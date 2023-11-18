Moravia Yachting presents 65m ORIGAMI for sale
by Moravia Yachting 17 Feb 07:49 PST
Moravia is delighted to have agreed a central agency arrangement with Schwalgien Design and the Astilleros Armon shipyard for presentation of the 65m ORIGAMI concept.
ORIGAMI is a mono-hull support yacht that bears the exterior aesthetic of a modern and architecturally advanced luxury superyacht. A superyacht support vessel unlike any other, ORIGAMI has been developed by Schwalgien Design and priced for build with Astilleros Armon, coming hot on the heels of their award-winning 'Nebula' shadow catamaran.
By name and by nature, ORIGAMI's aluminium hull takes inspiration from the Japanese practice of folding paper - a technique that has impacted how designers have perceived, designed, and built architecture since the 17th century. Here, the delicate papers have been replaced by aluminium plates, folded and intersected to create angular, geometric forms that shape and stretch across the superstructure.
ORIGAMI's 12-metre beam and 3-metre draft will allow her to carry a fuel load for global operation in support of the superyacht mothership. These go-anywhere capabilities are enhanced further by incorporation of a helicopter hangar, concealed within the superstructure, that allows for a helicopter to be stowed without having to fold the blades providing heighted protection and permitting truly worldwide travel.
Another notable feature of this support yacht's design is the large tender deck with sufficient space for as many as three large tenders, or a combination of tenders, submersible, and water toys.
ORIGAMI has accommodation for a crew of 22 and offers a spacious crew lounge and gym, providing significantly expanded crew quarters to aid extended cruising, expedition operations, and superior guest service.
The interior layout of ORIGAMI can be adapted to suit client requirements and is intended to offer flexibility. The space can be arranged with larger cabins for the accommodation of additional guests, or the interior could be given over to functional purpose such as housing scientific laboratories or research centres.
Broker's view...
"ORIGAMI takes a purposeful step away from the typical commercial-looking support yachts and seeks to combine a support vessel platform with more of a superyacht aesthetic. The scope of possibility ORIGAMI affords an owner is remarkable - she has the potential to completely revolutionise someone's existing superyacht lifestyle and operation, complementing an existing vessel in all manner of ways."
About the Designer
The 65m ORIGAMI has been designed by the Barcelona based studio, Schwalgien Yacht Design, and comes hot on the heels of their awardwinning design of the 68m NEBULA support yacht.
The studio has extensive experience in various yacht design fields, including the exterior & interior design of superyachts, explorer yachts, and highly customized superyacht tenders.
Their international portfolio spans over 18 years of yacht design but over the past 5 years, the studio has successfully found their niche in the design of shadow vessels, both mono and duo hulls, where their current expertise is practically unrivalled within the industry.
The studio has won a string of prestigious design awards - including the World Superyacht Award, Boat International Design & Innovation Award, MUSE Design Award (New York) and the German Design Award.
German founder Kirsten Schwalgien is an advocate for best design practices across the globe, and has earned international recognition by consistently combining precision and analytical thinking. She teaches transportation design at IED Design University/ Barcelona and holds the position of a judge on the panel for WIN Design Awards (London).
About the Shipyard
The Astilleros Armon Shipyard is part of the Armon group, which has seven shipbuilding locations. Astilleros Armon occupies a 34,000-square area with three separate slipways, measuring 71, 97 and 124 metres respectively, along with a 300-metre outfitting quay.
It is equipped with all the necessary production facilities; cranes, autocranes, an on-site carpentry and electrical workshop, machine shops, oxy-cutting facilities and more. It has achieved the ISO-9001 quality assurance standard and Environmental Guarantee ISO-14001.
Recent launches from this Spanish yard include 68m Nebula (support yacht to Feadship's 99.95m Moonrise), 68m Wayfinder (support yacht to a superyacht) and 66.2m Hodor.
Established in 1963, the Armon group of shipyards is now responsible for superyacht support vessel and shadow yacht builds, fast speed vessels, ferries, and ocean survey/research vessels.
ARMON has an enormous logistical capacity for technical support, after-sales and repair. They offer a complete operational management service for rapid international transportation of parts and equipment, and supports repair works such as modifications, installations, interior modernisation, equipment upgrades and hull paints.
Main specifications:
- Flag: Cayman Islands
- Length: 65m
- Beam: 12.1m
- Year Built/Refit: 2026
- Hull Number: Pr203-23
- Builder: Astilleros Armon, S.A.
- Naval Architect: Kirsten Schwalgien Yacht Design
- Interior Design: Kirsten Schwalgien Yacht Design
- Exterior Design: Kirsten Schwalgien Yacht Design
- Hull Construction: Naval A Marine quality steel
- Superstructure: Aluminium 5083 for plates and 6082 for extrusions
- Classification: Lloyd's register
- Crew: 22
- Price: €48,000,000
- Main Engines:
- 2 x Main engines MTU model 16V4000 M73L of 2.832 kW each at 2.050 r.p.m. with electric starting and heat exchanger refrigeration.
- 2 x MTU SCR to comply with IMO TIER III regulation.
- Gearboxes: 2 x ZF 9355 NR gearboxes (Ratio of 5.185) with a vertical step and a trailing pump.
- Propellers 2 x Controllable Pitch Propellers, 4 x blades and diameter2050 mm made of NiAlBz.
- Bow Thruster: 1 x Schottel electric driven bow thruster of 300 kW
- Rudders 2 x Twisted high Speed Rudders made of Stainless Steel
- Speeds:
- Maximum speed: 21 Knots
- Cruising speed: 16 Knots
- Main Generators: 2 x Generators sets type Scania model DI13 091M of 426 kW at 1.500 r.p.m., and Leroy Sommer or Stamford alternator of 360 kW - 450 kVA, 440 V - 50 Hz.
- Electric Power: Power network: 440 V / 230 V - 50 Hz and shore connection with Grid Converters
- Compressors: 2 x Service air compressors ATLAS COPCO working at 7-8 bars
- Ventilation: 6 x Engine room fans type WOODS or equivalent of approx. 7.500 m3/h each
- Fuel Capacity: 200,000 litres
- Jet Fuel: 7,000 litres
- Urea: 15,000 litres
- Drinking Water: 10,000 litres
- Technical Water: 10,000 litres
- Water Capacity: 20,000 litres
- Clean Lub Oil: 4,000 litres
- Waste Lub Oil: 2,000 litres
- Sludge: 3,000 litres
- Grey Water: 18,200 litres
- Black Water: 11,400 litres
- Fuel/Oil/Water separator: Fuel oil purifier ALFALAVAL type MAB 103 or similar, of 1.400 l./h
- Bilge/Fire and service Pump: General services & firefighting, Bilge, MDO Transfer, Oil transfer, FW transfer, Fresh water hydrophore set, Sea water hydrophore set, Dirty oil
Safety and security equipment
- Fire detection system with smoke and temperature detectors and push buttons, Marinelec, Praxis or equivalent
- Alarm, Monitoring & Control System PRAXIS or equivalent.
- Unclassified Dynamic Positioning System (DP0) Praxis or equivalent
- 2 x Life rafts of suitable capacity (50 persons)
- SOLAS Rescue boat (Owner supplied)
- Watermist Fire-Fighting system with total flooding for engine room space.
- 3 x Pilot chair, type NORSAP 1500 or similar
- Accommodation lighting: LED type
- Fresh water treatment plant
- Sewage treatment plant FMD or equivalent: (Grease Trap, Dewatering Units, Sewage Treatment Plant)
- Waste Disposal plant FMD or equivalent (Waste convertor, glass crusher)
- Paint: Hempel, International or Jotun
Navigation equipment
- Navigation aids (in compliance with GMDSS Radio Area A2)
- Magnetic standard reflector compass, type Cassens & Plath or similar
- Satellite compass connected to both autopilot and plotter devices, type FURUNO SC-130 or similar
- GPS Navigator/Plotter/Display type FURUNO GP170 DGPS or similar
- Automatic Pilot Sperry Navipilot 4000 or similar
- Radar "X" band, type Raytheon NautoScan NX 25, 8 ft or similar
- Radar "S" band, type Raytheon NautoScan NX 30, 12 ft or similar
- Echo Sounder Navigational echo-sounder, type Furuno FE-800 or similar
- Log Speed log FURUNO DS-80 or similar.
- Chart Plotter Transas, FURUNO or Raytheon ECDIS
- Wind Instruments B&G H5000 or similar
- Bridge Alarm
- BNWAS system FURUNO BR-500 or equivalent.
- 6 x 26" Hatteland displays
- Carlisle & Finch Searchlights
- 1 x Forward Looking Sonar
- Air horn Zollner or similar
- Bell, clock and barometer CCTV optical surveillance system on deck and engine room areas with screen display monitor in wheelhouse
External Communication
- 3 x VHF/DSC radiotelephones, type FURUNO FM-8900S or similar
- SSB MF/HF radiotelephone with integrated watch receiver, type FURUNO FS-1575 of 150 W, or similar
- 2 x FURUNO Felco-18 Inmarsat C Systems
- GMDSS Alarm Panel FURUNO I-350 or equivalent
- Airband VHF Radio, Icom ICA120 or similar
- Radio receiver AM/FM with CD player and loudspeakers in wheelhouse and cabins
- Navtex receiver type FURUNO NX-700A or similar
- AIS type FURUNO FA-170 or similar.
- 4 x SART Jotron SART20.
- 4 x GMDSS Handheld radios Jotron TR-30
- 1 x Jotron Tron 60GPS Float-Free EPIRB
- 1 x Jotron Tron 60GPS Manual EPIRB
- Battery pack and charger for the equipment, type VICTRON or similar
- Complete set of antennas
Internal Communictaion
- Intercom system for wheelhouse, engine room and open deck, type VINGTOR ZENITEL ETB-5 or similar
- PABX Zenbitel ACM-48-V10
- 3 x Desk/Wall master stations
- 29 x Crew cabin & public areas
- 1 x Galley
- 4 x Engine and Rudder Rooms
Equipment handling devices
- 2 x Ferri Beam Cranes, LARS, with a combined lifting capacity of 9 ton
- 1 x Small Davit for Jet Skis, SWL 500 kg
- 1 x Atlas Davit for General handling purposes, SWL 500 kg
Deck equipment
- 2 x Vertical windlasses series 3009, stainless steel (AISI 316) finished
- 2 x Vertical Capstans series 3402, stainless steel (AISI 316) finished
- 2 x Guide roller, Chain Stopper and Mooring Bitt, stainless steel (AISI 316)
- 10 x Bollards and fairleads for mooring the vessel
Helicopter facilities
- 1 x Helicopter landing area in the aftwards fully certified
- 1 x Helicopter hangar to store an AB H135.
- 1 x Helicopter workshop
- 1 x Detegasa Refuelling system
Other equipment
- Watermist FireFighting system with total flooding for engine room space
- 3 x Pilot chair, type NORSAP 1500 or similar.
- Accommodation lighting: LED type.
- Fresh water treatment plant.
- Sewage treatment plant FMD or equivalent: (Grease Trap, Dewatering Units, Sewage Treatment Plant)
- Waste Disposal plant FMD or equivalent (Waste convertor, glass crusher).
- Paint: Hempel, International or Jotun
Air Conditioning
Armon will be in charge of the design of the vessel's Air Conditioning, heating, and ventilation plant. The HVAC system of the vessel will comprise the following:
- 1 x Chiller plant formed by 3 Turbocor compressors of 50% of the total capacity each
- 1 x Air handling Unit for main deck accommodation
- 1 x Air handling Unit for Upper deck and wheelhouse deck accommodation
- 1 x Air handling Unit for the Hangar
- Fancoil Units for HVAC below main deck
Accommodation
- 1 x captain's cabin and office
- 12 x Crew cabins with en-suite, chair, locker, and window
- 3 x single berth
- 9 x twin berths
- 1 x Galley fully equipped
Storage areas
- Dry store 11 Sq metres
- Freezer store 5 Sq metres
- Fridge store
- 1 x Crew Mess
- 1 x Store / Office space
- 1 x Gym
- 1 x Deck workshop
- 1 x Deck equipment store
- 1 x Medical Room
- 1 x Ships office
- 3 x Racks storage areas (for AVIT and Vessel Network)