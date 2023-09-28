Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Harman adds to JBL Marine Amplifier portfolio

by Harman 16 Feb 07:46 PST
JBL Marine Amplifiers © JBL Marine

HARMAN International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, marine, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today it is rounding out its marine amplifier lineup with the addition of two new JBL Marine Amplifiers. Adding the A758 which is an eight-channel by 75W RMS and the A1504 which is a four-channel 150W RMS amplifier to the existing line, the full lineup consists of six different configurations, all built with JBL's more than 75 years of sound heritage and cutting-edge design at affordable prices for any boat.

"As always, our goal with JBL audio systems is to deliver the best sound at the best value," said Kent Jopling, Senior Global Sales Manager, Special Markets. "With the Marine Amplifier Series, we set out to give boaters a wide range of options to suit their individual needs, boat layout and cruising style. No matter which amplifier they require to drive their system, we are confident that a JBL audio system will add to their on-the-water adventure."

In addition to the eight and four channel amplifiers, the JBL Marine Amplifier line also includes a four-channel by 75-watt, a five-channel, and two mono subwoofer amps. The PC boards are conformally coated with balanced RCA inputs for noise free audio. The variable crossovers allow for simple tuning and easy system building with the CLUB Marine speaker family. The full line of amplifiers offers a compact footprint and low-profile chassis to mount in tight spaces.

The new JBL Marine Amplifiers family are available with options ranging from $349.95 - $499.95. For more information on Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL or their full lines of marine audio products, please visit www.harman.com, www.jbl.com or contact them at .

Related Articles

Harman releases fully digital Marine Head Unit
Capable of transmitting from multiple audio sources HARMAN International announced the release of the world's first fully digital marine head unit using its Automotive Audio Bus (A2B) technology – the Harman Kardon R7100HU. Posted on 28 Sep 2023 Harman launches new JBL Wake-Series Receiver
Next-generation premium JBL-R4500 receiver features outstanding audiophile performance HARMAN International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today its next-generation JBL WAKE-Series receiver, the new JBL-R4500. Posted on 30 Jun 2023 Harman announces new JBL Marine Amplifiers
Offering exceptional audio performance and industry-leading value Harman International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today its newest lineup of JBL Marine Amplifiers. Posted on 27 Jun 2023 Harman enters partnership with Barletta Boats
Harman Kardon Marine sound systems will be standard on the brand-new 2023 Barletta Reserve HARMAN International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, have announced a new partnership with Barletta Boats. Posted on 18 Feb 2023 Harman expands partnership with Cobalt Boats
Continued success with the luxury boat manufacturer HARMAN International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today the continued success of its partnership with luxury boat manufacturer Cobalt Boats. Posted on 17 Feb 2023 Harman launches new JBL Club Marine Speakers
Bringing best-in-class audio performance HARMAN International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today its newest lineup of JBL Marine CLUB Marine Speakers. Posted on 16 Feb 2023 Harman selected by Cobalt Boats
To provide platinum onboard entertainment solution Harman International announced today its marine group has been selected by luxury boat manufacturer Cobalt Boats for a multi-year contract to fit all Cobalt boats supplied with their Platinum Series Audio Package with the new Harman Kardon Marine system. Posted on 23 Apr 2022
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy