Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Mercury introduces Joystick Steering for single-engine vessels

by Mercury Marine 16 Feb 09:51 PST

Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), introduced Mercury Joystick Steering for Single-Engine Vessels, compatible for use with the Mercury Verado® family of V8, V10 and V12 outboard engines from 250 to 600hp, at the Discover Boating™ Miami International Boat Show in Miami Beach, Florida. Enhanced by electric steering, Joystick Steering for Single-Engine Vessels rounds out Mercury's suite of joystick systems, delivering effortless command and control to owners of vessels powered by sterndrives, inboards, Zeus® pod drives, multi-outboard installations, multi-outboards with an integrated bow thruster, single-engine pontoons with deployable thrusters, and now, boats with only a single outboard engine for propulsion.

"This new joystick steering system is unique in that it is specifically designed for single-engine vessels. It features a simple, single-touchpoint user interface for throttle, shift and steering, facilitating ergonomic one-handed operation," said Tyler Mehrl, Senior Category Manager, Joystick, Steering, and Throttle & Shift Controls.

Joystick Steering for Single-Engine Vessels eliminates the need for boaters to use both hands to throttle, shift and steer during low-speed manoeuvres like docking. Not only is one-handed operation more convenient, but the precision control that the steering system provides will give users greater confidence in situations where manoeuvring a single outboard can be more challenging than a multi-engine configuration.

The new single-engine joystick has a sleek design without any physical buttons. It allows for proportional forward and reverse movement and the twist function provides precise, intuitive steering.

When Joystick Steering for Single-Engine Vessels is integrated with a compatible multifunction display (MFD) incorporating GPS and Mercury SmartCraft Connect, it also offers autopilot features. "There are two autopilot features, Heading and Route," Mehrl explained. "You easily can set up a route on the MFD by dropping waypoints. When the Heading function is activated, you can make 1- or 10-degree adjustments to your heading on the MFD, or 10-degree adjustments by twisting the joystick, so you can use it to really fine-tune your direction of travel."

Mercury Joystick Steering for Single-Engine Vessels will be available starting from April, 2024. For more information, visit www.mercurymarine.com.au

Related Articles

Mercury Marine launches Avator 20e and 35e
Raising the bar for performance, ease of charging and connectivity The new models join Mercury's electric propulsion lineup alongside the award-winning Avator 7.5e outboard, which launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January. Posted on 30 Aug 2023 Mercury introduces V10 SeaPro Outboard
Engineered for commercial applications Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced the 5.7L V10 350hp SeaPro™ outboard at the Miami International Boat Show. Posted on 16 Feb 2023 Mercury Marine promotion on 2.5-400hp outboards
Five years of factory-backed coverage Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation today announced a promotion offering five years of factory-backed coverage with the purchase of a new 2.5-400hp outboard. Posted on 19 Jan 2023 Mercury Marine introduces V10 outboards
The V10 Verado engines will also be compatible with a new Mercury electric steering system Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced the industry's first ever V10 outboard with the official launch of its all-new 5.7L 350 and 400hp Verado® outboard engines. Posted on 15 Nov 2022 Mercury Marine introduces new 25 & 30hp FourStroke
The lightest and fastest 3-cylinder engines in class Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced its next generation of 25 and 30hp FourStroke outboards - engineered from the ground up to be lighter, faster and easier to operate and maintain. Posted on 13 Jul 2022 Mercury Marine bold new vision with its Avator™
Avator creates a new boating experience for Mercury's global customers Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has announced its Avator™ electric outboard concept, representing Mercury's next step in marine innovation, advanced technology, and engineering. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 Mercury introduces Joystick Piloting for outboards
For precision control of large outboard vessels Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) with Bow Thruster, the industry's first outboard joystick system with full and seamless integration of a bow thruster. Posted on 17 Feb 2022 Mercury introduces Joystick Piloting for outboards
JPO for Single-Engine Pontoons is compatible with hydraulic or electro-hydraulic steering Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today introduced Joystick Piloting for Outboards (JPO) for Single-Engine Pontoons. Posted on 21 Jan 2022 Mercury introduces next generation DTS System
Digital Throttle & Shift with integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology Mercury Marine®, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), have introduced the next generation of its Digital Throttle & Shift (DTS) system with integrated, intuitive and intelligent technology that enhances the boating experience. Posted on 13 Feb 2021 Mercury Marine and Beneteau strengthen partnership
Beneteau customers will be able to take advantage of even more competitive outboard boat-and-engine. Mercury Marine has announced an expanded partnership with Beneteau on a global scale to leverage both companies' leadership position and offer Beneteau customers Mercury power on 2021 models. Posted on 24 Oct 2020
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy