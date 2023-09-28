Harman adds to JBL Marine Amplifier portfolio

by Harman 16 Feb 07:46 PST

HARMAN International Industries, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, marine, consumer and enterprise markets, announced today it is rounding out its marine amplifier lineup with the addition of two new JBL Marine Amplifiers. Adding the A758 which is an eight-channel by 75W RMS and the A1504 which is a four-channel 150W RMS amplifier to the existing line, the full lineup consists of six different configurations, all built with JBL's more than 75 years of sound heritage and cutting-edge design at affordable prices for any boat.

"As always, our goal with JBL audio systems is to deliver the best sound at the best value," said Kent Jopling, Senior Global Sales Manager, Special Markets. "With the Marine Amplifier Series, we set out to give boaters a wide range of options to suit their individual needs, boat layout and cruising style. No matter which amplifier they require to drive their system, we are confident that a JBL audio system will add to their on-the-water adventure."

In addition to the eight and four channel amplifiers, the JBL Marine Amplifier line also includes a four-channel by 75-watt, a five-channel, and two mono subwoofer amps. The PC boards are conformally coated with balanced RCA inputs for noise free audio. The variable crossovers allow for simple tuning and easy system building with the CLUB Marine speaker family. The full line of amplifiers offers a compact footprint and low-profile chassis to mount in tight spaces.

The new JBL Marine Amplifiers family are available with options ranging from $349.95 - $499.95. For more information on Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL or their full lines of marine audio products, please visit www.harman.com, www.jbl.com or contact them at .