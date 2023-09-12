Please select your home edition
Brunswick announces partnership with Apex.AI to strengthen autonomous technology capabilities

by Brunswick Corporation 13 Feb 07:46 PST
Brunswick announces partnership with Apex.AI to strengthen autonomous technology capabilities © Apex.AI

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in recreational marine technology has announced a new partnership with Apex.AI, a leader in embedded software technology and middleware solutions.

The collaboration will integrate the company's Apex.Grace and Apex.Ida safety-certified products with Brunswick's continued advancements in its autonomous solutions ecosystem as part of its ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification, Shared Access) strategy. The software from Apex.AI will support the seamless integration of these systems in vessels equipped with autonomous technology and improving the boating experience across a range of applications.

Apex.AI's software bundle Apex.OS includes Apex.Grace—the safety-certified software development kit for mobility, smart machines, and IoT; and Apex.Ida—safe and secure high-performance data transport.

"Providing industry-leading solutions is key to delivering a frictionless consumer experience," said Brandon Ferriman, Brunswick Autonomy & ADAS Programs director. "Brunswick Corporation chose Apex.OS— a safety- certified software solution—to support our autonomy features which provide our customers with a more convenient and enjoyable experience."

"We are thrilled to work with Brunswick Corporation to enhance the safety, functionality, and convenience of recreational boating," said Jan Becker, Apex.AI CEO. "Our software solutions can easily be applied to the current and future sensor suites of Brunswick's award-winning boats and the marine industry. It's very gratifying to be helping Brunswick elevate and simplify boating for its customers with docking autonomy technology."

By integrating Apex.AI's safety-certified framework and middleware, boaters will enjoy reliable system functionality and performance. The software offered by Apex.AI supports Brunswick Corporation in maintaining its superior brands and customer satisfaction across its lineup of award-winning recreational boats and supports the Company's previously announced plans to commercialize autonomous solutions in 2025.

