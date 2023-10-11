Efficient hybrid power brings silent performance to the Sirena 48

Sirena 48 © Sirena Yachts Sirena 48 © Sirena Yachts

by Sirena Yachts 15 Feb 06:42 PST

Just a few months after the world debut of the Sirena 48 motor yacht at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023, the Turkish yacht builder has unveiled an exciting new hybrid variant of its hugely successful entry-level model. With sleek new coupé styling and a high-performance serial hybrid power train, Sirena is making a bold statement about more sustainable yachting. Silent power on demand without exhaust emissions is finally a reality in this class.

When the Sirena 48 was launched last year, critics were beguiled by its good looks and smart use of generous interior volumes. This core DNA remains untouched in the new hybrid version, and makes the three-cabin yacht as appealing as ever in the small-to-mid-sized yacht market. The difference is that the open-air flybridge has been replaced by a coupé-style coach roof - beautifully curved and studded with glass and solar panels. The coupé look is so elegant that Sirena is anticipating demand from owners specifying conventional propulsion packages as well.

Not only does this hardtop give the Sirena 48 a sportier exterior, but it also brings natural light flooding into the saloon area below, which forms the social heart of the boat. Even more importantly, it reduces the weight and windage of the yacht, improving the performance and range of the electric propulsion. Solar panels set into the coach roof help to prolong the operating range of the yacht under electric power alone.

"The hardtop design is particularly well suited to the hybrid drive system, and offers a remarkable solution in terms of aesthetics while maximising the number of solar panels," said Sirena Yachts CEO Cagin Genc. "At Sirena Marine, we have been working hard to integrate a robust, meaningful hybrid option for some time. And though we are starting with our latest 48ft yacht model, we are able to implement the solution on any of the yachts in our range, which runs up to 88ft."

Driven by twin 213kW electric motors, the Sirena 48 hybrid tops out at a speed of 14 knots. In silent electric mode it can draw power directly from the large battery bank to cover up to 30 nautical miles before switching on the variable speed generators. In this way, the boat can make a low-profile departure from the harbour or anchorage without the noise and emissions of a diesel system.

For longer range and more speed, the two highly efficient generators kick in to produce the electricity needed to drive the boat and recharge the batteries. They do this much more effectively than a diesel engine, and can be positioned independently of the propellers, reducing noise and vibration to a whisper. When the boat finally reaches its destination, the batteries are full again allowing you to overnight in total silence - no need to start the generators for more than eight hours, even with the aircon running and the galley or AV systems in use.

"By integrating hybrid solutions from e-Motion, Sirena Marine is bringing many new benefits to its yachts," said Genc. "Not only can they offer quieter and more comfortable cruising at anchor and under way - we estimate that a hybrid system can reduce fuel consumption by up to 35 per cent and cut maintenance costs by 10-15 per cent. With less noise and fewer emissions, a hybrid Sirena Yacht has a lower impact on the environment."

Choice is core to the Sirena Yachts concept, with a range of layouts inside and out, different styling choices and equipment levels. Just as the hybrid propulsion option is available across all models, so the coupé design can be applied to conventionally powered models. In the future, owners will also be able to specify a sleek, curved coachroof on the Sirena 58, 68, 78 and 88. It opens up a new aesthetic for one of the fastest growing brands in its segment.

Dimensions and main characteristics:

Length Overall LOA 16.04 m / 52’71/2’’

Hull Length LH 13,79 m/ 45’3’’

Waterline Length LWL (ISO 8666@full load con.) 13,77 m

Hull Beam B ISO 8666(@ Mid-ship section) 5 m / 16’5’’

Max Draft - T ISO 8666 1,16 m

Loaded-Displacement Mass - ISO 8666 32,4 ton

Light Craft Condition Mass - mLCC ISO 8666

(= Dry displacement, no crew, no luggage) 28,6 ton

Diesel Tank Capacity 1900 lt / 502 gal

Fresh Water Tank 600 lt / 159 gal

Black Water Tank Capacity 300 lt / 79 gal

Gray Water Tank Capacity 240 lt / 63 gal

Hybrid System Type Serial Hybrid System

Engines E-Motion Electric Engines SAE1 without clutches Pe=213kW x 2

Generators E-Motion Variable Speed Generators-180 kW x 2

Hybrid System Battery Pack for Propulsion 39.1 kWh x 2 = 78.2 kWh (Std)

Propeller Diameter (Max) 700 mm / 2’355”

Max Speed* 14 knots

Cruising Speed* 6-6.5 knots

Range @ 6.5 knots with only Std Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)* 1.8 hour 12 Nm

Range @ 6.5 knots with additional(Optional) Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)* 3.6 hour 24 Nm

Range @ 10 knots with only Std Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)* 1 hour 9.8 Nm

Range @ 10 knots with additional (Optional) Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)* 2 hour 19.6 Nm

Max. Range with only Std Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)* 2.5 hour 15 Nm @5.7 knots

Max. Range with additional (Optional) Battery Pack (Full Electric Mode)* 5.2 hour 30 Nm @5.7 knots

Range with only Generators @ Cruising* 200 Nm

Range with mix usage(Diesel & Battery) @ Cruising* 350 Nm

Max Range with only Generators at Max Speed @14 knots* 240 Nm

Anchor Position - Zero Emission (with Std Battery Packs): 8 hours (average)

Anchor Position - Zero Emission(with additional optional Battery Packs) 16 hours (average)

Fast Charge with Generator or Plug In 45 minutes @90% Battery

Certification CE Category B

*NOTE: All performance specified above are design data and applies to a standard configuration boat (standard equipment installed as per this standard list) with clean keel, propellers, and rudders. Furthermore, the performance levels indicated above have been defined under good sea and wind conditions (Beaufort Scale level 1, Douglas Scale level 1, ambient T < 25°C, seawater T= 15°C, atmospheric P= 103250 Pa) with 2 people on board, 25% fuel, and fresh, grey and black water tanks empty. Different or harsher sea conditions and additional selected optional equipment may affect the performance.