penta announced several new solutions aimed at maximizing and diversifying time on the water for day boaters and watersport enthusiasts. Posted on 17 Feb 2023 Volvo Penta expands Dynamic Positioning System
Offering it across its twin V6 and V8 propulsion packages Volvo Penta will now offer its unique Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) across its twin V6 and V8 propulsion packages. With this expansion, DPS is now available in the company's complete marine leisure offer. Posted on 17 Feb 2023 Volvo Penta at the Miami International Boat Show
Attendees will have ample opportunities to engage with the brand Volvo Penta will have a significant presence across multiple areas of the world's largest boating exhibition. The company will showcase its diverse portfolio of solutions for today, while offering glimpses into the boating experience of tomorrow. Posted on 14 Feb 2023 Volvo Penta & Groupe Beneteau partner up
Unveiling concept for future of leisure boating and inviting customer input The collaboration with Groupe Beneteau is a step forward in defining tomorrow's sustainable, intuitive, near-silent, leisure boating experiences that will enable boaters to explore and experience life on the water. Posted on 24 Jan 2023 Volvo Penta unveils future concept of boating
An exclusive look at how the company imagines the boating experience of tomorrow Under the headline 'Boating for everyone', Volvo Penta will use this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to imagine a brave new world for exploring and experiencing life on the water built around accessibility for all. Posted on 5 Jan 2023
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy